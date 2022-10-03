Read full article on original website
‘Believe: The Cher Show’ Coming To Rock Island’s Circa ’21 Tonight
“Believe: The Cher Show,” a tribute performance, will take place at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Circa ’21, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Tickets are available at the door and by calling (309) 786-7733, ext. 2. With more than 200,000,000 records sold, multi-award winner Cher, aka “The Goddess Of...
Wheel of Fortune Live in Iowa City
America's Game is going on tour! "Wheel of Fortune Live!" is traveling across North America and coming to you with a chance to be part of the excitement!. Join us and take a spin to solve the puzzles in person! Guests can try out to go ON STAGE and PLAY to WIN BIG at every show. Audience members will be randomly selected to win cash and prizes! One of the greatest game shows of all time wants to make everyone a winner at "Wheel of Fortune Live!" - so bring your family and get ready for some F-U-N!
REVIEW: Ridiculous Spotlight show filled with ham and cheese
WOW — Everything in Mel Brooks’ “The Producers” is BIG: the size of the cast, the over-the-top characters, the relentless politically incorrect humor, the sweeping scope of the show, the eagerness to win laughs, and the volume of both music and dialogue. It’s entirely fitting then...
Take a look at how this Illinois family transformed a rural church into a new event space
GILSON, Illinois — When you're looking for the perfect space to host an event, it's all about location. When a church closed down in rural Gilson, Illinois, the options for gathering and making memories were few. But one family's connection to a building is now giving people the chance to make new memories.
The Barn at Allen Acres
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) -Learn more about The Barn at Allen Acres, 2206 Prophet Road, Rock Falls, IL, by watching the segment interview. It is a venue site for weddings and special events. If interested in more information, contact Karen Rogers at 847-687-3348. Website: thebarnatallenacres.com.
Horror in the dark at Scary Movies in the Park
Do you dare to cross Freddy Krueger on Credit Island in the dark?. The Davenport Parks and Recreation Department is hosting their first Scary Movie in the Park at Credit Island Nature Preserve and Park for adults 18 and over on Friday, October 14 starting at 6 p.m. Over the course of five weeks, Davenport residents were asked to vote in the October Madness Movie Bracket on the department’s Facebook and Instagram pages to help determine which movie would be shown. The bracket began with 32 movies, but after over 600 votes, Wes Craven’s classic 1984 horror film, “A Nightmare on Elm Street” (rated R), was the #1 choice.
Wear yellow, Iowa colors to honor young cancer patient
Charly Erpelding’s long fight with cancer is coming to an end. In a Facebook post from her family, they revealed that after a routine CT scan for the clinical trial in St. Louis, the learned that the chemo and experimental drug 18-year-old Charly was taking was not working Her cancer has progressed significantly in a […]
Live Heavy Music Report, October 2022
Another calendar page has turned with the season, bringing with it a loaded month for live music in the Quad Cities. Looming large among the many shows scheduled for October is Judas Priest's October 29 appearance at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK, with Queensrÿche in tow. While most rockers and metalheads in the area are no doubt aware of the metal gods' imminent arrival, there are several other smaller shows happening this month that are equally worthy of consideration. Whether or not you have tickets for Priest, these displays of heavy metal thunder will make October 2022 a heavy and memorable month.
One of Moline’s Middle Schools Featured On Jeopardy Wednesday
I got in the habit of watching Jeopardy with my grandma years ago. Every day, "Ope, it's 4:30, time for Jeopardy." Yesterday, I might have finally guessed an answer correctly, because there was no way I was getting this one wrong - it's about the Quad Cities. In the Double...
Orange Chapel begins new chapter as rustic event space in Gilson, Illinois
Jolene Eiker purchased Orange Chapel in 2020. She believes more memories need to be made at the property that's operated as a church since before the Civil War.
LoPiez Serves The Pizza and The Quad Cities Community
Last week, a feature from Oh Sweet by Tiphanie sent us in the direction LoPiez for our next stop. Like any business, there are challenges, but these guys have overcome some serious adversity in the three years they have been open. For starters, their original opening date had to be...
Last Gasp Car Show Is This Weekend in Davenport!
This weekend at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, starting Friday, It's Iron Invasion. Some cool vendors to check out early, and some kick-ass bands in the evening including my pal Mark Detl 's outfit Zed. Saturday is full-tilt autobilia, auctions, retro lifestyle cool-ass cars, vans, a few bikes, and more music...
Vibrant cooks up new business with Moline coffeehouse and kitchen
Vibrant Credit Union is not just growing by renaming the Quad Cities’ 29-year-old arena, in downtown Moline. The 87-year-old, Moline-based institution is brewing up new business, with the stylish, rustic Vibrant Coffeehouse and Kitchen, now open next to the Vibrant headquarters at 6600 44th Ave., Moline. The new business...
McManus Orthodontics Coloring Contest
October is National Orthodontic Health Awareness Month. Celebrate with McManus Orthodontics!. We welcome kids in grades K-12 to color any one of the pictures below for a chance to win a $25 VISA gift card! Ten winners will be chosen and featured in GMQC starting October 17th. Each winner's school will also receive a $100 Amazon gift card.
Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall coming to Rock Falls, volunteers needed
The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall, a 3/5 scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., will stop in Rock Falls, IL from August 31-September 4, 2023. The wall will be on display at the RB&W District Park, 201 E. Second in Rock Falls. The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall stands five feet tall […]
Niabi Zoo's fall hours announced, here's when you can go for free
COAL VALLEY, Ill. — Niabi Zoo has officially moved to its fall hours, according to a news release. "It's been another year full of firsts and improvements," said Niabi Zoo Director Lee Jackson. "During this off-season, our team will be hard at work to bring new exhibits to start off an exciting season!"
Moline church to bless pets on Tuesday
Hope United Church of Christ, 3324 41st St., Moline, will honor the feast day of Saint Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals and the environment, with a Blessing of Pets throughout the day on Tuesday, Oct. 4. All pets and their caretakers are invited to meet with the pastor...
International Coffee Day: How much is too much?
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video aired on National Coffee Day which landed on Thursday, Sept. 29. People around the world will be celebrating the 7th annual International Coffee Day on Saturday. Oct. 1. Oct. 1, the day of the year dedicated just for coffee lovers across...
Hundreds of local motorcyclists hit the road to help kids receive gifts this Christmas
DAVENPORT, Iowa — More than 300 Quad City motorcyclists took initiative over the weekend to make sure kids have presents under the tree this Christmas. A Brotherhood Aimed Towards Education, or A.B.A.T.E., held its 38th Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run on Sunday, Oct. 2, in Davenport. The ride started...
Millwrights Local 2158 begins protest after Amazon brings in out-of-state workers to complete Davenport distribution center
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Workers with Millwrights Local 2158 protested Tuesday morning outside the future Davenport Amazon distribution center to show their disappointment with the e-commerce company's decision to bring in workers from other states to complete the $250 million construction project. Millwrights Local 2158 told News 8's Jonathan Fong...
