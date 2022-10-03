ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Bleacher Report

NFL, NFLPA Announce Concussion Protocol Was Followed for Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa

The NFL and NFLPA are in agreement that concussion protocols were properly applied in regard to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during his team's 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 25. However, the league and players' union agreed that the protocols needed modifying, specifically stating that "the outcome...
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Players, Teams Surpassing Expectations Early in the 2022 Season

As we enter Week 5 of the season, the volatility and unpredictability of the NFL are starting to show through. Every year fans and analysts spend the offseason coming up with predictions and expectations for teams and players throughout the league. For teams, it's based on a mix of offseason moves and previous success or failure. It isn't much different for players.
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: 'No Resolution Imminent' in Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Investigation

"No resolution is imminent" regarding the investigation into how the NFL's concussion protocols were applied to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The NFL Players Association was the first party to move forward with an investigation on Sept. 25 after Tagovailoa briefly left Miami's Week...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Tyreek Hill, Kyle Pitts, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 5

Tyreek Hill was a late addition to the NFL injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 5 games. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver is dealing with a quad issue, but the Dolphins are still hopeful that he can play against the New York Jets in an AFC East battle at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
Bleacher Report

LeSean McCoy, Robert Griffin III Trade Twitter Barbs; Deion Sanders Interjects

Former NFL players Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy engaged in a war of words on Twitter, and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders tried to lend a hand in squashing the beef. It all started with McCoy taking umbrage to Griffin poking fun at Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson after his disappointing performance on Thursday Night Football. Griffin responded by bringing up statistics, pointing out that he outperformed the former running back numerous times.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Buccaneers' Mike Evans Says Julio Jones Is Best Player in Falcons History

Julio Jones had a prolific run during his 10 years with the Atlanta Falcons, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Mike Evans believes the 33-year-old wide receiver is without peer in the franchise's history. "In my opinion, he's the best Falcon in history," Evans told reporters Friday. "I'm happy he's on...
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Michigan Coach Mike Hart Carted Off After Collapsing on Sideline

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart was carted off the field Saturday during the first quarter of the No. 4 Wolverines' game against Indiana after collapsing on the sideline. After the Fox broadcast returned from a commercial break, Michigan players and coaches could be seen huddled around Hart while he...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Bleacher Report

Packers' Rasul Douglas Says Playing Game in London with Eagles 'F--king Sucked'

It's probably safe to say that Green Bay Packers defensive back Rasul Douglas isn't excited to be playing in London against the New York Giants on Sunday. Douglas did so during his second NFL season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, a 24-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it wasn't exactly a memorable experience.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Seeing 'Several Outside Specialists' About Concussion

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said on Friday quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and won't travel with the team for Sunday's Week 5 road game against the New York Jets. McDaniel added the third-year QB has been "seeing several outside specialists" during his recovery but...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings: Projections to Love and Matchups to Exploit

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season opened with a fantasy flop. Thursday's clash between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos stretched into overtime and still didn't produce a single touchdown. If you had any exposure to that game that wasn't a kicker or a defense, then you probably have...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Patriots Sued by Fan Over Tom Brady Autographed American Flag

The New England Patriots are being sued by a fan who claims they ruined an American flag autographed by Tom Brady. Per the lawsuit obtained by TMZ Sports, Daniel Vitale said he acquired the flag signed by the seven-time Super Bowl champion in early 2020 and at some point last year he reached out to the Pro Football Hall of Fame to gauge their interest in displaying it.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Odell Beckham Jr. Appears to Show Interest in Packers, Chiefs, More on Twitter

Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent eligible to sign with whomever he pleases, but it appears he's showing interest in a limited number of teams. Responding to a Twitter post from ESPN's Marc Spears on Thursday that listed the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens as possible landing spots for the star receiver, Beckham responded, "We see eye to eye."
KANSAS CITY, MO

