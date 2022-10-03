The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been inconsistent at best through the first four games of the season, and Tom Brady is not about to blame injuries for that. The Bucs and several other teams that were expected to be playoff contenders this year have gotten off to modest 2-2 starts. Brady was asked by a reporter on Thursday if he feels that illustrates how there is “more parity” in the NFL now. The seven-time Super Bowl champion said what he has seen is “a lot of bad football.”

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO