Indianapolis, IN

Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 232 ‘Colts Cough Up Chance to Lead Division’

By Joe Hopkins
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts came up short in their comeback attempt against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins begin the show by recapping the game.

They then discuss injuries (24:05), takeaways from Indy’s performance (27:04) and check in on the still-winnable AFC South (39:43).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Be sure to join us Wednesday as the Blue Zone crew previews Indy’s week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Ohio County sheriff still looking for two missing women

OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is asking the public for any information relating to two ongoing missing person’s cases. Deputies say Shelia Henderson and Magan Howard Baize are still missing. Henderson was last seen in the 200 block of N. Lafayette St. in Beaver Dam, where she was dropped […]
OHIO COUNTY, KY
FOX Sports

NFL Week 5: Colts-Broncos top plays from Thursday Night Football

The Indianapolis Colts are facing the Denver Broncos in an AFC battle on Thursday Night Football to open Week 5 of the NFL season. The Colts (1-2-1) are aiming to turn their season around with a road win, while the Broncos (2-2) hope to get above .500 with a home victory. Both teams enter Thursday's tilt third in their respective divisions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Colts Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Indianapolis Colts signed kicker Chase McLaughlin to their 53-man roster this Tuesday. In order to make room for him, they waived wide receiver Dezmon Patmon. Patmon was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2020 draft out of Washington State. While at Washington State, Patmon had...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
‘Unprovoked and senseless’: Purdue University student killed in dorm; Roommate in custody after making the 911 call

Varun Manish Chheda of Indianapolis died of multiple sharp force traumatic injuries,” according to the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office. WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student was killed overnight in his dorm, and his roommate was taken into custody, police say. A university spokesperson confirmed a student was found dead in McCutcheon Hall on […]
Yardbarker

NFL Thursday Night Prime Picks: Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos

Thursday Night Football Prime Picks features a battle between two underwhelming teams. The 1-2-1 Indianapolis Colts travel to Denver to face the 2-2 Broncos. On DraftKings, the Broncos opened as 3-point home favorites (now -3.5) while the total is at 43. Denver is -165 on the moneyline while Indy is a +155 underdog. It’s a tough game to get a read on, but there are some betting angles for a game involving two desperate teams.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
DeShawnDre Brown wins Home Team Friday week #7 MVP

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Harrison’s DeShawnDre Brown is just a sophomore and had his first start at quarterback on Friday. He passed for 187 yards and three touchdowns, and also contributed 173 rushing yards and two more touchdowns – one of which was an 81-yarder to the house – adding up to 360 yards total […]
FOOTBALL
Camper legend returns to entertain Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As mysteriously as a camper appeared earlier this summer on the pump out in the middle of the Ohio River, the second coming of the Tristate Camper Caper has mysteriously occurred on Evansville’s west side during the Fall Festival. Or, as passerby James Baughn puts it, “The saloon lives on”! It’s […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
ECSD says “an old scam has reared its ugly head”

ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – The Edwards County Sheriff’s Department (ECSD) says an old scam has returned, and the scam involves claims that a loved one has been arrested and needs bail money. ECSD says some people in Edwards County have received calls from someone claiming to be a relative like a grandchild. Deputies say the […]
EDWARDS COUNTY, IL
Update: Passersby render lifesaving aid to trucker before EMTs arrive

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A semi-truck driver from Georgia has been flown to an Indianapolis hospital following a rollover crash on I-70 in Clay County Tuesday. According to Indiana State Police Sergeant Matt Ames, the crash occurred at approximately 8:00 a.m. at the 23-mile marker of I-70 westbound. That’s near the Brazil exit. Ames […]
BRAZIL, IN
