Massive hail falls on southern, eastern Utah
IRON COUNTY, Utah — Residents in some parts of Utah were pelted with massive hailstones Sunday afternoon. Many of them, especially residents of Cedar City and Enoch, posted photos and videos online. Some clips of the hail falling can be seen in the video above. Some residents in Enoch...
Montana man saves 3 teens after car becomes trapped in irrigation ditch
BILLINGS, Mont. — On Monday evening, Travis Salter arrived at his son's football game. What he didn't know was that a few hours later, he would be diving into an irrigation ditch nearby to save lives. “I’ve always kind of been built that way, but it just happened to...
Voter mobilization event this weekend
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta will host a voter mobilization event this Saturday, October 8th. It's from 10:00 AM - Noon at the Lincold Neighborhood Center. Voters and registrants are invited to become part of their "I Vote Because" human billboard during the...
Florida to reimburse Indiana National Guard $130,000
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana National Guard says Florida will reimburse it about $130,000 after soldiers sent to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief were turned away. Ian made landfall Sep. 28. The next day, Indiana sent more than a dozen soldiers, three flight crews and mechanics, along...
Pool days are not out of the forecast just yet
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — While early mornings start in the 50s and 60s these next few days, afternoon hours take a 30-degree swing. Highs Thursday top out in the mid 80s with upper 80s in the forecast for the end of the week and the weekend. Rain stays out...
Miss Texas becomes 1st Filipina American to be crowned Miss USA
Miss Texas R’Bonney Gabriel is breaking barriers. This week, she was crowned Miss USA, becoming the first Filipina American to win the prestigious pageant. In an Instagram post, Gabriel said her mother is from Beaumont, Texas and her father is from the Philippines. Gabriel is a fashion designer and...
Temporary bridge to hard-hit Pine Island set to open Wednesday
MATLACHA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was back in southwest Florida on Wednesday as the region continues to recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian. The governor held a noon news conference in the town of Matlacha in Lee County ahead of a meeting with President Joe Biden, who is visiting the hard-hit region.
President Biden surveys areas damaged by Hurricane Ian, meets Gov. DeSantis in visit to Florida
While the November election is only weeks away — it might as well be years for some in Ft. Myers Beach. Casting a ballot isn't top of mind right now— it's survival. William Waters is trudging through what remains of his Ft. Myers Beach home after Ian's storm surge trashed the place.
What to expect after filing a storm-related insurance claim
TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Catastrophic events, like Hurricane Ian, can create an insurance claims surge. Experts like Daryl Patrick, owner of the Tampa Bay Insurance Center, said homeowners with minor clams could be waiting weeks for an adjuster. “They are going to go to the most devastated homes first,”...
Biden, DeSantis put politics aside while touring damage from Hurricane Ian
President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis showed unity in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Biden traveled to Florida Wednesday to tour the devastating damage left behind. DeSantis thanked the president for continued assistance from the federal government, which started prior to the storm even hitting on Sept. 28.
