Read full article on original website
Related
Gov. Reynolds selects judge to fill vacancy
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Jessica Noll, of Akron, to a judicial vacancy created by a law passed earlier this year.
voiceofalexandria.com
Man charged with enticing Sioux City boy faces federal charge
SIOUX CITY -- A Texas man accused of traveling to Sioux City to entice a 13-year-old Sioux City boy to have sexual contact with him now faces federal prosecution. Isaac Herrera, 21, of Brownsville, Texas, has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of sexual exploitation of a child.
Sioux City man who allegedly claimed to be a ‘violent felon’ pleas not guilty
A man who was accused of threatening a woman with a gun in Sioux City has entered his plea and will be going to trial.
Sioux City Bandits announce new owner among flurry of moves
It was a big day for the Sioux City Bandits organization as the team announced a series of moves at their press conference, highlighted by a change in the front office as a familiar face will take the reigns of the team.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux City Police request help locating missing indigenous woman
36-year-old Brenda Payer went missing last week and now the Sioux City Police Department is looking for the public's help to find her.
Sioux City Journal
UPDATED: Tyson Foods to shutter Dakota Dunes offices, costing metro Sioux City about 500 white-collar jobs
DAKOTA DUNES -- Metro Sioux City is losing about 500 white-collar jobs as a result of Tyson Foods' plan to close its offices in Dakota Dunes. Tyson's fresh meats division is now based in a sprawling office complex that anchors the Two Rivers Business Park in Dakota Dunes, an upscale planned community in Southeast South Dakota. Tyson announced Wednesday that about 1,000 corporate staff in the Dunes and Chicago area will move to the meat company's world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.
wnax.com
Neighbor Farmers Turn Out for Harvest Bee Following Death of Farmer
A harvest bee was held in northwest Iowa on Wednesday. Farmers from across the neighborhood came to assist with the harvest after a family member died this past summer. The harvest bee was held in western Plymouth County. Amanda Brietbart says several neighbors helped organize the harvest bee following the death of her father-in-law. She recites the numbers involved with the harvest bee. Brietbart tells of the tragic events involving her father-in-law from this past summer that led to the harvest bee. Brietbart tried to hold back her emotions when she was asked about what it means to have all the neighbors and friends turn out to assist with the harvest. Brietbart thought the gathering will complete the 750-acre harvest within one day’s work.
Sioux City Journal
Police: Scammers selling fake gold jewelry in Sioux City parking lots
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is warning residents about scammers who are selling fake gold jewelry in local parking lots. The department said in a social media post Thursday that a local jeweler reported that six individuals came into their store this week to have jewelry appraised. The individuals bought the jewelry from unknown people in parking lots. All of the items turned out to be fake, according to the department.
RELATED PEOPLE
kscj.com
ROAD CONSTRUCTION TO AFFECT 3RD ST DOWNTOWN
ROAD CONSTRUCTION WILL AFFECT 3RD STREET NEAR THE POST OFFICE FOR THE NEXT FEW WEEKS. TRAFFIC SGT. JIM CLARK OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS THE FIRST PROJECT IS UNDERWAY BETWEEN THE POST OFFICE AND KNOEPFLER CHEVROLET:. 3RD1 OC………TO THE POST OFFICE. :13. YOU MAY STILL...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man charged for contact violation
SHELDON—A 61-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Jeffrey Alan Chrestiansen stemmed from him being in the vicinity of the Sheldon residence of an individual he is not to have contact with, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
President of local cosmetics business pleads guilty for false taxes, tax evasion
The president of a cosmetics business located in North Sioux City has entered a plea for alleged tax evasion.
Sioux City Journal
ALDI to open second Sioux City store Oct. 28
SIOUX CITY -- ALDI's second Sioux City location is set to open later this month. Matt Lilla, ALDI's Faribault Division vice president, said in a statement that the new store, in Sioux City's Lakeport Commons shopping district, is slated to open Oct. 28. Further details on the store should be released "in the coming weeks," Lilla said in the statement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vermillion Plain Talk
Sheriff’s Office Announces Monday Death Of ‘Dusty’ Passick
Former Clay County Sheriff Raymond “Dusty” Passick died Monday morning, Oct. 3. The Clay County Sheriff’s office shared the news on its Facebook page late Monday afternoon.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man arrested for punching woman
SHELDON—A 61-year-old Sheldon man was arrested Friday, Sept. 30, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Jeffrey Alan Chrestiansen stemmed from him allegedly punching his girlfriend in the face about 4 p.m. that day at their residence at 210 Washington Ave., according to the Sheldon Police Department.
KLEM
KLEM News for Tuesday, October 4
National Night out will be celebrated by the Le Mars Police Department tonight. The event is underway at this hour at the Police Department, and continues until 7 pm. It’s an open house, where you can enjoy a free meal, tour the police facilities, including their new training center, and get to know the officers, and your neighbors. First responders will also be there, along with some of their vehicles.
kiwaradio.com
Rash Of Field Fires Continues; Osceola County Goes Under Burning Ban
Northwest Iowa — There has been a rash of field fires in northwest Iowa over the past several days. And considering the dry conditions, warm temps, and harvest activity out in the fields, it’s not really a surprise. Since last Thursday, in the four-county O’Brien, Sioux, Osceola, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nwestiowa.com
Confused woman in Hawarden facing charge
HAWARDEN—A 32-year-old rural Hawarden woman was arrested about 10:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, in Hawarden on a charge of first-offense simulated public intoxication. The arrest of Stephanie Sue Hardy stemmed from a report of a woman who did not know her name or where she was, according to the Hawarden Police Department.
Sioux City Journal
Church News
Mayflower Congregational UCC will host its monthly FoodShare with its partners at Zestos, Inc. The event will be at 1407 W. 18th St. on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The event is a drive-up service in front of the church. There will be diapers in sizes 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 available. All are welcome!
kiwaradio.com
2023 Orange City Tulip Court Selected
Orange City, Iowa — Orange City’s 2023 Tulip Court was elected on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Orange City Tulip Festival officials tell us that Tulip Court members for the 2023 Tulip Festival include Katelyn Huizenga, daughter of Aaron and Kim Huizenga; Amanda Hulstein, daughter of Brent and Mary Hulstein; Elizabeth King, daughter of Don & Miranda King; Nevaeh Sampson, daughter of Brent and Teresa Sampson; and Kinzie Van Kekerix, daughter of Leroy and Jasey Van Kekerix.
City Council initially approves updated pet ordinance; more work to be done
The city's pet ordinance has been up for debate for months after a Sioux City man was cited for owning dozens of snakes.
Comments / 2