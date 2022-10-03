ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

spectrumlocalnews.com

Man gets prison for threatening Colorado election official

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison for making online threats against Colorado’s top elections official, one of the first cases brought by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers nationwide from rising threats. The sentence came the...
NEBRASKA STATE
billypenn.com

All about the Union League — and why a Philly institution is honoring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Members of the Union League of Philadelphia have been voicing complaints about the exclusive social club giving Florida Governor Ron DeSantis one of its top awards. DeSantis is set to receive a gold medal from the 159-year-old institution headquartered on South Broad Street, which was first established to support President Abraham Lincoln and the Union effort as the Civil War expanded. Lincoln, in fact, was the first gold medal recipient.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WMDT.com

Delaware Congressional Race Spotlight: Lee Murphy

Lee Murphy once again vying for a seat in Congress, saying it’s now or never and that the status quo has got to go when it comes to politics in Washington D.C. Murphy ran back in 2020 but lost to current U.S. Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester. Now, he’s back and says he has some big goals to work on this year if elected after securing the Republican nomination following an unopposed primary.
DELAWARE STATE
Local
Florida Business
State
North Carolina State
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
State
Minnesota State
Local
Delaware Business
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
buckscountyherald.com

John Fetterman is not from “here”

Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers' opinions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Fifth death from Hurricane Ian reported in N.C.

North Carolina officials are attributing a fifth death to Hurricane Ian. A 24-year-old man died after his vehicle hydroplaned and crashed into a tree in Moore County, the Department of Public Safety said Tuesday. Over the weekend, Gov. Roy Cooper said four people had died during the storm. Ian brought...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Person
R.j. Reynolds
spectrumlocalnews.com

Trucking jobs are plentiful in the Capital Region

A shortage of truck drivers persists across the U.S., but three counties are trying to reverse the trend and get more drivers behind the wheel. “We have an aging population," Warren County Workforce Development Director Liza Ochsendorf said. "Baby Boomers are retiring and many of them are truck drivers.”. The...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
Delaware LIVE News

Forward Journey: Programs for young severely disabled adults

The only Delaware agency that offers day programs for young adults with multiple and severe disabilities has changed its name and is holding a COVID-delayed open house to show off a facility that was new in 2020. Forward Journey Adult Day Services, founded in 2006 in a church Sunday School room, was formerly known as C.E.R.T.S., or Collaborative Effort to ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
CBS News

$10,000 signing bonus set up new Delaware Correctional Officer recruits

BALTIMORE -- It's going to pay to be a Delaware Correctional Officer. The Delaware Department of Correction announced there will be a $10,000 signing bonus for new correctional office recruits. The $10,000 signing bonus is available now for the next Correctional Officer Training Academy class scheduled to begin in October,...
DELAWARE STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Deputies investigating after 4 found dead in Newstead, Clarence

NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities investigating the apparent murder-suicide of two men Thursday at a shooting range in western New York discovered the bodies of two additional victims, both women, at separate locations. Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said all of the victims are believed to be related. Deputies...
CLARENCE, NY
Cape Gazette

Attorney General Kathy Jennings honored by Sussex Progressive Democrats

Supporters of Attorney General Kathy Jennings turned out in large numbers to show their appreciation and to support her candidacy for reelection. The Oct. 2 event at the Lewes Public Library was organized by the Progressive Democrats of Sussex County. As he introduced Jennings. Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend, D-Newark,...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

Well, there's not much we can say about last weekend other than it was pretty much a complete washout thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Ian that were felt in our area over the course of several days. Many of the fall's biggest and best festivals fell victim to Mother...
DELAWARE STATE

