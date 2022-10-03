Read full article on original website
Metro News
New sobering center opens in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A new facility for treating people under the influence of alcohol and drugs opened Thursday in Morgantown. The Hope Hill Sobering Center at Hazel’s House of Hope includes peer recovery support specialists, 15 beds and options for enrolling in community and stabilization programs. The center provides people with an alternative to jail or an emergency room.
Metro News
Adjustments continue for veteran players as Dawn Plitzuweit enters debut season at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — First-year WVU women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit is counting the number of practices left on the calendar before the Mountaineers open the season on November 10 against USC-Upstate. The former South Dakota head coach will lead a roster with seven returners and six newcomers.
Metro News
Annual Spring Valley-Cabell Midland matchup takes the Class AAA stage in Week 7
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato take a look at the top Class AAA matchups in Week 7 and have the final word on the most important results from last weekend.
Metro News
Bridgeport looks to maintain momentum after marquee win
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — As Bridgeport wrapped up a 28-20 victory last Friday at previously unbeaten Parkersburg South, second-year Tribe head coach Tyler Phares rejoiced with fellow staff members and players on the sideline — and for good reason. It marked the Indians’ fourth straight win since they suffered...
Metro News
MetroNews Top Plays (Week 6)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out the top plays from around West Virginia in the sixth week of the high school football season. You can win $100 each week by submitting videos using the Twitter hashtag #MNTopPlay. Hudl links are also welcome.
Metro News
Donaldson ruled out for Baylor; Mountaineers dealing with other ‘significant injuries’
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia endured more than one loss Saturday with its 38-20 setback at Texas in a game where the outcome was never in doubt during the second half. According to head coach Neal Brown, four Mountaineers suffered concussions and there were “a couple significant injuries” during the team’s fifth game and third loss this season.
Metro News
Fatality reported on FirstEnergy Pennsylvania demolition site
CARMICHAELS, Pa. — An investigation is underway at a power plant demolition site just north of Morgantown in Greene County, Pennsylvania following a recent death. Officials with First Energy confirm a contract worker was killed Sept. 28 at the site where the Hatfield Ferry Power Plant near Carmichaels, Pa. is being torn down.
Metro News
Wheeling Park, Keyser & Wheeling Central setting the pace at the WVSSAC Golf Championships
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Wheeling Park, Keyser and Wheeling Central are halfway home to collecting team titles in the WVSSAC Golf Championship at Wheeling’s Oglebay Resort. Wheeling Park (+26) has built a sizable lead on the rest of the Class AAA field. The Patriots lead Hurricane by eight strokes heading into Wednesday’s final round. Cabell Midland (+38) stands third. Wheeling Park’s Gavin Goodrich opened the tournament with a round of 76 to lead the way. His teammate Campbell Koegler and Cabell Midland’s Jack Michael are each one stroke back. Hurricane’s Savannah Hawkins and Parkersburg South’s Parker Vannoy (+7) are tied for fourth.
Metro News
Morgantown councilors table MUB proposal 4-3 after Tuesday debate
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — City Council has tabled a proposed ordinance that would reshape the Morgantown Utility Board by a 4-3 vote after an intense debate Tuesday night. Councilor Brian Butcher made a motion to table, that was seconded by Deputy Mayor Danielle Trumble, to reconsider the provision that would add a member of city council to the MUB Board of Directors and the city manager as a non-voting member. Butcher said he also wanted to revisit the provision requiring city council approval for MUB projects valued over $1 million.
Metro News
PSC considers $297 million rate adjustment by power companies
West Virginia’s Public Service Commission heard a full day of back-and-forth over whether two power companies need and can justify a $297 million annual rate adjustment request. The companies, Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power, say they have been running behind by millions of dollars on recouping costs while also...
Metro News
Children find body in Grafton storm sewer
GRAFTON, W.Va. — Police in Grafton released information for the first time Thursday about a body that was found in a storm drain last weekend. The man’s body, which may be that of someone reported missing, was first discovered by children playing along Beech Street. Police called the...
Metro News
Pennsylvania brothers charged in tractor theft
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. – Two Pennsylvania brothers have been charged with armed robbery after being accused of taking a tractor from a home on Lee Tennant Road Monday. The owner told deputies Gary Courtwright, 44, of Greensboro, Pa., and Thomas Courtwright, 36, of Spraggs, Pa., fired a shot at him as they fled the property on the tractor.
Metro News
Investigators identify body found near Coopers Rock
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed the identity of a body discovered in early September in the Coopers Rock/Cheat Lake area. A news release from the department Thursday said the body was that of John Lawson McGruder, 39, of Morgantown. McGruder had been previously reported missing.
Metro News
Two sentenced in 2019 Preston County murder, robbery
KINGWOOD, W.Va. — Two Preston County residents could spend the rest of their lives in prison after being sentenced Wednesday in the 2019 robbery and murder of a man. Laura Lynn Martin, 38, and Robert Joseph Quinn, 45, both of Tunnelton, entered guilty pleas in July to first degree murder and robbery. They killed Phillip “Buckie” Barlow.
