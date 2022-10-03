ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MG-42: The German Machine Gun That Mowed Down Enemies On the Battlefield

The Second World War was fought with a number of new technologies and weapons. In a conflict this intense, each nation was desperate to get a leg up on their opponents. This led to increased innovation as the war progressed. Germany’s MG-42, a Mauser general-purpose machine gun, was one such development that was introduced to the battlefield while fighting was in full swing.
Operation Tonga: 150 British Paratroopers Took the Merville Gun Battery Before D-Day

Still the largest seaborne invasion in history, the D-Day landings were planned down to the last detail. One of the most important parts of this attack had nothing to do with an assault from the water. Rather, it was the deployment of Allied paratroopers as some of the first soldiers to land in France, in what became known as Operation Tonga.
Citations Dropped for Magnet Fishermen Who Uncovered 86 Rockets and Other Ordnance on a Georgia Army Base

A group of magnet fisherman who found rockets, unexploded ordnance, and Youtube fame while fishing at a Georgia Army base had their citations dropped. Bryce Nachtwey, Matt Jackson, and a third individual were cited for recreating without a permit, entering a restricted area, and unauthorized magnet detecting after they pulled belts of large caliber ammunition, mortar shells and other rusty military equipment out of the Canoochee River, which runs through Fort Stewart.
North Korea will ‘automatically’ launch nukes if Kim killed

North Korea will launch a nuclear retaliation “automatically and immediately” if KIM JONG UN is incapacitated in an attack, according to a new law, codifying for the first time that the leader has delegated his strike authority under that severe condition. The legislation, passed by Kim’s rubber-stamp parliament,...
For the first time in four decades, the United States Army released a completely new vehicle.

The new vehicle being used by the U.S. Army is a formidable ground combatant, yet it is not a traditional tank. The American M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank is a common reference point when discussing massive weapons systems. The design of the Army’s main combat tank has stayed mostly unchanged despite several redesigns and upgrades over the years. In fact, it’s been more than four decades before the military even came up with any new vehicle design … until lately, that is. The United States Army revealed in June the newest details of its Mobile Protected Firepower program, which includes the introduction of a brand-new armored vehicle with a really revolutionary design.
480 Soldiers Destroyed By Crocodiles In World War II

Did you know crocodiles played a role in World War II battles? According to historical journalists, this is the case. An army of 480 Japanese soldiers passed on because of an attack by saltwater crocodiles. This event happened during the Battle of Ramree Island during World War II. In 1942, during World War II, the Japanese Imperial Army captured Ramree Island. This location is off the Burma coast, 70 miles south of Akyab, now called Sittwe. (source)
US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp

Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
How to Survive a Nuclear Bomb

"Biden and Putin have veto power over the continued existence of life on earth and Xi Jinping appears to be trying to join them in this lethal perversity."
The Most Dangerous Aircraft to Ever Take to the Skies

Since the First World War, aircraft have been key to winning major skirmishes. Not only do they provide fire support from the air, they can also serve in reconnaissance rolls. As the past century has shown, not all fighters, biplanes and jets are created equal, and the forces with the most advanced technology typically come out of battles victorious. The following list features eight of the most dangerous aircraft to ever take to the skies.
Watch US Army paratrooper ‘one second from death’ as he opens reserve chute just in time after heart-stopping freefall

DRAMATIC footage shows the moment a paratrooper almost crashed to the ground as his parachute failed to open. The US Army commando freefell for at least 15 seconds before his reserve thankfully inflated just seconds before he reached the ground. A heart-stopping clip shows several paratroopers slowly descending through the...
Ukraine has allegedly captured one of Russia's most advanced aerial electronic warfare pods

In yet another victory for U.S. intelligence, Ukrainian forces have allegedly captured an aerial electronic warfare pod from a crashed Russian Su-30SM fighter aircraft in almost a pretty good condition, The Drive reported. The pod was found as the Ukrainian forces have been pushing back against the Russian offense in the east and south parts of the country.
