Lee Murphy once again vying for a seat in Congress, saying it’s now or never and that the status quo has got to go when it comes to politics in Washington D.C. Murphy ran back in 2020 but lost to current U.S. Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester. Now, he’s back and says he has some big goals to work on this year if elected after securing the Republican nomination following an unopposed primary.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO