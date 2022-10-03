Read full article on original website
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Fall Foliage Day at Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
'Our heritage goes a long way' | Puerto Rican makes locals feel at home
HARTFORD, Conn. — Aqui Me Quedo restaurant in Hartford prides itself on family, fresh food, and culture. Staff explained that although they're decades in the game, they have ongoing efforts to leave a legacy in the community they serve. Joel Rohena, Owner of Aqui Me Quedo Restaurant, said they...
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
NewsTimes
Poor CT cities could receive $76.5 million for economic development projects
A new state panel tasked with revitalizing Connecticut’s poor urban centers is recommending $76.5 million in financing for more than two dozen economic development projects in 12 communities. The initial report from the Community Investment Fund advisory board, which includes brownfield remediation along the Connecticut River in Middletown and...
fox61.com
Veggie, meat tamal recipe from CoraCora in West Hartford
CONNECTICUT, USA — Chef Macarenda Ludena is the head chef and CEO of CoraCora in West Hartford and shares with us how to make tamales with your choice of veggie or meat filling!. CoraCora is a family-run Peruvian restaurant that was also a James Beard Award semifinalist for Outstanding...
hwy.co
See the Abandoned and Haunted Norwich State Hospital
Several locations around the United States carry particular lore within their very foundation. Norwich State Hospital in Connecticut is one of these places. Norwich State Hospital is a popular spot for fans of the paranormal to visit. It has decades of stories of strange happenings and sightings within its property....
CT homeless population rises for first time in years
Experts attributed the rise to Connecticut's lack of affordable, vacant housing units and economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eyewitness News
Federal grant set to help Hartford residents become homeowners
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford has some of the lowest home ownership rates in the state. A new federal grant is set to help remove some barriers for residents of the capital city. “I love my home. That’s my baby,” said Delene Falcon of Hartford. Delene has lived...
Stratford, Shelton ranked among best small cities in U.S.
Conn. (WTNH) — Large cities bring the nightlife and excitement to a state, but there’s something about smaller cities that keep people coming back. A new report via WalletHub, which looked at the best small cities in America, ranked Stratford and Shelton in the top 10 percentile. More than 1,300 cities were compared with populations […]
Eyewitness News
Couple runs Hartford half marathon in honor of son
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A couple is running the Hartford Half Marathon to honor their son who died six days after childbirth. Haleigh and Mike Guerrera are on the Inspiration Team to honor their son Rory. The couple says they began running while Haleigh was pregnant but stopped shortly after...
Habitat for Humanity of North Central Connecticut holds groundbreaking for 6 home Hartford project
HARTFORD, Conn. — Habitat for Humanity of North Central Connecticut held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning to kick off the construction of six homes in Hartford. The project includes single-family homes and a duplex that will span five lots on Barbour, Clark, Capen, Westland and Nelson Streets. “This project...
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Eyewitness News
Hartford goes Bananas: popular baseball circus coming to Dunkin Donuts Park
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Savannah Bananas are taking their traveling baseball circus on the road to Dunkin Donuts Park to play the Hartford Yard Goats next Summer. “Banana ball” will arrive in Hartford on August 14th, the heart of next baseball season. This is the first time the...
Register Citizen
Yale New Haven Health signs agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals
Yale New Haven Health has signed an agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals and other related healthcare businesses from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, officials with both organizations said Thursday. The $400 million deal calls for Yale New Haven Health to assume certain liabilities of Prospect Medical that are not...
Dennis House lands big-time interview at Ch. 8
Vice President Kamala Harris wasn’t in New Britain for very long Wednesday — just long enough to participate in a forum at Central Connecticut State University on women’s reproductive rights. She hung around long enough, however, to grant a short one-on-one interview with WTNH-TV8 news anchor Dennis House.
CT natives in Florida dealing with insurance claims after Ian
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The cost of Hurricane Ian is now hitting homeowners in Florida. Connecticut natives who now live in the sunshine state are going through the claims process to recover what was lost. “When I got up on the roof, I could see how the wind could literally separate material from the under […]
Two New England airports rank among best in 2022
HARTFORD, Conn. — The travel industry has been a bit unpredictable since the pandemic started, but this year, two New England airports ranked among the best in the U.S. in Condé Nast Traveler. The outlet released its Readers' Choice Awards for 2022 on Tuesday, and Rhode Island's T.F....
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's Place
Singer and Songwriter Taylor SwiftAmy Sussman / GI. If you're a Taylor Swift fan this night is for you. The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night at Toad’s Place in New Haven, Connecticut on November 10, 2022.
New England fall foliage tracker shows when peak colors will appear
HARTFORD, Conn. — Fall is here, but it seems like peak foliage is lagging a bit behind schedule in most of New England. As we covered in August, some of the trees actually started turning early due to the drought. It was a very warm and very dry summer,...
NBC Connecticut
As Hartford Community Continues Redevelopment, Crime Remains a Reality
Hartford’s Parkville area has begun to experience a transformation over the last several years, but as it works to re-develop, crime continues to be an issue. “It’s one of these spots that attracts people to come,” said Hallock Yost, who’s worked in the area for roughly 20 years.
In East Granby, 'Light into the Dungeon' screams Halloween
EAST GRANBY, Conn. — Usually, the Old New-Gate Prison and Copper Mine in East Granby is associated with darkness but not this October. For the first time, the staff at the historic prison museum has introduced “Light into the Darkness: A Jack O’ Lantern Experience.”. Throughout the...
