Val Demings calls for Special Legislative Session to avert insurance catastrophe following Hurricane Ian

Voices: Ron DeSantis doesn’t think federal funds should be used for hurricane relief — except in Florida
Death and destructions are not the only things Hurricane Ian brought to Florida this week. Along with the storm surge and high winds which devastated the southwestern portion of the Sunshine State, Governor Ron DeSantis’ chickens have also come home to roost.The man who first made his name in Congress by opposing hurricane relief is now begging the federal government to bail out his state. In doing so, he’s providing a timely reminder to the American people as to why Republicans — and DeSantis specifically — cannot be trusted to govern this great country.First, let’s state what should go without...
Florida's Charlie Crist says DOJ should intervene after Ron DeSantis' 'disgusting and vile move' sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard
Crist didn't offer his own solutions for immigration reform if he were to be elected governor, saying only, "I'm a humane person."
After Hurricane Ian, MSNBC analyst predicts Ron DeSantis is ‘about to become a big government Republican’
MSNBC political analyst David Jolly claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., will hypocritically turn into a “big government Republican" following Hurricane Ian.
Trump begs for donations from Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Ian wreaks destruction across Florida
Donald Trump turned to social media to plead for donations to his political campaign as parts of Florida began rescue and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. Speaking in a video on Wednesday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, southern Florida, the former president pleaded for donations to his Save America PAC ahead of a fundraising deadline.
Florida Senator Marco Rubio says he'll vote AGAINST Hurricane Ian relief funding for his state if the bill gives dollars to lawmakers' unrelated 'pet projects'
Florida's senior senator said on Sunday that he would vote against disaster relief funds for his state if the bills contained unrelated funding for lawmakers' 'pet projects.'. Senator Marco Rubio spoke with CNN just as Floridians have begun to recover from the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week.
Florida Senator Rick Scott Lashes Out at Biden, Calling Him a “Raving Lunatic” After ‘Soul of the Nation’ Speech
On September 2 Florida's Senator Rick Scott chose to air his views on Twitter about the national address that President Biden made from Philadelphia - a speech in which he accused MAGA Republicans of "Eroding the soul of America".
President Biden is caught swearing on hot mic as he tours Hurricane Ian wreckage with Mayor of Ft. Myers: Puts on a united front with DeSantis after hurricane killed at least 109
The president was caught on hot mic proclaiming that 'no one f***s with a Biden' during his trip to Florida Wednesday where he put on a united front with Ron DeSantis, who he called 'guv.'. After surveying damage from Hurricane Ian in Florida, President Joe Biden delivered remarks alongside the...
'No government' DeSantis is about to become a big government Republican former Florida rep. says
Hurricane Ian has caused a level of damage that required federal government assistance in order to rebuild. "In a time of tragedy people need help. Where Ron DeSantis is a 'no government' conservative, he's about to become a Big Government Republican,” former Florida congressman David Jolly tells Joy Reid.Sept. 30, 2022.
Hurricane Ian: MSNBC's Joy Reid compares Floridians evacuating to illegal immigrants crossing the border
MSNBC host Joy Reid suggested that those currently fleeing Florida because of Hurricane Ian are similar to illegal migrants crossing the border on Tuesday.
Florida Gov. DeSantis to transport migrants to Biden, the same thing his fellow Republican Texas Gov. Abbott did
Governor DeSantis plans to transport immigrants to President Biden's hometown, following in the footsteps of his fellow Republican Governor Greg Abbott. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.
Donald Trump Jr. Pushes Withholding Ukraine Aid Amid Hurricane Ian Recovery
Donald Trump Jr. has suggested a potentially controversial solution to providing aid for Hurricane Ian victims in Florida. The son of former President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday morning with a comment regarding the fallout from the recent hurricane. In the tweet, he suggested that all funding for Ukraine be withheld until such a time as sufficient aid has been rendered to Florida.
DeSantis Praises Biden as Florida Gov. Changes Tone Before Hurricane Ian
The pair spoke on Tuesday night on the eve the powerful storm is expected to make landfall in Florida.
iheart.com
Rubio Leads Demings In Florida's U.S. Senate Race According to Mason-Dixon
With election day five weeks away a new Mason-Dixon survey of registered Florida voters shows Republican Senator Marco Rubio continues to lead Democratic challenger Val Demings in the state's U.S. Senate race. "Statewide 47% support Rubio, 41% support Demings," pollster Brad Coker said. "Virtually unchanged since a poll we did...
Gov. Ron DeSantis' Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist, vows he won't impose a state income tax in Florida and says 6% sales tax is 'too high'
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist of Florida vowed Friday that he would never impose a state income tax in the Sunshine State and called the state's sales tax "too high." "You'll never have a state income tax if Charlie Crist is governor," Crist said during an appearance on ABC's The...
msn.com
87,000 IRS agents are ‘worst thing’ of Biden’s presidency, says Jared Moskowitz, congressional candidate. They’ll ‘be turned on the middle class.’
Jared Moskowitz, a Democratic candidate for Congress, said Thursday the worst thing that’s happened during President Joe Biden’s time in office is a new law adding “87,000 more” Internal Revenue Service agents. Moskowitz said the new IRS agents will target the middle class. Democrats in Congress,...
Is Florida's Property Insurance Crisis Ron DeSantis' Achilles Heel?
Six insurance companies have shut down in Florida this year. DeSantis' opponent, Charlie Crist, has attacked him for it. Will it matter in November's election?
Charlie Crist attacks Gov. DeSantis' insurance failures
“The wise sailor flees the storm as it gathers,” Laenor Velayrion said in the last episode of House of Dragon. The word of this fictional character echoes as insurance companies flee Florida amid one of the most devastating storms in recorded history.
Click10.com
Sen. Scott meets with Coast Guard in Opa-locka, receives Hurricane Ian briefing
OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, toured U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami in Opa-locka Tuesday, ahead of a visit to southwest Florida to assess Hurricane Ian damage. “My heart continues to go out for people who lost their loved ones,” Scott said. Scott thanked the Coast...
Marconews.com
Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis: 2022's Hurricane Ian previews 2024 election
WASHINGTON – The lethal Florida hurricane of 2022 also generated storm warnings about the presidential race of 2024. As President Joe Biden visited Florida on Wednesday to survey damage caused by Hurricane Ian, he found himself in the cross-winds of two potential 2024 re-election opponents: Former President Donald Trump and current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Biden meets with DeSantis during Florida trip to survey Hurricane Ian damage
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Biden on Wednesday emphasized their "cooperation" — despite their political differences — as the president visited Fort Myers, Florida, which was hard hit by Hurricane Ian last week. DeSantis thanked Mr. Biden for visiting the state and for his responsiveness, and said...
