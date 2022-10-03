Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Enjoy Beauty and Practicality on Amazing Force Bathroom and Kitchen Faucets
Whether it’s a new install or a replacement faucet, bathroom faucet is where one can marry functionality with a little personality. It’s a good choice for those who highly value bathroom experiences. AMAZING FORCE has been making professional kitchen and bathroom products and equipment for over 20 years. AMAZING FORCE kitchen furniture and equipment has been sold worldwide to the retails, interior design companies and hospitality industry. Working with various designers around the world, AMAZING FORCE bathroom faucet creates a clean and uncluttered look that blends beautifully with any decoration.
Woonsocket Call
The Refrigeration Co Successfully Launches Their New Website Whilst Providing Top-Tier And Professional Refrigeration Services
The company provides top-notch refrigeration services while launching a new informative website. Being a renowned company offering top-notch commercial refrigeration and air conditioning services, The Refrigeration Co has gained solid credibility for assisting numerous prestigious companies, including KFC, Dominos, etc. The company provides a complete range of commercial refrigeration services in Perth with a team striving to custom design, install and repair various refrigeration equipment. Known for its extensive experience in the industry and for providing high-end refrigeration services, the company has recently launched an illuminating and knowledgeable website for its customers.
Woonsocket Call
Power House Woman Launches First Book In Power House Women Who Win Anthology Book Series
Interviewing powerhouse women in the coaching industry. International Best Selling author, publisher, and speaker Sharlrita Deloatch has announced the launch of her new book Power House Women Who Win in Coaching: Proven Strategies to Start, Build & Grow From Successful Women Making Power Moves in the Coaching Industry. Her book is being published through her own company, BWE Publishing and Consulting, with the goal of empowering rising professional women to take initiative in their careers.
Woonsocket Call
Repair Bull Car Roof Lining Repair Specialists Launch Service in Every Australian Capital City With Month of Discounts
To celebrate its expansion into every Australian capital, the five-star rated automotive repair company is offering customers a discount on car roof lining repair throughout October 2022. Australia - October 7, 2022 — The Australia-wide coverage provided by Repair Bull’s specialist technicians now includes The Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woonsocket Call
Fermata Energy’s Newest V2X Bidirectional Charger - the FE-20 – Available Q1 2023
Fermata Energy Bringing Vehicle-to-Everything Solutions at Scale for Commercial Fleets. Fermata Energy, the leader in vehicle-to-everything (V2X) charging systems, today announced the upcoming release of its newest V2X bidirectional charger, the FE-20. With multiple commercial projects already successfully deployed with its FE-15 bidirectional charger, Fermata Energy is adding a second commercial charger option with the FE-20 to meet the increasing demand for V2X installations. V2X includes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) and vehicle-to-building (V2B) projects.
Woonsocket Call
Motivational Speaker of Talk With Tevin LLC Lands Number One Best-Selling Book on Amazon
Tevin Ali’s book ‘Forging Your Inner Diamond’ aims to help others overcome personal struggles. Tevin Ali, Motivational Speaker of Talk With Tevin LLC, has landed a number one best-selling book on online buying platform Amazon. His novel Forging Your Inner Diamond, is an adventure story blended with...
PLANT TO PONDER
GANGES PRIMROSE This Indian species (Asystasia gangetica) is a creeping, clambering perennial at home in sun or moderate shade. The petunia-like blossoms can be white or yellow and appear throughout the warm season. Ganges primrose tends to spread. Propagate with warm-season cuttings. This article originally appeared on The Ledger: PLANT TO PONDER
Woonsocket Call
RAYNOLSE’s Double Under Tracking Jump Rope Launches Soon On Kickstarter
The smart rope helps people track fitness milestones while working on the jumping rope. RAYNOLSE, a double under tracking jump rope, launches soon on Kickstarter. The company is based in South Korea and uses handle vibration patterns to keep track of different jump milestones. Compared to other jump ropes on the market, Raynolse detects the switch between single and double jumps without interrupting the person’s workout.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woonsocket Call
Upstairs Launches as Asia's first NFT Marketplace with Exclusive and Curated NFT Collections
10/06/2022, Singapore, Singapore // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. Upstairs, a custodial NFT marketplace that curates only the most exclusive, utilitarian, and reputable NFTs has been launched with the best user experience. The phenomenal rise of NFTs in the last few years surprised many, but experts and enthusiasts long believed in the potential held by this domain of the blockchain space. The costliest NFT to date was sold just a few months ago for a whopping $91.8 million. And there are several others fetching millions of dollars in the market. The meteoric rise led to an increased interest in the domain and attracted more investors. But the dearth of reliable marketplaces significantly hindered the mass adoption of NFTs. The few options that seemed reliable had a high transaction fee, another major deterrent. Besides, most decentralized NFT marketplaces don’t offer a user-friendly interface and are often deemed a little too complex by new users.
Woonsocket Call
North America Glue-Laminated Timber Market Report 2022: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "North America Glue-Laminated Timber Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The North American glue-laminated timber market reached a volume of 426,290 Cubic Meters in 2021. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach 434,240 Cubic Meters by 2027.
Woonsocket Call
StartFleet LLC Devise Method to Help Non-U.S Residents Register Businesses in The Country and Obtain an EIN At Pace
Since its inception, StartFleet has helped individuals and businesses set up limited liability companies (LLCs) in the U.S. With 80% of their customers being non-U.S. residents, they’ve built a reputation for offering the quickest, easiest, and most comprehensive process to apply for a company, EIN (tax ID number) and bank accounts.
Woonsocket Call
CLEAResult readies support for Ontario’s new and enhanced energy efficiency programs
CLEAResult, the largest provider of energy efficiency services in Canada for residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) customers, is gearing up to quickly support the new and expanded energy savings programs announced by Ontario’s Ministry of Energy, Todd Smith, on Tuesday. The ministerial directive increased funding for the Independent Electricity System Operator’s (IESO) energy efficiency programs by $342 million, bringing the total budget to over $1 billion, and introduced two new initiatives aimed at lowering costs for consumers and improving grid reliability.
Woonsocket Call
InvestorNewsBreaks – Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29) CEO Featured in Recent Power Play Release
Nextech AR Solutions (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a Metaverse company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services, was in the spotlight during the latest interview from The Power Play by The Market Herald. Nextech CEO Evan Gappelberg discussed the company’s recent announcement that its 3D model production more than doubled quarter over quarter. According to Gappelberg, who sat down with host Daniella Atkinson, Nextech produced 5,667 3D models in September; the models were created for e-commerce sites across an array of products. The Power Play by the Market Herald interviews are designed to give investors a brief look at a company’s latest news through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives. The Market Herald Canada team covers more than 3,985 businesses as well as their people, investors and customers.
Woonsocket Call
An Unprecedented Limb Regeneration Project launches Indiegogo Campaign
Now Seeking Community Support via Indiegogo, This Revolutionary Project is for the Future of the Humanity!. Biosis LRP Inc. has proudly announced the launch of an inspiring new revolutionary project aimed to serve the humanity for the generations to come. Biosis LRP is a Canadian startup that strives to make a difference in the world and this unprecedented project is committed to limb and organ regeneration for those who need them. To introduce this project to the world, the Canadian startup has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, and the team of Biosis LRP is welcoming generous community support and backing.
Woonsocket Call
Byte Exchange Announces %100 BEXT Stake Campaign
Byte Exchange created a unique staking platform where BEXT holders gain Bext rewards. Distributed reward tokens generated by buyback operation from the market. Seven different periods are designed for staking options, and each option has different reward categories. Of course, the longer you stake more reward BEXT tokens you will get.
Woonsocket Call
Optimizely Introduces Unlimited Potential for Digital Leaders at Opticon 2022
Nearly 900 attendees and over 300 customers attend event celebrating Boundless Digital Invention. Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider enabling Boundless Digital Invention, has wrapped its annual Opticon event. Opticon brought together and connected leaders of technology, media, business, and brands for conversations on the rapid evolutions and innovations shaping marketing and the future of digital experiences.
Woonsocket Call
Wazoku Earns Landmark B Corp™ Certification
LONDON - October 6, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Innovation scale-up Wazoku has become one of the world's first innovation companies to earn B Corp™ Certification, awarded to those that meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. Wazoku completed a meticulous application process conducted by B...
Woonsocket Call
Asia Pacific Printing Inks Market to 2031 - Increasing Demand and Use of Printing Ink in Packaging and Labelling Applications is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Asia Pacific Printing Inks Market 2021-2031 by Product Type, Process, Resin Type, Application, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Asia Pacific printing inks market will grow by 5.2% annually with a total addressable market cap of $171,538 million over 2022-2031,...
Woonsocket Call
OneStream Closes Third Quarter with Expanded Customer Base and Continued 2022 Momentum
CPM software provider reports over 50% increase in year-over-year Annual Recurring Revenue. OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, today announced that its Annual Recurring Revenue increased over 50% year-over-year for the third quarter ending September 30. The company added over 60...
Woonsocket Call
BioMedNewsBreaks – Odyssey Health Inc. (ODYY) Issues Recap of Concussion Drug Development Program
Odyssey Health (OTC: ODYY), a company focused on developing unique, life-saving medical products, today provided a recap of its concussion drug development program. Concussions affect millions worldwide and represent an ‘unmet’ medical need, while repetitive concussions can increase the risk of developing chronic traumatic encephalopathy (“CTE”) and other neuropsychiatric disorders. Since acquisition of the intellectual property and all rights to the drug on March 1, 2021, Odyssey has made significant progress in its development program. Among many key milestones provided in the update, the company announced successful completion of the pre-clinical toxicology program and IND enabling safety studies for a phase I human trial. Odyssey is currently communicating with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to present findings from the phase I trial. The company is also identifying phase II trial sites and creating study design in collaboration with medical leadership and advisors.
Comments / 0