FOX Carolina
Blue Bell bringing back popular holiday flavor
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With the holiday season right around the corner, Blue Bell is reintroducing a popular holiday flavor. Starting Oct. 6, ice cream lovers can buy peppermint bark which is a smooth mint ice cream loaded with dark chocolate flavored chunks and peppermint bark pieces. Peppermint Bark...
Let’s Eat at Rails 133 in Central, S.C.
If you're looking for elevated American cuisine in a comfortable, family-friendly atmosphere, Rails 133 Cafe and Grill in Central, South Carolina could be just what you're looking for.
The Post and Courier
Mother-daughter duo open bridal boutique in downtown Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG — For Taylor Patenaude and Veronica Belle-Carter, the dream of opening a bridal boutique was five years in the making. The idea began after Patenaude went shopping for her wedding dress at Hayden Olivia Bridal in Uptown Charlotte. On the way home, the mother-daughter pair came up with the idea to open a store where brides could buy affordable gowns and get a luxury experience.
greenvillejournal.com
‘Restaurant: Impossible’ to film an episode in Greenville
“Restaurant: Impossible” will be filming an episode in Greenville focusing on The Runway Cafe, the restaurant located next to Greenville Downtown Airport where guests can eat and watch airplanes take off. Want to attend the filming?. The TV show’s production team allows guests to reserve a seat for lunch...
Burglar takes thousands of dollars in furniture from Greenville warehouse
Police are looking for someone who stole thousands of dollars worth of furniture from a Greenville warehouse.
FOX Carolina
Upstate food pantries in desperate need of donations
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The shelves of local food banks are bare and in need of the community’s help refilling them. Appalachian Ministries of the Carolinas is one of several food banks around the area that says they are in need of donations. Organizer for Appalachian Ministries of...
WYFF4.com
Greenville offers Taco Trail to celebrate National Taco Day
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tuesday is National Taco Day, and Greenville is helping you celebrate. It's called the Greenville Taco Trail. The event is put together by VisitGreenvilleSC. The group has taste-tested delicious tacos around Greenville County and narrowed down the list to 12 restaurants for the trial. Here's how...
FOX Carolina
Bon Secours unveils ice rink, announces skating events
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena (The Well) has lifted the curtain on its 2022-2023 ice rink as it kicks off a new season of skating events and special programming for the community. Rink season at The Well officially commences on Saturday, Oct. 22 when the Greenville...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Cayla’s Catering Provides Delicious Meals in Inman, Boiling Springs, and Spartanburg, SC
When you really just don’t want to cook or want to send someone a meal if they had a baby, Cayla’s Catering in Inman is a great option. We tried out dinner and will tell you all about it. Thanks to Cayla’s Catering for providing us with a meal so we could write this review.
wpde.com
Restaurant Impossible filming dates in upstate South Carolina
The hit food network Restaurant Impossible is making two stops in upstate South Carolina for filming, construction, and dining for those who make reservations. Big Cliff's BBQ in Central on 302b E Main Street. (Dining) Lunch on Saturday, October 22nd at 11 a.m. Dinner on Sunday, October 23rd at 7...
Holiday help for local students
Celebrate this Season Of Hope by making the holidays brighter for local middle school and high school students.
livingupstatesc.com
Ingles Open Road: Greer, SC
The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge, inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
WYFF4.com
Man steals car with dog inside at Greenville County CVS pharmacy, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A man stole a car with a dog inside from a pharmacy parking lot, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. The 2015 Hyundai Elantra was stolen from the CVS pharmacy, at 698 Fairview Road, deputies said in a Facebook post Thursday. The car owner's Weimaraner...
tripsavvy.com
This New South Carolina Lodge Overlooks One of the Country's Best Parks
The city of Greenville, South Carolina, located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, has given us one more reason to plan a trip to the Palmetto State. Opened in August, Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville is The Kessler Collection's second location in South Carolina. Overlooking Falls Park on the Reedy in the city's historic West End district, the seven-story boutique hotel took inspiration from the 32-acre park, where visitors will find walking trails, waterfalls, and public art installations.
WYFF4.com
Take a peek inside the 'Iconic castle' on sale on Lake Keowee
SENECA, S.C. — TheCastle on Keowee is for sale for $2.8 million and we have a sneak peek inside. It's billed in the real estate listing as "the most recognizable, most iconic homes on Lake Keowee." (Watch video above for a sneak peek inside) This is the first time...
FOX Carolina
Police searching for missing Greenville woman
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman. Investigators said Chesnee Brooke Quinn was last seen in June. She does not have a permanent residence according to police, and is known to frequent the Salvation Army on Poinsett Highway. Quinn is...
Pet of the Week: Randolph
It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Randolph.
WYFF4.com
Surveillance video shows hooded burglar breaking into Piedmont restaurant
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Security video caught a man wearing a hood over his face on video as he broke into an Upstate restaurant earlier this. Now, the owner needs your help to track him down. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the break-in at Cancun Mexican Restaurant,...
thevalleyecho.com
Black Mountain Home for Children's annual Fall Festival returns
An annual tradition is returning to the scenic campus of the Black Mountain Home for Children, Youth and Families, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, when the local nonprofit organization hosts its 2022 Fall Festival and Open House. Since 2005, this free event has provided a...
thenerve.org
Zoned out: Why a small SC business might be forced to close
In less than three months, Jeremy Sark’s U-Haul dealership on North Main Street in the city of Mauldin could close after nine years in operation. But it’s not by choice. Although his automotive repair shop, called Sarks Automotive, can stay open at the same location, a city zoning change would require him to move his U-Haul business to another part of the city of about 26,000 residents, located between Greenville and Simpsonville.
