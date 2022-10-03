Read full article on original website
Related
MA Families are Getting Sick but it’s Not Necessarily COVID
Massachusetts families are getting sick as of late and it's not always COVID-19 that is the culprit. I can relate to this as I very rarely get sick. However, this past September I got nailed pretty hard. I had a stuffy nose, runny nose, head congestion, sore throat, bad cough, and daily headaches. You name it I had. Then, of course, my wife caught it as well as my daughter. The sickness lasted from early September through the middle of the month. It was a long stretch for us but we're feeling better now.
NECN
Mass. Reports 8,480 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 8,480 new COVID-19 cases and 49 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,887,130 cases and 20,341 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 227 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
WCAX
1 dead after Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Health says one person has died after a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases were found in Franklin County. Health officials say of the five confirmed cases in mid- to late August, one person in their 70s died from the bacteria. They...
It’s Illegal in MA to do This to Your Pet…5 Years in Prison, $2,500 Fine
Throughout the years that I have been working in radio here in Berkshire County, I would have guests on the air from various animal shelters. I was informed about which animals are looking for new homes as they were up for adoption. People's lives change, they have to move to areas that may not allow pets or they have family members that are allergic, whatever the reason, there would be a steady flow of furry friends that were ready to go home. I heard plenty of happy-ending stories over the years for these Berkshire County animals and was glad to hear that people were giving them warm, loving homes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMUR.com
Number of patients testing positive, receiving treatment for COVID-19 slightly rises in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Hospital Association is reporting a continued slight increase in patients testing positive for COVID-19 and being treated for the virus. On Wednesday, there was an increase from 107 people testing positive Tuesday to 116 people testing positive. It is the highest number since July 20. Of those 116 people, 37 are receiving specific treatment for the virus, up from 29 on Tuesday.
WCVB
Dozens of homeless cats rescued from Ian-ravaged Florida flown to Massachusetts
Massachusetts-based animal shelters are taking in dozens more homeless animals from Florida to help shelters in the areas devastated by Hurricane Ian. MSPCA and Northeast Animal Shelter took in dozens of cats from Humane Society Naples in Naples and Humane Society of Sarasota County in Sarasota. Before the storm hit, the organizations took in 42 homeless cats from shelters in Florida to get them out of the path of the storm.
WCVB
Mass. pediatricians seeing increase in sick children, and it's not just COVID-19
BOSTON — Massachusetts pediatricians are seeing more kids with a cough, and it's not just from COVID-19. The latest Massachusetts health data shows COVID infections are increasing, especially for those 10 to 19 years of age, but Dr. Vandana Madhavan, the clinical director of pediatric infectious disease at Mass General Hospital for Children, says other viruses are also circulating right now.
You’re Not Allowed to Pass Out This Halloween Candy in Massachusetts
Halloween is only a few weeks away and Massachusetts residents are stocking up on candy, as record high amount of trick-or-treaters are expected as pandemic fears quell. We're always told to check children's Halloween candy for any kind of drugs or sharp objects, but there is actually one kind of candy that is illegal to pass out at trick-or-treat or serve to minors at all.
IN THIS ARTICLE
COVID-19 cases rise in western Massachusetts
COVID-19 cases are increasing in western Massachusetts as the weather cools off.
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
Resources for Massachusetts households that may struggle with home heating costs
22News provides resources for households that may struggle to keep up with the price surge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCVB
Massachusetts native who lost 2 restaurants in Hurricane Ian raising money for workers
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A Cape Cod native how has called southwest Florida for decades had two restaurants seriously damaged in Hurricane Ian. “Imagine waking up and all of a sudden you don’t have your home. You’ve lost a loved one. You don’t have a job. What do you do next?” restaurant owner Franco Russo said.
Is It Illegal To Back Out Of Your Driveway In Massachusetts?
There are two types of people in the world, people who back into their driveway and people who nose into their driveway. For the folks who back into their driveway, it's an obsession. They don't do it just sometimes, they never falter. I mean, it is easier to exit your...
NECN
COVID Is Rising in Mass. Wastewater. Here's What Experts Say That Means
After weeks of hitting a plateau, COVID-19 levels could be making a comeback in Massachusetts. Data shows that the amount of COVID-19 being detected in Massachusetts wastewater is on the rise, which three Boston doctors said could be a sign of a forthcoming surge in cases during NBC10 Boston's latest "COVID Q&A" discussion. But it's becoming more and more difficult to measure exactly how much coronavirus is circulating in the community.
View latest rainfall amounts as Massachusetts drought continues
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with if the rain we've seen has improved our drought situation at all.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: what’s being done to combat rising home heating oil costs
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The cost of home heating oil has been on the rise throughout New England. Now, the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts is calling for lawmakers to act on his proposal for a home heating oil reserve fund. It would help people in the Bay State combat high prices.
country1025.com
The 8 dog breeds that people in Massachusetts love!
The Miniature Schnauzer is a very intelligent, but also very energetic breed of dog. It’s a good choice for people who like to walk their dogs.
What time is trick-or-treating in my Massachusetts town?
Monsters, princesses and lions will soon be ringing doorbells in hopes of scoring large piles of candy. Some cities and towns in Massachusetts have suggested trick-or-treating hours. See below for the full list. Adams: Oct. 31 from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Amesbury: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Andover: Oct. 31 from...
WCVB
Massachusetts-based Moderna joins campaign encouraging companies to partner with FBI on cybersecurity
CHELSEA, Mass. — Moderna, the Massachusetts-based vaccine maker, is putting its weight behind a campaign encouraging businesses to partner with the FBI and take other steps to ensure cybersecurity. "We at Moderna have fostered a strong, bilateral relationship with the FBI and we encourage you to do the same,"...
Comments / 0