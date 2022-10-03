ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Democrats rebuilding progressive infrastructure, plus Rob Sand's "annoying" ad

By Stephen Gruber-Miller, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2APqXb_0iKbEuTy00

Good morning, Iowa.

If you’re involved in politics here, maybe you’ve been hearing rumblings about the Alliance for a Better Iowa this year. I’d heard the group mentioned in passing in Democratic circles a few times, but nobody could ever really give me a clear explanation about what it was.

I wanted to find out more, so I set about making a lot of calls. It turns out this is the evolution of The Hughes Project, which I wrote about more than a year ago as Democratic heavyweights banded together to try to find a way to reverse the tide of electoral losses.

It’s an interesting concept in which influential figures like Fred Hubbell, Harry Bookey and Jack Hatch create a donor table designed to pull resources to fund progressive organizations. That includes a new research and polling hub and existing groups like Progress Iowa.

Give my story a read and let me know: Do you think this is a viable way to rebuild Iowa’s Democratic infrastructure? (Spoilers: Republican Party of Iowa Chair Jeff Kaufmann says Iowa Democrats have fallen too far for this to make much difference.)

Ad alert

In other news, State Auditor Rob Sand is out with a new ad today, called "Annoying."

The ad is a parody of "The Office," and features office "bureaucrats" talking straight to camera, complaining that ever since Sand took office they've been "looking over our shoulders."

Sand, a Democrat, is shown throughout the ad turning off lights, lowering the thermostat and startling an employee playing solitaire.

It's Sand's first ad of the election cycle. His opponent, Republican Todd Halbur, has yet to run any advertisements and was at a steep financial disadvantage to Sand the last time candidates had to disclose their fundraising.

Thoughts about the ad? Send them to bpfann@dmreg.com.

Comments / 0

Related
who13.com

One and done: Here’s why voters are losing a chance to compare candidates

DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds did three last time, but just one this year. Senator Chuck Grassley did two last time, but just one this year. These two Iowa Republican incumbents are limiting their debates against their Democratic challengers in 2022, compared to recent years. Governor Reynolds...
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Governor Kim Reynolds Declares October as “Co-op Month in Iowa”

October has been declared “Co-Op Month in Iowa” by Kim Reynolds. In the proclamation, the Governor mentions:. Concern for the community is a core guiding cooperative principle. Cooperatives dedicate substantial human and financial resources to serve their communities beyond their core business functions, including: charitable giving that meets...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
wvik.org

Stoltenberg vs. Cooper: The Race for an Iowa House Seat in N-NW Davenport

First, Republican Luana Stoltenberg from Davenport wants to ensure residents continue to enjoy their freedoms. Luana Stoltenberg has experience in business and has served on several nonprofit boards. If elected, she wants to improve public education in Iowa and ensure freedom of speech. Stoltenberg would also work to support medical...
DAVENPORT, IA
1380kcim.com

Rep. Best Seeks Fifth Term In Iowa House Unopposed In New District 11

State Representative Brian Best of Glidden will be the sole candidate to appear on the Nov. 8 ballot for the newly redrawn House District 11 for the upcoming midterm elections. District 11 encompasses the entirety of Carroll and Audubon Counties, the southeastern half of Shelby County, and a small section of northeastern Pottawattamie County. While the district’s geography has changed, its demographics have not. Best says he plans to continue representing rural Iowans’ values and beliefs at the statehouse as one of the longest-serving members of the Iowa House.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds appoints new Deputy General for the Iowa Air National Guard

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Governor Kim Reynolds announced the appointment of Colonel Mark A. Muckey as Deputy Adjutant General for the Iowa Air National Guard. Muckey is a Sioux City native and was selected for his outstanding military achievements and leadership capabilities that he’s demonstrated through nearly four decades of military service.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Hubbell
Person
Rob Sand
Person
Jack Hatch
Person
Jeff Kaufmann
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Kim Reynolds is campaigning — against Joe Biden

One of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ biggest applause lines at her Harvest fundraiser over the weekend was her announcement that she’s suing the Biden administration over its decision to forgive student loan debt for more than 408,000 Iowans. There was a time when it would have been considered political malpractice to gloat about actively working to […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds is campaigning — against Joe Biden appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Iowa Democrats#Alliance#Democratic#The Hughes Project#State
Axios Des Moines

Iowa governor's race 'solidly Republican'

Reproduced from Cook Political ReportExpect Gov. Kim Reynolds' tenure to continue for another four years, according to an updated ranking from Cook Political Report, a non-partisan election analysis.Driving the news: Iowa's November governor's race moved from "likely Republican" to "solidly Republican," in the report published Sept. 29. State of play: Unlike 2018, when Reynolds won a tight race against Democratic challenger Fred Hubbell, there are few barriers in her way for a victory.As of July 2022, Reynolds had $5.2 million cash on hand — 10 times more than Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear's $503,315.Statewide, Democrats have lost 15% of their active voters since 2020 in comparison to Republicans' 5%.The big picture: Inflation continues to be at the top of voters' minds heading into the midterm election — key issues that could hurt Democrats at the polls as voters sour towards Biden's handling of the economy.
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Iowa businesses are beginning to ‘hunker down’

(The Center Square) – Iowa Business Council members’ overall optimism has decreased again since last quarter, according to a survey published Monday. The Economic Outlook Survey measures member expectations for sales, capital spending and employment for the upcoming six months. Index measures above 50 are positive. This third quarter’s survey’s index was 58.75, down 5.13 index points from the second-quarter report. That’s the ninth quarter in a row the score has been positive, but it’s also the third straight quarter overall optimism has declined. The first-quarter report’s index score was 68.86.
IOWA STATE
Axios

Changes to Iowa's bottle redemption program prompts a recycling revolution

Iowa's bottle and can redemption program is being revolutionized by technology that could eliminate the need for consumers to sort cans, multiple beverage and redemption officials tell Axios. At one Des Moines test site, users simply put a QR sticker on bags for redemption funds to be automatically deposited into...
kiow.com

Iowa Utilities Board Addresses Request for Environmental Impact Study on Proposed Summit Carbon Solutions CO2 Pipeline

The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) issued an order that denies a request for an environmental impact study (EIS) regarding the proposed carbon capture pipeline by Summit Carbon Solutions LLC (Summit Carbon), which is pending before the IUB in Docket No. HLP-2021-0001. The request for the EIS was filed by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska (Winnebago Tribe) on June 2, 2022.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
voiceofalexandria.com

‘Country over party’ as Franken eyes middle-of-the-road voters

WEST DES MOINES — Craig and Marilyn Millhollin are precisely the type of voters upon which Mike Franken’s hopes are pinned. Franken is the Democratic candidate in Iowa’s 2022 U.S. Senate campaign. The retired U.S. Navy admiral from Sioux City is attempting the impossible: to defeat longtime Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, who has been winning elections in Iowa since “Attack of the 50 Foot Woman” debuted in theaters.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

After $8 million judgment and contempt findings, lawyer’s license is suspended

The Iowa Supreme Court has refused to reinstate the law license of a lawyer who was successfully sued for $8 million and recently held in contempt of court. In June 2021, a Polk County judge awarded $8 million to a Polk County man and his daughter in a defamation case against Des Moines lawyer Jaysen […] The post After $8 million judgment and contempt findings, lawyer’s license is suspended appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POLK COUNTY, IA
who13.com

2 Iowans guilty of labor trafficking 2 Micronesia residents

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A Wapello County man and woman have been found guilty on federal charges of labor trafficking for allegedly welcoming two immigrants from Micronesia to their home, then stealing their wages. Nesly Mwarecheong, 46, and Bertino Weires, 51, each pleaded guilty this week in federal court to...
WAPELLO COUNTY, IA
garnett-ks.com

Has anyone seen Sharice Davids?

At the Review we’ve been trying to reach Kansas 3rd District Congresswoman Sharice Davids since before the August primary, but it seems she’s nowhere to be found. Our calls and emails all go unanswered by humans – only robot replies and requests to take some automated survey; messages left with staff at one of her campaign offices have not been acknowledged. No one returns calls or emails from her D.C. office.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy