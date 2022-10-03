Read full article on original website
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The historic Lewis Shaw Coleman House built in 1914 is still a remarkable homeCJ CoombsAurora, MO
The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history tooCJ CoombsOzark, MO
Unique restaurant chain set to open 4th Missouri location next monthKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Keep your eyes to the sky for this missing Cockatiel
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, one pet owner is asking you to keep your eyes to the sky.. That owner’s beloved cinnamon cockatiel flew away last weekend and she’s trying everything she can think of, to track him down.. “I got...
KYTV
Fire damages pine shavings business in Seymour, Mo.
SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a business in Seymour. Seymour firefighters say the fire at Eagle Ridge Shavings started around 3:30 Monday afternoon. When crews arrived, the business was fully engulfed. ”We had ten really good years, and we always knew this could happen,” said owner David Peachey....
Ozarks First.com
Oktoberfest at the Ozark Square
Oktoberfest is coming up Saturday, October 8th on the Ozark Square. You don’t want to miss it!
KYTV
SPONSORED The Place: Celebrate with Ozarks Elder Law
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ozarks Elder Law is hosting a celebration for 20 years in the Ozarks! It will take place at their Springfield location on Tuesday, October 11th from 3pm - 6pm.
leisuregrouptravel.com
4 Spots to Shop You’ll Only Find in Branson
Find all you need at these wonderfully unique novelty stores. Nestled in the heart of the Ozark Mountains lies the charming town of Branson, Missouri where unspoiled nature and idyllic scenery surround four one-of-a-kind shops you’ll only find here. An Extraordinary Emporium. In 1961, Dick and June Hartley’s dream...
KYTV
HURRICANE IAN: How local groups from the Ozarks aid those in need
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been a week since the impacts of Ian started the path of destruction along the southwest coast of Florida, and several groups from the Ozarks have done their part in helping survivors. Convoy of Hope has been stationed in Fort Myers since last Friday....
KYTV
Family of pedestrian killed in a crash in south Springfield says he was “trying to start a better life”
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified a pedestrian killed in a crash in Springfield on Tuesday. Ronnie Highbear, 35, of Rapid City, South Dakota, died in the single-vehicle crash. Officers responded to Republic Road and Fremont Avenue intersection around 7:30 a.m. Police say Highbear walked northbound across Republic Road...
KYTV
Taste of the Ozarks: Cumin Spiced Sweet Potatoes
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Spice up your next sweet potato dish. 4 small to medium sweet potatoes, ends cut off, and cut into ½-inch thick rounds or half rounds. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Toss sweet potatoes and onions in olive oil. Add salt and cumin and toss again. Spread out on the baking sheet and bake until potatoes are browned around the edges. Remove and place in serving dish. Garnish with crumbled cheese.
KYTV
Springfield Fire Department hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Station 4
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Fire Department hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the rebuilt Station 4 on Thursday. The fire department had the former station demolished to make room for the new one. A voter-approved property tax generated the money for the $3 million for the project. The tax...
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: MoDOT reopens lanes of I-44 near Strafford, Mo. after injury crash
STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT crews reopened I-44 after an injury crash closed part of the interstate Tuesday morning. Troopers responded to an injury crash in the westbound lanes near exit 88 at Missouri 125 around 9 a.m. The crash closed two lanes of westbound traffic. Crews reopened both lanes around 11 a.m.
KYTV
House of Hope in Branson, Mo., to begin construction, facility upgrades after special use permit approval Tuesday
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Planning Commission approved a special use permit for Branson’s House of Hope warming center Tuesday. The decision determined whether or not House of Hope would be able to open and operate as a warming center again this winter. After the approval, House of...
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Thursday before another incoming cool down
House of Hope in Branson, Mo., to begin construction, facility upgrades after special use permit approval Tuesday. Developers break ground on new Iron Grain District in Republic, Mo. Developers broke ground on the new Iron Grain District in Republic. The $65 million project will include major retail and residential areas.
KYTV
Demolition begins on historic home at Sunshine and National in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crews began demolishing a historic Springfield home after weeks of contentious debate. The company, BK&M LLC, which stands for Be Kind and Merciful, asked the city to rezone four homes for commercial businesses at Sunshine Street and National Avenue. The city will decide on the rezoning in November. The development team hopes to add new businesses to the corner.
Neighbors say this area of Springfield has become more dangerous
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – General Goings has been in west-central Springfield for more than a decade. But he said the neighborhood isn’t what it used to be. “This neighborhood was quiet. But here lately, in the last four years, four or five years, it’s been heavy with drugs,” said Goings. Springfield police were at a home […]
KYTV
Police host National Night Out in Branson Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Branson is hosting National Night Out to bring neighborhoods and first responders together to build community. 17 neighborhoods will participate in this year’s National Night Out event in Branson. The goal is to create positive relationships between emergency personnel and residents with a night of fun.
sgfcitizen.org
Casper’s expects to re-open in former Anton’s building in mid-November
If you’ve been craving Casper’s chili, the end of your wait should be mid-November. Shawn Kraft, the main owner of the iconic Springfield restaurant, said Oct. 4 that the renovation of the former Anton’s restaurant, 937 S. Glenstone, should be finished by then. That’s when Casper’s will...
KYTV
Springfield Planning and Zoning denies 7-Brew development near elementary school for 3rd time
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Developers took another shot at building a coffee shop at a busy intersection in Springfield. The development has caused heated debates between the city and the neighborhood. The proposed is at the corner of Sunshine and Jefferson, across the street from Sunshine Elementary School. The planning...
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a good steak, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so next time you are craving a good steak and you are looking for a new restaurant to try, give these amazing steakhouses in Missouri a chance.
KYTV
On Your Side: Bass Pro Shops apologizes for Garth Brooks concert problems; ‘Will make it right’
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Garth Brooks fans who had problems at the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena concerts are getting an apology. After this On Your Side report, Bass Pro managers told us they’ll make it right. While thousands of concert-goers arrived early and had no problems, other fans told us they never made it inside or arrived at the very end of the concert because of traffic and shuttle problems.
KYTV
Police arrest man wanted in Springfield park; suspect once paroled on murder charge
