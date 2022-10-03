Read full article on original website
Alton 'Al' Wayne Haskins
Alton “Al” Wayne Haskins, 75, died Sunday October 2, 2022, at The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice in Greenville, NC. The son of Ovid James Haskins and Lila Keeter Haskins, he was born on July 3, 1947, in Halifax County. Mr. Haskins was “The Voice of the...
Photo gallery: Light the Night, SolarFEST
The Center for Energy Education began its celebration of today’s SolarFEST with Wednesday night’s Clean Power: Light the Night Event. Wednesday’s activities featured the American debut of Oliver Wayman’s and Morag Myerscough’s Clean Energy Avenue of Flags — banners made from recycled ocean plastics.
Public notice: Airport authority planning session
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Strategic Planning Steering Committee of the Halifax-Northampton Regional Airport Authority will hold a strategic planning session on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Halifax- Northampton Regional Airport, 700 Gregory Farm Road, Halifax, North Carolina. Interested community stakeholders are welcome to attend.
Canine track leads to capture of purported heist suspects
Two men the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said robbed a Roanoke Rapids convenience store early Wednesday morning were taken into custody following a canine track. Lieutenant Shane Guyant said shortly after midnight Deputy Ethan Johnson was dispatched to an armed robbery which occurred at Speedway at the intersection of Thelma and Bolling roads.
Health department sets Nov. 5 rabies clinic
The Halifax County Health Department and Lake Country Animal Hospital will hold a rabies clinic on November 5 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Roanoke Valley Farmers Market on Highway 158. It is against the law to have a pet not properly vaccinated against rabies. The department will...
RRPD roundup: Man sought in Sunday crash; domestic disturbance
Roanoke Rapids police are looking for a man who fled from the scene of a Sunday morning crash which caused $10,000 in damages to a house at the intersection of Seventh and Charlotte streets. Chief Bobby Martin said a man who has been identified as James Bailey, 33, of Roanoke...
Absconder, driver face drug, other counts following stop
A man wanted as a probation absconder and a woman driving the vehicle they were in were arrested and charged on drug and other counts following a suspicious vehicle stop. Lieutenant Shane Guyant of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said Lieutenant A. Cash on Saturday evening noticed a Toyota Prius parked near the intersection of Hinson and Key streets in Roanoke Rapids.
