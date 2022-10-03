Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
Man gets prison for threatening Colorado election official
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison for making online threats against Colorado’s top elections official, one of the first cases brought by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers nationwide from rising threats. The sentence came the...
billypenn.com
All about the Union League — and why a Philly institution is honoring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Members of the Union League of Philadelphia have been voicing complaints about the exclusive social club giving Florida Governor Ron DeSantis one of its top awards. DeSantis is set to receive a gold medal from the 159-year-old institution headquartered on South Broad Street, which was first established to support President Abraham Lincoln and the Union effort as the Civil War expanded. Lincoln, in fact, was the first gold medal recipient.
WMDT.com
Delaware Congressional Race Spotlight: Lee Murphy
Lee Murphy once again vying for a seat in Congress, saying it’s now or never and that the status quo has got to go when it comes to politics in Washington D.C. Murphy ran back in 2020 but lost to current U.S. Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester. Now, he’s back and says he has some big goals to work on this year if elected after securing the Republican nomination following an unopposed primary.
Hammering Democrats on crime, Pa. Republicans target a liberal prosecutor
PHILADELPHIA — Campaigning on crime and looking for boogeymen, Republicans in Pennsylvania have zeroed in on Philadelphia's progressive district attorney, a national leader on criminal justice reform who could be impeached just ahead of the November election. The drive against Larry Krasner has already divided Democrats on the politically...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Musk lawyers say Twitter won't accept renewed $44 billion bid for the company, ask Delaware court to halt upcoming trial
NEW YORK (AP) — Musk lawyers say Twitter won't accept renewed $44 billion bid for the company, ask Delaware court to halt upcoming trial. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
spectrumlocalnews.com
U.S. judge says multiple parts of New York's new gun licensing, carrying rules are unconstitutional
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. judge says multiple parts of New York's new gun licensing, carrying rules are unconstitutional. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
buckscountyherald.com
John Fetterman is not from “here”
John Fetterman is not from "here"
spectrumlocalnews.com
Fifth death from Hurricane Ian reported in N.C.
North Carolina officials are attributing a fifth death to Hurricane Ian. A 24-year-old man died after his vehicle hydroplaned and crashed into a tree in Moore County, the Department of Public Safety said Tuesday. Over the weekend, Gov. Roy Cooper said four people had died during the storm. Ian brought...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware Dept. of Correction increases hiring bonuses for corrections officers to $10,000
New corrections officer recruits will receive a $10,000 sign-on bonus starting this month – the latest effort by Delaware’s Department of Correction to stem escalating staffing shortages. Roughly 15 percent of corrections officers positions are vacant, with similarly high vacancy rates within the department's administrative and probation divisions....
spectrumlocalnews.com
Trucking jobs are plentiful in the Capital Region
A shortage of truck drivers persists across the U.S., but three counties are trying to reverse the trend and get more drivers behind the wheel. “We have an aging population," Warren County Workforce Development Director Liza Ochsendorf said. "Baby Boomers are retiring and many of them are truck drivers.”. The...
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Delaware retired state workers challenge switch to Medicare Advantage
Medicare open enrollment is creating a lot of concern for thousands of retirees who worked for the State of Delaware, thanks to a decision made months ago that many are just now finding out about. It's a decision with wide-ranging ramifications. Tuesday, state retirees and their spouses, family members and...
Dozen PA Residents Charged In Federal $1 Million Social Security Fraud Case
Nearly a dozen Pennsylvania residents have been charged in a $1 million federal social security fraud case, with nine already pleading guilty, authorities announced. The charges stem from a targeted investigation to catch those who steal a dead beneficiary's social security payments, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said on Monday, Oct. 3.
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘Piles of toxic coal ash’ found in N.C. lakes used for drinking water, recreation
Coal ash in North Carolina’s lakes is more widespread than previously thought, and it sticks around for decades, according to new research published Monday. The study included Mountain Island Lake, which is used for drinking water in Charlotte. Researchers from Duke University and Appalachian State University tested sediment in...
Forward Journey: Programs for young severely disabled adults
The only Delaware agency that offers day programs for young adults with multiple and severe disabilities has changed its name and is holding a COVID-delayed open house to show off a facility that was new in 2020. Forward Journey Adult Day Services, founded in 2006 in a church Sunday School room, was formerly known as C.E.R.T.S., or Collaborative Effort to ... Read More
CBS News
$10,000 signing bonus set up new Delaware Correctional Officer recruits
BALTIMORE -- It's going to pay to be a Delaware Correctional Officer. The Delaware Department of Correction announced there will be a $10,000 signing bonus for new correctional office recruits. The $10,000 signing bonus is available now for the next Correctional Officer Training Academy class scheduled to begin in October,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Deputies investigating after 4 found dead in Newstead, Clarence
NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities investigating the apparent murder-suicide of two men Thursday at a shooting range in western New York discovered the bodies of two additional victims, both women, at separate locations. Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said all of the victims are believed to be related. Deputies...
Cape Gazette
Attorney General Kathy Jennings honored by Sussex Progressive Democrats
Supporters of Attorney General Kathy Jennings turned out in large numbers to show their appreciation and to support her candidacy for reelection. The Oct. 2 event at the Lewes Public Library was organized by the Progressive Democrats of Sussex County. As he introduced Jennings. Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend, D-Newark,...
Lead detected in water from 22 Delaware schools
"It looks like it's going to be a pretty significant job in terms of fixing this issue," said Superintendent of Colonial School District Jeffrey Menzer.
spectrumlocalnews.com
More New York Democrats call for small farm suspension from overtime threshold reduction
Democratic state lawmakers who initially supported reducing the overtime threshold for farm workers to 40 hours are suggesting ways to ease the burden of the coming change on small farmers. They joined a handful of other upstate Democrats on Tuesday to highlight their concerns about state Labor Department Commissioner Roberta...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
Well, there's not much we can say about last weekend other than it was pretty much a complete washout thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Ian that were felt in our area over the course of several days. Many of the fall's biggest and best festivals fell victim to Mother...
