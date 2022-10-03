Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
Detroit Lions predictions vs. New England Patriots: A close game, but in whose favor?
Free Press sports writers share their predictions with the Detroit Lions' latest game against the New England Patriots on Sunday (1 p.m., Fox) in Foxborough, Mass.: Dave Birkett Bill Belichick...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Alert: Latavius Murray Inactive for Broncos; Melvin Gordon to Be 'Bell Cow'
Newly acquired Denver Broncos running back Latavius Murray will be inactive for the team in its Thursday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. The Broncos are also elevating running back Devine Ozigbo, who will play special teams "and maybe more," per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Murray was signed...
Bleacher Report
NFL, NFLPA Announce Concussion Protocol Was Followed for Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa
The NFL and NFLPA are in agreement that concussion protocols were properly applied in regard to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during his team's 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 25. However, the league and players' union agreed that the protocols needed modifying, specifically stating that "the outcome...
Bleacher Report
NFL Players, Teams Surpassing Expectations Early in the 2022 Season
As we enter Week 5 of the season, the volatility and unpredictability of the NFL are starting to show through. Every year fans and analysts spend the offseason coming up with predictions and expectations for teams and players throughout the league. For teams, it's based on a mix of offseason moves and previous success or failure. It isn't much different for players.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: 'No Resolution Imminent' in Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Investigation
"No resolution is imminent" regarding the investigation into how the NFL's concussion protocols were applied to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The NFL Players Association was the first party to move forward with an investigation on Sept. 25 after Tagovailoa briefly left Miami's Week...
Bleacher Report
Tyreek Hill, Kyle Pitts, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 5
Tyreek Hill was a late addition to the NFL injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 5 games. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver is dealing with a quad issue, but the Dolphins are still hopeful that he can play against the New York Jets in an AFC East battle at MetLife Stadium.
Bleacher Report
LeSean McCoy, Robert Griffin III Trade Twitter Barbs; Deion Sanders Interjects
Former NFL players Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy engaged in a war of words on Twitter, and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders tried to lend a hand in squashing the beef. It all started with McCoy taking umbrage to Griffin poking fun at Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson after his disappointing performance on Thursday Night Football. Griffin responded by bringing up statistics, pointing out that he outperformed the former running back numerous times.
Bleacher Report
Alabama QB Bryce Young Doesn't Start vs. Texas A&M Despite Pregame Announcement
Alabama starting quarterback Bryce Young did not start Saturday's game against Texas A&M despite being announced as the team's starter inside Bryant-Denny Stadium before kickoff, per ESPN's Alex Scarborough. Freshman Jalen Milroe got the start in place of Young, who is dealing with a shoulder injury in his throwing arm...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Buccaneers' Mike Evans Says Julio Jones Is Best Player in Falcons History
Julio Jones had a prolific run during his 10 years with the Atlanta Falcons, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Mike Evans believes the 33-year-old wide receiver is without peer in the franchise's history. "In my opinion, he's the best Falcon in history," Evans told reporters Friday. "I'm happy he's on...
Bleacher Report
Michigan Coach Mike Hart Carted Off After Collapsing on Sideline
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart was carted off the field Saturday during the first quarter of the No. 4 Wolverines' game against Indiana after collapsing on the sideline. After the Fox broadcast returned from a commercial break, Michigan players and coaches could be seen huddled around Hart while he...
Bleacher Report
Richard Sherman Calls Out Russell Wilson's Broncos, Uses Marshawn Lynch Reference
The Denver Broncos suffered a 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football, and there was some questionable play-calling near the end of the game. For former cornerback Richard Sherman, who is now an analyst for Amazon Prime, the finish brought up some flashbacks. After Denver's defense held...
Bleacher Report
Packers' Rasul Douglas Says Playing Game in London with Eagles 'F--king Sucked'
It's probably safe to say that Green Bay Packers defensive back Rasul Douglas isn't excited to be playing in London against the New York Giants on Sunday. Douglas did so during his second NFL season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, a 24-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it wasn't exactly a memorable experience.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Bucs' Tom Brady: Shoulder 'Feels Great' Despite Injury; 'I'll Be There' vs. Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady put to rest any doubt he would be out of the lineup Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Brady returned to practice on Thursday and later told reporters his shoulder "feels great" and that he'll "be there" when the Buccaneers take the field Sunday. Brady...
Bleacher Report
Danny Amendola Got 4 IVs, 'Probably Lost 10 Pounds' for Patriots in Super Bowl 51
The New England Patriots' comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 was one of the greatest performances in NFL history. It was also one of the most exhausting nights for the players involved. The Patriots came back from a 28-3 deficit to defeat the Falcons 34-28 in...
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Seeing 'Several Outside Specialists' About Concussion
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said on Friday quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and won't travel with the team for Sunday's Week 5 road game against the New York Jets. McDaniel added the third-year QB has been "seeing several outside specialists" during his recovery but...
Bleacher Report
Giants' Brian Daboll Doesn't Deny Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Always Trying to Improve
Could Odell Beckham Jr. return to where it all began? It's possible. New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll didn't deny interest in the free-agent wide receiver on Friday when asked about the rumors linking him to the team. "We're always trying to improve our roster in any way that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings: Projections to Love and Matchups to Exploit
Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season opened with a fantasy flop. Thursday's clash between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos stretched into overtime and still didn't produce a single touchdown. If you had any exposure to that game that wasn't a kicker or a defense, then you probably have...
Bleacher Report
Patriots Sued by Fan Over Tom Brady Autographed American Flag
The New England Patriots are being sued by a fan who claims they ruined an American flag autographed by Tom Brady. Per the lawsuit obtained by TMZ Sports, Daniel Vitale said he acquired the flag signed by the seven-time Super Bowl champion in early 2020 and at some point last year he reached out to the Pro Football Hall of Fame to gauge their interest in displaying it.
Bleacher Report
Report: Broncos' Russell Wilson Got Injection to Relieve Pain from Shoulder Injury
Denver Broncos star Russell Wilson received a platelet-rich plasma injection in Los Angeles on Friday to relieve pain from an injury in his throwing shoulder, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wilson is dealing with a partially torn lat muscle. "Wilson's hope, sources say,...
Bleacher Report
Odell Beckham Jr. Appears to Show Interest in Packers, Chiefs, More on Twitter
Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent eligible to sign with whomever he pleases, but it appears he's showing interest in a limited number of teams. Responding to a Twitter post from ESPN's Marc Spears on Thursday that listed the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens as possible landing spots for the star receiver, Beckham responded, "We see eye to eye."
Comments / 0