Detroit rapper calls out insurance firm in new song • Flint residents fume • Road rage incident turns violent
Former state officials get criminal charges dropped in Flint water crisis, leaving residents fuming. The water crisis began in 2014 when state-appointed emergency managers appointed by former Governor Rick Snyder took Flint off of a regional water system and began drawing from the Flint River to cut costs. They never treated the water to lessen its corrosiveness.
Demolition planned for burned out corner store on Davison Road
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A burned out corner store in Flint that contains harmful asbestos will be knocked down and cleaned up thanks to federal funding. The store at Davison Road and Franklin Avenue on Flint's east side was damaged in a fire back in November of 2020. Congressman Dan Kildee helped obtain funding from the EPA to demolish the burned out remnants.
New plans: Flint State Park would include new amenities, easier river access
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The new Flint State Park will reinvigorate public spaces along the Flint River with added features, according to preliminary plans this week. The sprawling park will stretch for 3 miles along the river west of downtown Flint to encompass 230 acres of land -- much of which already is open for public use. Michigan has committed $30.2 million to develop the park.
Bay City Public Safety director says he jabbed noisy teen with flashlight per training from ‘back in the day’
BAY CITY, MI — Speaking to one of his officers, Bay City Public Safety Director Michael J. Cecchini says he felt threatened by teens making noise near his apartment, causing him to call upon his training from “back in the day” and jab one of the teens in his chest with his Maglite flashlight.
Flint preparing to restart Great Lakes Water Authority connection
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint is flushing and testing the water from its primary water source to prepare for a transition back to the city's normal drinking water blend. The Great Lakes Water Authority fully restored water service on Monday after a 10-foot diameter pipeline broke near...
Flint lockup contract expires. Genesee County says blame rests with city
FLINT, MI -- The $2.7-million contract that pays Genesee County to operate Flint’s jail holding facility has expired and members of the county Board of Commissioners say the city is to blame for the lapse and for resulting reimbursement delays. “This is something we’ve gone over time and time...
Public told to stay away from "extremely dangerous" active shooting scene at Hampton Inn in Dearborn
Police are investigating an active shooting scene at a hotel in Dearborn Thursday afternoon. Michigan State Police officials say the active scene is at the Hampton Inn at 22324 Michigan Avenue, east of Telegraph.
First snowflakes coming to Northern Michigan, see when your town normally sees the white stuff
Our first blast of cold air is coming. It will be cold enough for the Upper Peninsula to have snow. While the first flakes are not imminent for Lower Michigan, here’s a look at when we normally get our first snow. The strongest cold front of the fall season...
Flint shelters face higher costs as winter approaches
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Prices continue to pinch consumers this week. And some local non-profits may be tightening their belts in response!. With expenses climbing higher and higher, Flint's homeless shelters may face a tough winter. Higher gas prices mean that some shelters have to make fewer trips when helping...
Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4
DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
Flint to honor 2 churches that helped in aftermath of Hogarth Avenue explosion
FLINT, MI – The city is planning to honor two local organizations that helped families affected by the explosion on Hogarth Avenue late last year by providing them each with a key to the city. The explosion, which killed two people and severely injured two others while destroying or...
Power will go off for over 3,500 Genesee County customers overnight
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 3,500 Consumers Energy customers in northeast Genesee County will lose power overnight while crews repair a substation near Otisville. The company says power will be shut off to 3,566 customers from midnight to 2 a.m. Friday so crews can safely fix equipment in the substation.
These Unsolved Michigan Homicides Have Been on the Books for More Than 25 Years
Homicides aren't solved in an expedient manner like they are on TV. We seem to have become accustomed to figuring out who the bad guy is and seeing him in cuffs all in the span of about 46 minutes. Unfortunately, that's not the norm and not the case for the 15 people you're about to meet below.
'Extremely dangerous' active shooter reported at hotel in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are responding to an active shooter at a hotel in Dearborn. Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported in the Hampton Inn at 22324 Michigan Ave. around 1:45 p.m. One person was injured and taken to an area hospital. Police say the suspect got...
DPD: suspect robbed 2 Family Dollar stores on Detroit's west side in the span of 24 hours, grabbed cashier by apron
Detroit police are searching for a man who they believed robbed dollar stores at gunpoint two days in a row last week on the city’s west side.
1 killed in shooting at Dearborn Hampton Inn, suspect now in custody
A man who was contained inside the Hampton Inn on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn following a shooting has surrendered to police.
Mike Morse Law Firm Wins $385K Verdict for Husband, Father Hit by Uninsured Drunk Driver
Jury Awards Accident Victim Nearly 4x the Insurance Company's Highest Offer. largest personal injury law firm, is pleased to announce a. verdict awarded on a client's auto accident case. The verdict is almost four times the highest settlement offered by the defendant — Homeowners Insurance. company, which is owned by...
Lansing fire leaves family homeless
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A mother of three spent the day looking through charred rubble hoping to find anything salvageable after a fire on Saturday night destroyed her home. When 6 News reporter Kyle Makin arrived on the scene at Green Meadows Drive in Lansing that night, firefighters were just getting done battling the flames. […]
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal
The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
