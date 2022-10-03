Democrats rebuilding progressive infrastructure, plus Rob Sand's "annoying" ad

Good morning, Iowa.

If you’re involved in politics here, maybe you’ve been hearing rumblings about the Alliance for a Better Iowa this year. I’d heard the group mentioned in passing in Democratic circles a few times, but nobody could ever really give me a clear explanation about what it was.

I wanted to find out more, so I set about making a lot of calls. It turns out this is the evolution of The Hughes Project, which I wrote about more than a year ago as Democratic heavyweights banded together to try to find a way to reverse the tide of electoral losses.

It’s an interesting concept in which influential figures like Fred Hubbell, Harry Bookey and Jack Hatch create a donor table designed to pull resources to fund progressive organizations. That includes a new research and polling hub and existing groups like Progress Iowa.

Give my story a read and let me know: Do you think this is a viable way to rebuild Iowa’s Democratic infrastructure? (Spoilers: Republican Party of Iowa Chair Jeff Kaufmann says Iowa Democrats have fallen too far for this to make much difference.)

Ad alert

In other news, State Auditor Rob Sand is out with a new ad today, called "Annoying."

The ad is a parody of "The Office," and features office "bureaucrats" talking straight to camera, complaining that ever since Sand took office they've been "looking over our shoulders."

Sand, a Democrat, is shown throughout the ad turning off lights, lowering the thermostat and startling an employee playing solitaire.

It's Sand's first ad of the election cycle. His opponent, Republican Todd Halbur, has yet to run any advertisements and was at a steep financial disadvantage to Sand the last time candidates had to disclose their fundraising.

Thoughts about the ad? Send them to bpfann@dmreg.com.