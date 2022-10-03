Read full article on original website
How to mass delete emails in Gmail
It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
The Windows Club
How to add comments in a PowerPoint from the Web?
Microsoft 365 has offered the flexibility to work from anywhere and from any platform. The collaboration of different devices and platforms has turned out to be a blessing during the recent pandemic. It helped users manage their work, edit it and also enter review remarks, even though they were geographically separated. Read further to know how this feature works with PowerPoint. Learn how to add comments in a PowerPoint from the Web. Not only that, but you can also reply to the comments added to your presentation on the Web.
The Windows Club
Best free Email Template Builder software and online tools
Here is a list of the best free email template builder software and online tools. These email template builders enable you to create professional and responsive email templates. You can design emails with different content including images, headings, paragraphs, menus, timers, control buttons, social media feed, and more. Apart from that, a nice set of customization features are also provided in these email template makers.
The Windows Club
How to use the MINVERSE and MMULT functions in Excel
Functions in Microsoft Excel help users to calculate complex numbers, look up data, and much more. In this tutorial, we will discuss two Math and Trigonometry functions namely: MINIVERSE and MMULT functions. The MINIVERSE function returns the matrix inverse of an array, while the MMULT function returns the matrix product of two arrays.
bestcolleges.com
10 Best Free and Premium HTML Editors
HTML editors make it easy to write HTML code to design websites and web pages. Some HTML editors utilize text only, while WYSIWYG editors utilize visuals as well. Many companies offer free HTML editors that can help you get started writing code. Premium editors, which require a purchase or subscription,...
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
Antivirus Used by Millions Blocked All Google Sites by Mistake, Sowing Chaos
A popular antivirus that’s used by millions of people around the world blocked all Google sites and services on Wednesday due to a mistake. For around an hour on Wednesday morning, some people who had Malwarebytes antivirus installed on their computers could not visit any Google site or use services like Gmail or the Google Play Store, according to people who complained about the issue on Twitter.
TechCrunch
Google answers Meta’s video-generating AI with its own, dubbed Imagen Video
As my colleague Devin Coldewey noted in his piece about Make-A-Video, text-to-video systems aren’t new. Earlier this year, a group of researchers from Tsinghua University and the Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence released CogVideo, which can translate text into reasonably high-fidelity short clips. But Imagen Video appears to be a significant leap over the previous state-of-the-art, showing an aptitude for animating captions that existing systems would have trouble understanding.
iPhone owners are getting this cool free Google upgrade
Google delivers more useful app widgets than you can wave a Lock Screen at
makeuseof.com
What Is Harly Malware on the Google Play Store?
It's a common misconception that if you exclusively use Google's Play store to install apps onto your Android phone, the company will keep you safe from criminals and scammers who are desperate to steal your money. The reality is that, while it's possible for Google to check the behavior of all Play Store apps, it doesn't. Millions of devices could be affected by malware.
Business Insider
Adobe's new Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2023 uses AI to make complex photo and video editing foolproof
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Adobe's Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements 2023 add creative features that require no editing experience. The photo and video editing applications are also faster, especially when used on an Apple M1-based Mac. Available separately for $100 each or...
The Windows Club
How to insert Sound file in Word, Excel and PowerPoint
Do you want to insert a sound file in your Microsoft Office documents but do not know how? In this tutorial, we will explain how to insert a sound file in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Sound files are audio files that can be played by an electronic device or computer.
The Windows Club
Windows 11 22H2 Update not showing
Windows 11 2022 Update Version 22H2 has been released. Most people with Windows 11 are getting this Feature Update which has many improvements. Though Windows 11 22H2 is available for most, it is being rolled out gradually. There are some users who are still not seeing the Feature Update being offered to their computers.In this guide, we show you what you can do if Windows 11 22H2 Update is not showing in the Windows Update. After this, you can download and install the Windows 11 2022 version easily on your PC.
The Windows Club
Desktop background or Wallpaper not showing in Windows 11/10
Desktop is the home of our PC and the wallpaper sets its mood. We have the option to customize or change it as per our taste. We can use our own pictures as well as the default ones. Some users are complaining that the desktop background or wallpaper on their PC has disappeared. In this guide, we have a few solutions to help you if the desktop background or wallpaper is not showing in Windows 11/10.
TechCrunch
Google Assistant gets an upgrade on Pixel 7 with voice typing, calling and transcription improvements
Many of these capabilities are updates on existing features Google has already offered Pixel device owners. Last year, for example, Google announced support for voice typing on the Pixel 6, and quick phrases — which let you quick off voice queries without having to say “Hey Google” — were first rolled out to the Pixel 6 and 6a.
The Windows Club
Error loading media, File could not be played error in Chrome
Streaming has become a rage and there is no denying it. Multiple streaming platforms have come up giving us a lot of choices in selecting the best. Most users stream their content on web browsers. It provides a lot of conveniences as we can watch it anywhere on our laptops. Some users who are streaming content on Google Chrome are facing an error while trying to play videos. In this guide, we show you a few ways to fix Error loading media, File could not be played error in Chrome.
The Windows Club
Beginners guide to using Audacity on PC
Audacity is an open-source, free-to-use audio recording and editing software available for Windows, Mac, and Linux systems. It is one of the popular and most used audio editing software that has a lot of features to compete with the paid programs available on the internet. On Audacity, you can record audio, edit it, add effects to it, import an audio file, edit it, create music, and carry out many audio-related tasks without paying a dime. In this guide, we will show you how to use Audacity on a PC.
Google discontinues Google Translate in mainland China
HONG KONG — (AP) — Google has discontinued its Google Translate services in mainland China, removing one of the company’s few remaining services that it had provided in a country where most Western social media platforms are blocked. The Google Translate app and website now display a...
NBC Los Angeles
Google Shuts Down Translate Service in China
Alphabet's Google on Monday said it shut down the Google Translate service in mainland China, citing low usage. It marks the end of one of Google's last remaining products in the world's second-largest economy. Google has a very limited presence in China these days after it pulled its search engine...
Engadget
Meta will close its Substack newsletter competitor by early 2023
Bulletin, foray into the newsletter subscription space, is going away in early 2023, as first reported. The company confirmed to Engadget that it will pay out all Bulletin writer contracts. Writers can keep earning subscription revenue until the service shutters, and take their email lists and content archives to other platforms if they wish.
