ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
WNAW 94.7

MA Families are Getting Sick but it’s Not Necessarily COVID

Massachusetts families are getting sick as of late and it's not always COVID-19 that is the culprit. I can relate to this as I very rarely get sick. However, this past September I got nailed pretty hard. I had a stuffy nose, runny nose, head congestion, sore throat, bad cough, and daily headaches. You name it I had. Then, of course, my wife caught it as well as my daughter. The sickness lasted from early September through the middle of the month. It was a long stretch for us but we're feeling better now.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Mass. Reports 8,480 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 8,480 new COVID-19 cases and 49 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,887,130 cases and 20,341 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 227 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCAX

1 dead after Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Health says one person has died after a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases were found in Franklin County. Health officials say of the five confirmed cases in mid- to late August, one person in their 70s died from the bacteria. They...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
WNAW 94.7

It’s Illegal in MA to do This to Your Pet…5 Years in Prison, $2,500 Fine

Throughout the years that I have been working in radio here in Berkshire County, I would have guests on the air from various animal shelters. I was informed about which animals are looking for new homes as they were up for adoption. People's lives change, they have to move to areas that may not allow pets or they have family members that are allergic, whatever the reason, there would be a steady flow of furry friends that were ready to go home. I heard plenty of happy-ending stories over the years for these Berkshire County animals and was glad to hear that people were giving them warm, loving homes.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Health
WMUR.com

Number of patients testing positive, receiving treatment for COVID-19 slightly rises in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Hospital Association is reporting a continued slight increase in patients testing positive for COVID-19 and being treated for the virus. On Wednesday, there was an increase from 107 people testing positive Tuesday to 116 people testing positive. It is the highest number since July 20. Of those 116 people, 37 are receiving specific treatment for the virus, up from 29 on Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCVB

Dozens of homeless cats rescued from Ian-ravaged Florida flown to Massachusetts

Massachusetts-based animal shelters are taking in dozens more homeless animals from Florida to help shelters in the areas devastated by Hurricane Ian. MSPCA and Northeast Animal Shelter took in dozens of cats from Humane Society Naples in Naples and Humane Society of Sarasota County in Sarasota. Before the storm hit, the organizations took in 42 homeless cats from shelters in Florida to get them out of the path of the storm.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Mass. pediatricians seeing increase in sick children, and it's not just COVID-19

BOSTON — Massachusetts pediatricians are seeing more kids with a cough, and it's not just from COVID-19. The latest Massachusetts health data shows COVID infections are increasing, especially for those 10 to 19 years of age, but Dr. Vandana Madhavan, the clinical director of pediatric infectious disease at Mass General Hospital for Children, says other viruses are also circulating right now.
BOSTON, MA
WUPE

You’re Not Allowed to Pass Out This Halloween Candy in Massachusetts

Halloween is only a few weeks away and Massachusetts residents are stocking up on candy, as record high amount of trick-or-treaters are expected as pandemic fears quell. We're always told to check children's Halloween candy for any kind of drugs or sharp objects, but there is actually one kind of candy that is illegal to pass out at trick-or-treat or serve to minors at all.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Season#Diseases#General Health
WSBS

A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts

There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NECN

COVID Is Rising in Mass. Wastewater. Here's What Experts Say That Means

After weeks of hitting a plateau, COVID-19 levels could be making a comeback in Massachusetts. Data shows that the amount of COVID-19 being detected in Massachusetts wastewater is on the rise, which three Boston doctors said could be a sign of a forthcoming surge in cases during NBC10 Boston's latest "COVID Q&A" discussion. But it's becoming more and more difficult to measure exactly how much coronavirus is circulating in the community.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy