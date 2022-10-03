ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 5 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 5 schedule .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 5 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on CBS.

The Dolphins are a 3.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 5 picks, predictions :

The Arizona Republic : Jets 27, Dolphins 24

Jeremy Cluff writes: "Zach Wilson returned from injury to lead the Jets to a Week 4 win. Can he lead them to another win in Week 5? Yes, he can."

Bookies.com : Take the Dolphins to cover vs. Jets

Bill Speros writes: "The Dolphins are a solid team with serious expectations to reach the playoffs. But they now have a question mark at QB. The status of Tua Tagovailoa is as uncertain as the track of the next hurricane to hit Florida. Teddy Bridgewater is Miami's starting QB for now. He has the best winning percentage ATS of any current NFL quarterback with more than 10 starts. The Jets last won a Super Bowl before man walked on the moon. But they did win at Pittsburgh Sunday."

NFL Week 5 odds :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y3s4k_0iKbEqx400

ESPN : Dolphins have a 56.3% win probability

The site's Football Power Index gives the Jets a 43.1% chance to win the NFL Week 5 game.

Draft Kings : Go with the Dolphins to cover vs. Jets

It writes: "In Tagovailoa’s absence, the veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater performed well, completing 14-of-23 pass attempts for 193 yards and a touchdown with one interception. The quarterback change may limit the Dolphins’ offensive potential to an extent, but Mike McDaniels is a crafty play-caller and Bridgewater looked more than comfortable under center. Miami still boasts the overall talent advantage on both sides of the ball and should still cover in this Week 5 bout."

NFL Week 5 schedule: How to watch Week 5 NFL games

Sports Betting Dime : Dolphins 29.4, Jets 18.2

The site's formula predicts that the Dolphins will get a big win over the Jets on Sunday.

Fan Duel : Dolphins will cover vs. Jets in Week 5

Larry Rupp writes: "It's important to note just how dominant the Dolphins have been against the Jets in the past. Miami is 8-1 overall and 7-1 against the spread (ATS) over its last nine games against New York. Keep in mind each of Miami's two victories in this divisional matchup last season came by a touchdown as well. The Jets simply fail to live up to expectations when facing divisional foes. They are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games against an AFC East opponent. Wilson has shown some flashes of greatness, but he is still a developmental prospect that is facing a veteran defense on Sunday. The Dolphins roll here."

NFL power rankings: Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants shine

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 5 game?

Comments / 0

 

atozsports.com

Cowboys: Teased addition could take defense to the next level

The Dallas Cowboys needed a little more insurance at the linebacker position coming into the 2022 season despite having Micah Parsons and Jabril Cox on the roster. Cox suffered a torn ACL as a rookie, and the depth otherwise was suspect, at best. Dallas decided to add to their linebacker...
DALLAS, TX
Jets X-Factor

3 advantages NY Jets have over Miami Dolphins

Where the New York Jets can exploit the Miami Dolphins. The New York Jets (2-2) are preparing for a massive October meeting with the rival Miami Dolphins (3-1). It’s New York’s first divisional game of the season, and it comes at a time when the upstart Dolphins are particularly vulnerable. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss the game and many other key starters are on Miami’s injury report as of Wednesday.
MIAMI, FL
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

