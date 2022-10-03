ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox2detroit.com

Detroit rapper calls out insurance firm in new song • Flint residents fume • Road rage incident turns violent

Former state officials get criminal charges dropped in Flint water crisis, leaving residents fuming. The water crisis began in 2014 when state-appointed emergency managers appointed by former Governor Rick Snyder took Flint off of a regional water system and began drawing from the Flint River to cut costs. They never treated the water to lessen its corrosiveness.
abc12.com

Demolition planned for burned out corner store on Davison Road

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A burned out corner store in Flint that contains harmful asbestos will be knocked down and cleaned up thanks to federal funding. The store at Davison Road and Franklin Avenue on Flint's east side was damaged in a fire back in November of 2020. Congressman Dan Kildee helped obtain funding from the EPA to demolish the burned out remnants.
abc12.com

New plans: Flint State Park would include new amenities, easier river access

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The new Flint State Park will reinvigorate public spaces along the Flint River with added features, according to preliminary plans this week. The sprawling park will stretch for 3 miles along the river west of downtown Flint to encompass 230 acres of land -- much of which already is open for public use. Michigan has committed $30.2 million to develop the park.
abc12.com

Flint preparing to restart Great Lakes Water Authority connection

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint is flushing and testing the water from its primary water source to prepare for a transition back to the city's normal drinking water blend. The Great Lakes Water Authority fully restored water service on Monday after a 10-foot diameter pipeline broke near...
abc12.com

Flint shelters face higher costs as winter approaches

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Prices continue to pinch consumers this week. And some local non-profits may be tightening their belts in response!. With expenses climbing higher and higher, Flint's homeless shelters may face a tough winter. Higher gas prices mean that some shelters have to make fewer trips when helping...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4

DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
abc12.com

Power will go off for over 3,500 Genesee County customers overnight

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 3,500 Consumers Energy customers in northeast Genesee County will lose power overnight while crews repair a substation near Otisville. The company says power will be shut off to 3,566 customers from midnight to 2 a.m. Friday so crews can safely fix equipment in the substation.
abc12.com

'Extremely dangerous' active shooter reported at hotel in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are responding to an active shooter at a hotel in Dearborn. Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported in the Hampton Inn at 22324 Michigan Ave. around 1:45 p.m. One person was injured and taken to an area hospital. Police say the suspect got...
WLNS

Lansing fire leaves family homeless

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A mother of three spent the day looking through charred rubble hoping to find anything salvageable after a fire on Saturday night destroyed her home. When 6 News reporter Kyle Makin arrived on the scene at Green Meadows Drive in Lansing that night, firefighters were just getting done battling the flames. […]
MLive

Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal

The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
SAGINAW, MI

