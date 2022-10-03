Candidate for lt. governor Driscoll details plan to tackle local housing crisis

Read full article on original website
Advocates urge Massachusetts legislators to pass legislation “critical to the disability community”
Estate recovery and housing policy provisions important to the disability community have been left in limbo and will have to be re-filed if the state economic development bill to which they are attached is held in conference committee for the remainder of the legislative session, advocates said. During a Wednesday...
Massachusetts ballot question 2 on regulation of dental insurance
Ballot question 2 could make the state the first to regulate dental insurance premiums.
With new requirements, groups want early action to boost jail, prison voting access in Massachusetts
Massachusetts corrections officials face new requirements starting next year to ensure that eligible incarcerated Bay Staters have access to ballots and voter materials, and a group of advocates want sheriffs to take those steps sooner. The Democracy Behind Bars Coalition and the African American Coalition Committee wrote to county sheriffs...
Readers say yes on Question 3: ‘Our state’s alcohol laws are archaic’
Seventy-five percent of readers say they're voting yes on Question 3. Liquor retailers in Massachusetts are eager to see the number of alcohol licenses they can hold increase, and come election day, many Boston.com readers say Bay Staters should make it happen by casting their ballots. ELECTIONS:. Question 3 on...
Mass. Dental Ballot Question Campaign Launches $1.5 Million Ad Buy
The campaign asking voters to approve a new law dealing with dental insurer spending launched its first television ad on Tuesday, taking direct aim at the carrier that has poured millions of dollars into trying to sink the ballot question. "Delta Dental, a so-called not for profit company, contributed $291...
Candidate for governor Geoff Diehl outlines campaign platform ahead of elections
Broken streetlights have been a problem in Springfield and on Tuesday, city leaders and Eversource tackled the issue in an effort to find possible solutions. Investigation underway into death of Holyoke cannabis cultivation employee.
Massachusetts ballot question 4 information on driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants not mailed out
The November election is about five weeks away and voters will be asked to vote not only for elected officials but on ballot questions.
Springfield, Eversource officials discuss possible solutions for broken streetlights
Candidate for governor Geoff Diehl outlines campaign platform ahead of elections. With election day exactly five weeks away, the Democratic and Republican candidates for Massachusetts governor and lieutenant governor are stepping up their campaigns. Investigation underway into death of Holyoke cannabis cultivation employee.
CEA program to protect Massachusetts residents from electric rate hikes
DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — With inflation already stressing people out, electric companies recently announced that bills are expected to increase even more this winter. National Grid just announced a hike in rates for the winter, but a program in Massachusetts is helping protect residents from those increases. Dighton is...
Springfield city council hears from new board of police commissioners
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield city council meeting was held Wednesday to hear from the city’s new board of police commissioners. The meeting was the first of many oversight hearings planned by Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman. They’re to check in on the implementation of a board of police commissioners for the Springfield Police Department.
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
Where does tax relief stand in Massachusetts?
The Economic Development bill remains in conference committee and lawmakers are staying tight lipped on the status of the bill.
Wilbraham girl using pedal power to spread the word about voting
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A young girl from Wilbraham and her parents are pedaling forward, literally, to spread the word about registering to vote. “I hope to inspire someone to go out and register to vote or at least do something to encourage other people to go register to vote,” said Charlotte Powell, age 14.
Getting Answers: increases in Agawam water bills
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Many Agawam residents in for a big shock when they open their water bills and seeing a huge increase. We heard from several frustrated residents and took their concerns right to Mayor William Sapelli’s office to figure out why the massive price increase and why now.
Inside the rift within the Massachusetts Republican party
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 3. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Members of the state GOP committee are pleading to the national party for help over disagreements with their own leader, Jim Lyons. Reporter Anthony Brooks tells us about the latest statewide Republican struggle and what it means for all of us.
What you need to know about Massachusetts Ballot Question 2: New rules for dental insurance
When Massachusetts voters head to the polls next month, they will weigh in on a ballot question that could significantly change the dental insurance industry in the state. Orthodontist Mouhab Rizkallah, with the Committee on Dental Insurance Quality, and state Sen. James Welch, with the Committee to Protect Public Access to Quality Dental Care, joined Jim Braude on Greater Boston for a contentious debate about the ballot measure. Here’s what you need to know.
Resources for Massachusetts households that may struggle with home heating costs
22News provides resources for households that may struggle to keep up with the price surge.
Holyoke Soldiers’ Home employees reflect on dismissal of class-action lawsuit
Candidate for governor Geoff Diehl outlines campaign platform ahead of elections. With election day exactly five weeks away, the Democratic and Republican candidates for Massachusetts governor and lieutenant governor are stepping up their campaigns. Springfield, Eversource officials discuss possible solutions for broken streetlights. Broken streetlights have been a problem in Springfield and on Tuesday, city leaders and Eversource tackled the issue in an effort to find possible solutions.
Yes Vote on Massachusetts Question 1 Is ‘Forever,’ Warns Tax Group
Citizens for Limited Taxation (CLT) is warning voters to be weary of political slogans and campaign ads concerning Massachusetts Ballot Question 1 on the November 8 state ballot. "Question 1 would create a four percent tax on the portion of a person's annual income above $1 million and require –...
Getting Answers: utility poles in middle of new Chicopee sidewalks
Candidate for governor Geoff Diehl outlines campaign platform ahead of elections. With election day exactly five weeks away, the Democratic and Republican candidates for Massachusetts governor and lieutenant governor are stepping up their campaigns.
