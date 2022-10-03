Read full article on original website
Related
Facts About Colorado that Out-of-Staters Find Hard to Believe
People visiting the Centennial State often bring with them countless preconceived notions about life in Colorado. You are here to set the record straight. Visitors who think Colorado is a state full of pot-smoking outdoorsmen are wrong. Not everyone chooses to inhale, ski, or eat granola three times a day.
Grand Junction’s Monthly Household Bills Are Less Than Many Colorado Cities
Everybody knows that housing costs in Grand Junction are ridiculously high, but when it comes to household bills, residents are paying less per month than those in at least 36 Colorado cities. A report from Doxo Insights indicates Grand Junction residents are paying an average of $1,835 on monthly bills....
False Alarm: Colorado Bomb Squad Called to Inspect ‘Icy’ Package
Bomb scares most definitely should not be taken lightly. Just the thought of something like that happening in our local community is terrifying. However, one can't help but chuckle after a potentially scary situation turns out to be not only a false alarm, but some may argue, ironic. This scenario...
This Is Who Grand Junction Would Give $30K Winnings To
We have your chance to win up to $30,000. I asked people in Grand Junction and Western Colorado, "If you won the $30,000 but had to spend it on someone else, who would you spend it on, and what would you buy them?" If you want to feel good about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trick or Treat! What Are Colorado’s Favorite Halloween Candies?
Even if you're not a kid anymore, munching on sweet treats is the absolute best, which is why Halloween is a favorite holiday among many, especially in Colorado. Candystore has composed a list of the most popular Halloween candy by state, and it seems like many of us have quite different tastes.
Backyard Bear Attack In Western Colorado: Where’s the Bear?
A western Colorado man survived an attack by a bear in his backyard, but the bear is nowhere to be found. The bear attack happened Saturday night in New Castle. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the man heard a noise in his backyard, went to investigate, and discovered the presence of a bear. The startled bear immediately knocked the man to the ground and pinned him down. The man reportedly used one arm to protect his face and grabbed his gun with his free hand, firing three shots and scaring the bear away.
The 25 Best Beers Brewed In Colorado According to BeerAdvocate
We take our beer very seriously in Colorado. The state has made something of a name for itself when it comes to craft beers. Which brewery makes the best?. The website BeerAdvocate put together a list of the best beers brewed in Colorado. Here's a look at the top 25.
The Best Haunted Houses in Colorado to Visit for Halloween Fun
It's October, and Colorado's Haunted Houses are beginning to announce their opening nights across the state. Take your pick from a haunted house, haunted corn mazes, haunted mines, and more. Today we're going to look at 5 of the most popular and terrifying haunted houses that have confirmed they will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Breathtaking 153-Acre Colorado Ranch is What Dreams Are Made of
Animals, mother nature, and a whole lotta land are all you'll need living at this gorgeous Colorado ranch. Oh, and money, lots and lots of money. According to MansionGlobal, a gigantic ranch just outside of Meeker, Colorado is going to auction for a cool $8.475 million on October 12, 2022.
Date From Hell: Colorado Tinder Date Takes Dark + Disturbing Turn
Meeting up with strangers on the internet is always a big risk and a Colorado man learned firsthand just how scary it can get. According to a report from KDVR, a Colorado man was held against his will for several hours by a woman he met on Tinder. Colorado Online...
The History Behind Colorado’s Tallest 14er Mt. Elbert
Colorado's love affair with our state's tallest 14er mountain dates back to the year 1874. Henry W. Stuckle of the Hayden Survey is credited as being the first person to the top of Colorado's 'Gentle Giant', a mountain that is now climbed by almost 25,000 people every year. Mount Elbert...
25 Types of Drivers You’ll Encounter in Colorado
No matter where you are, there are certain personalities that you'll encounter on the roads. However, because Colorado has certain characteristics and types of people, some of the types of drivers you meet on the roads are only found in the Centennial State. What Kind of Drivers Will You Encounter...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is Parker the Lamest Town in Colorado?
For many years now, it has become a tradition for the movie The Rocky Horror Picture Show to be screened near Halloween in a fun, interactive way. Fans typically dress in costumes, shout at the screen during certain parts, and spray water into the air with squirt guns during the film's big rainstorm.
Man Made $700k Behind Bars then Escaped from Colorado Prison
A man who escaped from a Colorado prison could very likely become as infamously known as El Chapo someday as not only was he able to escape from incarceration, but also managed to make nearly a quarter million dollars while behind bars. Who is the Former Colorado Inmate?. The master...
Grand Mesa Hike: Try Scotland Trail For Biking, Hiking, and Birding
Here's a western Colorado hike that's close to home, but gives you a little change of scenery. The Grand Mesa is a popular western Colorado destination for hiking, backpacking, and snowshoeing. There are countless trails and endless miles of hiking through the forest, over green meadows, and by mountain lakes.
5 Closed Colorado Restaurants We Wish We Still Had
With so many new restaurants coming to Colorado, we tend to forget all of the great ones that have closed and we've lost along the way. Here are 5 restaurants that Coloradoans wish we had back. 5 Restaurants We Miss In Colorado. Having lived in Colorado my entire life, I...
Did You Know That You Can Legally Own a Kangaroo in Colorado?
You are looking for a pet that hops but wants a companion bigger than your average bunny rabbit? If you live in Colorado, you might be in luck with your hoppy pet endeavors as it is actually legal to own a kangaroo in the state. Yep, you can own a...
What Entertainment Options are Missing in Grand Junction?
Grand Junction and western Colorado are one of the best places to live in Colorado if you love the outdoors. We have tons of fun stuff to do here if you like to hike, fish, camp, or mountain bike. Sadly, not everyone likes these activities or is able to do...
Places You Need to Visit to View Colorado’s Awesome Fall Colors
The fall color change is a go in Colorado and despite the dry summer things seem to be just a tad behind schedule in parts of the state. The next couple of weekends will be a great time to take a fall drive to enjoy them. We asked you about...
What Would You Do? Colorado Parents Report Son to Police For Attempted Kidnapping
Colorado police received a very helpful tip from an unlikely source when looking for the person responsible for an attempted kidnapping. According to a report from People, Diego James Gettler, 28, was arrested on September 26 in Parker, Colorado for attempted second-degree kidnapping. Site of Attempted Kidnapping Was at A...
95 Rock KKNN
Grand Junction, CO
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0