Microsoft 365 has offered the flexibility to work from anywhere and from any platform. The collaboration of different devices and platforms has turned out to be a blessing during the recent pandemic. It helped users manage their work, edit it and also enter review remarks, even though they were geographically separated. Read further to know how this feature works with PowerPoint. Learn how to add comments in a PowerPoint from the Web. Not only that, but you can also reply to the comments added to your presentation on the Web.

