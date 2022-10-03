Read full article on original website
Related
lakepowelllife.com
Details on the October 3rd Tornado
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — On the afternoon of Monday, October 3, 2022, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) as well as the County Emergency Management Department (CCEM) began to receive reports of indications that a possible tornado had touched down in the Junipine Estates neighborhood ten miles north of Williams, Ariz. Later in the afternoon the weather event was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Flagstaff as an EF-1 Tornado, with sustained winds between 86 – 110 m.p.h.
kjzz.org
Coconino County is assessing damage after rare tornado
Coconino County is still assessing the damage after a rare tornado touched down in northern Arizona earlier this week. No injuries have been reported. But county spokesperson Stephen Pelligrini says there’s a lot of damage. “There’s a lot of debris presence, a lot of broken and damaged trees, trees...
12news.com
EF-1 tornado tears through northern Arizona community, NWS confirmed
WILLIAMS, Arizona — A tornado touched down north of Williams on Monday afternoon, causing damage to several homes in the Junipine community, officials said. No injuries have been reported at this time. At 1:30 p.m. the Coconino County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) received reports of a weather-related event in the...
One Arizona Town Has Already Gotten Snow This Season
The state has had some wild weather already in October.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
12news.com
Monday's storms destroyed a Denny's sign, and 3 cars parked beneath it
WILLIAMS, Arizona — Mother nature kicked up quite a bit of weather activity Monday. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado tore through a northern Arizona community. At least 10 homes were damaged by the twister that formed north of Williams, shutting down parts of state road 64...
knau.org
Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project resumes in Dry Lake Hills
The second phase of the Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project recently resumed after a seasonal hiatus. According to Coconino National Forest officials, crews will be conducting thinning work in the Dry Lake Hills north of Flagstaff in an area east Schultz Pass Road (Forest Road 420) and north of Forest Road 551.
12news.com
It fell below freezing in Flagstaff and it's only October
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — It may still be hovering around the century mark in the Valley, but our brothers and sisters in northern Arizona got an early winter preview this week. The National Weather Service in Flagstaff posted a photo on Twitter Wednesday morning announcing the temperature officially dropped below freezing for the first time this season.
F1 Tornado Leaves Northern Arizona Community in Ruins
A Northern Arizona community was reportedly left in ruins when an F1 tornado came through the area on Monday (October 3rd). According to ABC15, the Junipine Estates Community, which is just north of Williams, Arizona, is still shaken up after the F1 tornado left up to 10 houses damaged. Some of the homes had their greenhouses and sheds uprooted while others had trees completely snapped in half and boats in the middle of their neighbors’ properties.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SignalsAZ
What Were the Monsoon 2022 Rainfall Totals?
October 1st marked the end of Monsoon 2022, Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona saw a lot of rainfall! US National Weather Service-Flagstaff reported a few spots recorded their wettest Monsoon on record, including Blue Ridge, Sunset Crater, and Walnut Canyon. Quite a few others made the top 5!
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Williams, AZ: Tornado rips through the Junipine Estates community.
Sources: Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and National Weather Service (Information) Williams, Arizona: A tornado has ripped through the Junipine Estates community on Monday, October 3rd, 2022. Picture: Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) According to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, “at 1:30 p.m., the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office received...
fox10phoenix.com
Yavapai County search and rescue crews continue search for missing hiker
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. - The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says it's on day five of searching for a missing hiker in Prescott whose car was found abandoned. Oct. 5 marked the fifth day of search and rescue units looking for 63-year-old Jeffrey Gordon Stambaugh of Tucson. He hasn't been seen since 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 30.
AZFamily
Tornado damages homes north of Williams, Arizona
Downed power lines sparked roughly seven fires around the Phoenix area. Parts of I-17 in Phoenix shut down due to damage from high winds. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say I-17 is closed in both directions at Dunlap and Peoria avenues as a precaution. Dust storm, heavy winds hit parts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
12news.com
Already? Flagstaff sees its first snow of the season
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Monday was a wild weather day in the Grand Canyon State. It started with an EF-1 tornado that touched down north of Williams, causing damage to several homes in the Junipine community. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. And then, just days after the monsoon season was...
12news.com
RECAP: Widespread storms bring rain, wind and dust to Arizona
PHOENIX — A dust storm rolled through the Valley Monday, setting off several alerts for the area. Earlier in the day, a tornado was reported in northern Arizona near Williams. And SNOW, yes snow, was reported in Flagstaff. Many residents were still without power late Monday night. For most...
theprescotttimes.com
SKUNKS- NOTHING TO MAKE A STINK ABOUT
Skunks are a common sight here in Prescott Valley and these animals are mostly nocturnal by nature. Even though skunks are extremely cute and shy, having skunks around your home can present health and safety risks. Aside from being sprayed with their noxious musk, skunks are known carriers of rabies and other diseases that can be harmful to your family or pets. Skunks can spray their musk up to 10 feet. The smell can last for days and even weeks. There are several things you can do to dissuade skunks from hanging around your property which include:
Authorities searching for 63-year-old man missing from Prescott campground for nearly a week
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who went missing nearly a week ago at a campsite in Prescott. Jeffrey Gordon Stambaugh, 63, was last seen on Sept. 29 after leaving his campground at Granite Basin Campground. The family of Stambaugh says he...
prescottenews.com
City of Prescott Provides PFAS Testing Update
City Drinking Water is at non-detectable levels of PFOA and PFOS. The latest results are in from the most recent testing of City wells for PFAS chemicals. The City tested the blend of Well 2 and Well 4 in Chino, known as EPDS 11. The samples taken on September 7 resulted in non-detects (<1.89) for both PFOS and PFOA in these wells.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Volunteers golf team takes match￼
KINGMAN – Lee Williams High School Volunteers Boys Golf Team hosted last home match of the season on Tuesday Sept 27 at Kingman Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course. Lee Williams Volunteers won the match with team scores of 160, over Lake Havasu Knights (168), Mohave Accelerated Patriots (177) and Mohave Thunderbird (252).
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona woman accused of fatally shooting husband, young son
KAIBETO, Ariz. (AP) — A northern Arizona woman is facing federal charges in the shooting deaths of her husband and young son on Sept. 28, according to authorities. The FBI said 28-year-old Lydia Carol King is being held on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder. According to a...
Arizona woman arrested for allegedly shooting, killing her husband, son
KAIBETO, Ariz. — A woman in northern Arizona has been arrested and is facing federal charges. She allegedly shot and killed her husband and their son. According to The Associated Press, Lydia Carol King, 28, was arrested and booked on recommended charges of two counts of first-degree murder. In...
Comments / 0