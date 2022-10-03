Cape Coral extends state of emergency, waives permit fees for emergency repairs in wake of Hurricane Ian

Cape Coral City Council on Monday unanimous approved a state of emergency extension starting Tuesday.

The extension will last seven days, and the council gave Mayor John Gunter the authority to extend the designation.

Any city committees, advisory boards, and hearings have been canceled for the month of October.

Monday updates:Fort Myers Beach is 'like a war zone'

Lee, Collier schools, universities announce plans to reopen after Hurricane Ian

Permit fees have been waived for all emergency permits such as for repairs for structural damage. Emergency permits will be processed using paper forms instead of the digital system, and a portion of staff will be dedicated to issuing them.

Temporary habitable structures like RVs and temporary storage will be allowed on residents' property.