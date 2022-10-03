Read full article on original website
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele ‘Waiting’ For This From Bucs’ Star QB
A recent report suggested Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have started the process of divorcing, which would end a marriage that dates back to 2009. However, a follow-up rumor indicates reconciliation still is on the table for the A-list power couple. After months of rumors claiming Brady and Bündchen...
Report reveals Tom Brady’s reaction to Gisele pushing forward with divorce
Tom Brady’s impending divorce is not going over well with the veteran quarterback, unsurprisingly. There has been speculation the last few months that Brady and Gisele were going through marital problems. During the week, a report said that both parties were hiring divorce attorneys. Gisele has been initiating the...
Russell Wilson ruthlessly trolled over way he ended press conference
Russell Wilson coined a new catchphrase when the Denver Broncos acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks, and the star quarterback is not about to let it fizzle out in the wake of his miserable start to the season. Leading up to the 2022 season, the Broncos...
KJ Hamler offers blunt remark about Russell Wilson’s huge mistake
Russell Wilson cost the Denver Broncos a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night by missing a wide-open KJ Hamler, and the receiver did not exactly defend his teammate after the game. The Broncos were trailing 12-9 and had a 4th-and-1 with 2:38 left in overtime. Rather than kick...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Tom Brady offers blunt take on Bucs’ slow start to season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been inconsistent at best through the first four games of the season, and Tom Brady is not about to blame injuries for that. The Bucs and several other teams that were expected to be playoff contenders this year have gotten off to modest 2-2 starts. Brady was asked by a reporter on Thursday if he feels that illustrates how there is “more parity” in the NFL now. The seven-time Super Bowl champion said what he has seen is “a lot of bad football.”
Odell Beckham hints at 5 teams he would sign with
Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent as he continues to rehab the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl. On Thursday, however, the wide receiver offered his clearest hint yet of which teams he might like to sign with once he feels ready to do so. In a...
NFL’s big Broncos mistake being exposed
When the Seattle Seahawks traded quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March, it dominated NFL headlines. Not only was it a blockbuster trade, but many believe it would put the Broncos and first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett over the top. Through the first five weeks of the regular...
Report: Russell Wilson underwent procedure after loss to Colts
After hitting another rock-bottom in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, Russell Wilson is taking action … medical action, that is. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported this weekend that the Denver Broncos quarterback Wilson flew to Los Angeles on Friday to have a procedure on his throwing shoulder. The report adds that Wilson is dealing with a latissimus dorsi strain, an injury that is more commonly seen in baseball players. Wilson had a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in L.A. but still intends to be on the field for Denver’s next game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 17.
Packers star has harsh comments about playing in London
The Green Bay Packers on Thursday will make the long trek from Wisconsin to London for their Week 5 game against the New York Giants, and at least one player is downright dreading the trip. Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas is among the players who have taken part in games overseas...
Aaron Rodgers unhappy with 1 aspect of Packers’ London trip
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is looking forward to playing in London for Week 5, but he thinks one aspect of the trip was handled poorly. Rodgers admitted Wednesday that he wished the team had left for London earlier so players could spend more time exploring the city. Packers coach Matt LaFleur sought to keep things as normal as possible, so he decided the Packers would not fly to London until Thursday.
Dolphins coach made clear how he feels about team’s tight ends
The Miami Dolphins have a good pass-catcher in tight end Mike Gesicki, but don’t expect the Penn State product to put up big numbers in the passing game this season. Gesicki had a career-high 73 catches for 780 yards last season. Through four games this year, Gesicki has just 8 catches for 71 yards.
Dolphins coach shares what Tua Tagovailoa says to him every day
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not travel with the team to MetLife Stadium this weekend. Instead, head coach Mike McDaniel says he will be left behind as he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol. But on the plus side, McDaniel notes that Tagovailoa is improving. And his attitude...
Concerning new details emerge about Russell Wilson’s shoulder injury
We now have a better idea of why Russell Wilson suddenly looks unable to cook. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Saturday that the Denver Broncos quarterback Wilson is battling a partially torn lat near his right shoulder. Schefter says Wilson suffered the injury in the second quarter of Denver’s Week 4 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders but played through it the rest of the game as well as during their Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Mike McDaniel shares update on Tua Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for the Miami Dolphins’ game against the New York Jets on Sunday, and it is not yet clear when he will return from the concussion he suffered in Week 4. Head coach Mike McDaniel offered an update on the quarterback’s health on Friday.
Giants bring back former anchor of their defense
Landon Collins was one of the best players in the NFL during his prime years with the New York Giants, and the team is hoping he still has something left to offer. Collins, who was a free agent, told Josina Anderson of USA Today that he has agreed to a contract with the Giants. He will sign a practice squad deal with New York and travel to London to be with the team for their Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers.
Report: Matt Rhule at odds with OC amid offensive struggles
Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule is reportedly clashing with one of his newest assistant coaches less than a third of the way into the NFL season. Rhule and offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo are experiencing “increasing communication issues” amid the Panthers’ offensive struggles, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. While there have been no signals of discord publicly, the suggestion is that Rhule and McAdoo have not been on the same page behind the scenes as they try to sort out the team’s offensive issues.
Russell Wilson missed an open receiver on key 4th-and-1 play
The Denver Broncos blew a big opportunity at the end of their game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night. The Broncos were down 12-9 and had a 4th-and-1 with 2:38 left in overtime. Rather than kick a field goal to tie the game, Denver decided to play for the win.
Greg Schiano uses controversial strategy at end of game
Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano is known to compete until the very final second and he doesn’t care what unwritten football rules he violates in the process. We saw that during his NFL career and again on Friday night during a 14-13 loss to Nebraska. With just 46 second...
