ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 5 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 5 schedule .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 5 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on Fox.

The Saints are a 5.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 5 picks, predictions :

The Arizona Republic : Saints 24, Seahawks 17

Jeremy Cluff writes: "The Saints have had some tough luck and injuries this season. We predict that they will bounce back against the Seahawks at home."

Bookies.com : Take the under in Seahawks vs. Saints game

Bill Speros writes: "The Seahawks offense was money in Week 4.  Rashaad Penny ran for 151 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns as Seattle scored 48 points against Detroit. Geno Smith added 320 yards through the air and a pair of TD tosses. The Saints return from a tough loss in London. The total on this game soared from 41 points to 47.5 points after Sunday's results. This has the potential to be a low-scoring, ugly slog. Take the under for your NFL Week 5 best bets."

NFL Week 5 odds :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11kEWB_0iKbEoQq00

ESPN : Saints have a 73.4% win probability

The site's Football Power Index gives the Seahawks a 26.4% chance to win the NFL Week 5 game.

Draft Kings : Go with the Seahawks with the points vs. Saints

It writes: "Despite the many questions about the Seahawks heading into this season, Smith looks to have a comfortable command of the offense as Seattle has largely remained competitive through the quarter-mark of the season. Meanwhile, New Orleans’ offense has been plagued with the injury-bug after the health status of Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas, and Alvin Kamara seems to be up in the air. Given their performance through the first four weeks, I like the Seahawks to keep this game competitive in Week 5."

NFL week 5 schedule: How to watch Week 5 NFL games

Sports Betting Dime : Saints 18.1, Seahawks 12.8

The site's formula predicts that the Saints will win a low-scoring game on Sunday.

Fan Duel : Bet the Seahawks with the points vs. Saints

Larry Rupp writes: "This Saints could pull away in the second half of this battle, according to the opening betting lines. ESPN's FPI also doesn't see the game being too close, but I'm siding with the Seahawks here. The Saints were without quarterback Jameis Winston, running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas in Week 4. The absence of any of those guys in Week 5 could cause some issues on offense. Quarterback Geno Smith is avoiding risks and making plays."

NFL power rankings: Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants shine

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 5 game?

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world roasts Russell Wilson’s pregame outfit

The recent quarterback woes of the Denver Broncos were supposed to end when they signed former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson. That vision has not become a reality as the Broncos have struggled to a 2-2 record to start the season. They host the Indianapolis Colts on Week 5’s Thursday Night Football.
DENVER, CO
Raleigh News & Observer

Seahawks Make 3 Roster Moves, Sign C Joey Hunt

OCT 6 MOVES Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier (elbow) missed the first four games of the season on IR but has now been designated to return to practice. … opening up a three-week window for his roster return.. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added an old pal to the practice squad,...
SEATTLE, WA
NFL Analysis Network

Seahawks’ Geno Smith Makes NFL History With Nice Week 4 Game

One of the most surprising performances thus far in the 2022 NFL season has been that of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. Smith had the opportunity to win the starting job after Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos this past offseason for a package that included quarterback Drew Lock.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Washington Sports
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Heart of the matter: Doctor recommends Cardinals' J.J. Watt undergo procedure to fix problem

Always the quintessential professional, J.J. Watt stuck to his regular pre-game ritual on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Cardinals’ veteran defensive end did his solo pass-rushing shadow work against a goal post at one end of the arena, did some private stretching in the end zone, then would return in uniform to finish his normal routine. ...
NFL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mariners Wild Card games schedule released

After a sweep of the Tigers in a doubleheader Tuesday, the Mariners have locked up the No. 5 seed in the American League playoffs and will play Toronto in the best-of-three wild card series. All three games, if necessary, will be played in Toronto. The winner of this series will...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashaad Penny
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy