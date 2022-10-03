Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Head of election worker management company arrested
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The CEO of a company that provides software for managing Los Angeles County election poll workers was arrested Tuesday in Michigan for alleged theft of workers’ personal information. Konnech Corp. CEO Eugene Yu was arrested on suspicion of theft of personal identifying information by...
spectrumnews1.com
'Completely lockstep': Biden surveys Hurricane Ian damage in Fort Myers alongside DeSantis
President Joe Biden surveyed southwest Florida's damage from Hurricane Ian by helicopter on Wednesday, meeting with local people impacted by the storm and giving an update on recovery alongside the state's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis. In Fort Myers, DeSantis and Biden shook hands, thanking each other for mutual support and...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio Department of Aging announces launch of state plan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Aging announced the launch of Ohio’s 2023-26 State Plan on Aging on Oct. 3. The ODA is required to submit a state plan on aging periodically to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration. Approval of the state...
spectrumnews1.com
Chronic absenteeism on the rise in Ohio schools
AKRON, Ohio—Reviewing homeschooling notification packets is just one responsibility Dr. Wanda Lash has in her new role at Akron Public Schools. “So, families that choose to educate their students at home have to notify the school district in which they live," Lash said. "There are certain criteria or certain things that they may have to do to be in compliance with the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Bengals QB Joe Burrow launches nonprofit to address food insecurity, mental health
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow announced the launch of a nonprofit foundation that will aim to meet the needs of families working to overcome food insecurity and childhood mental health issues. Burrow, and his parents Robin and Jimmy Burrow, made the announcement in a news release Tuesday.
spectrumnews1.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin
MAUSTON, Wis. — Wisconsin may have another millionaire. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Mauston, Wis. for the Oct. 1 drawing. It’s the second time a $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the state this year, per Wisconsin Lottery officials.
Comments / 0