Hartford, CT

The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Poor CT cities could receive $76.5 million for economic development projects

A new state panel tasked with revitalizing Connecticut’s poor urban centers is recommending $76.5 million in financing for more than two dozen economic development projects in 12 communities. The initial report from the Community Investment Fund advisory board, which includes brownfield remediation along the Connecticut River in Middletown and...
WATERBURY, CT
fox61.com

Veggie, meat tamal recipe from CoraCora in West Hartford

CONNECTICUT, USA — Chef Macarenda Ludena is the head chef and CEO of CoraCora in West Hartford and shares with us how to make tamales with your choice of veggie or meat filling!. CoraCora is a family-run Peruvian restaurant that was also a James Beard Award semifinalist for Outstanding...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
hwy.co

See the Abandoned and Haunted Norwich State Hospital

Several locations around the United States carry particular lore within their very foundation. Norwich State Hospital in Connecticut is one of these places. Norwich State Hospital is a popular spot for fans of the paranormal to visit. It has decades of stories of strange happenings and sightings within its property....
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Federal grant set to help Hartford residents become homeowners

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford has some of the lowest home ownership rates in the state. A new federal grant is set to help remove some barriers for residents of the capital city. “I love my home. That’s my baby,” said Delene Falcon of Hartford. Delene has lived...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Stratford, Shelton ranked among best small cities in U.S.

Conn. (WTNH) — Large cities bring the nightlife and excitement to a state, but there’s something about smaller cities that keep people coming back. A new report via WalletHub, which looked at the best small cities in America, ranked Stratford and Shelton in the top 10 percentile. More than 1,300 cities were compared with populations […]
SHELTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Couple runs Hartford half marathon in honor of son

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A couple is running the Hartford Half Marathon to honor their son who died six days after childbirth. Haleigh and Mike Guerrera are on the Inspiration Team to honor their son Rory. The couple says they began running while Haleigh was pregnant but stopped shortly after...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Yale New Haven Health signs agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals

Yale New Haven Health has signed an agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals and other related healthcare businesses from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, officials with both organizations said Thursday. The $400 million deal calls for Yale New Haven Health to assume certain liabilities of Prospect Medical that are not...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Dennis House lands big-time interview at Ch. 8

Vice President Kamala Harris wasn’t in New Britain for very long Wednesday — just long enough to participate in a forum at Central Connecticut State University on women’s reproductive rights. She hung around long enough, however, to grant a short one-on-one interview with WTNH-TV8 news anchor Dennis House.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

CT natives in Florida dealing with insurance claims after Ian

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The cost of Hurricane Ian is now hitting homeowners in Florida. Connecticut natives who now live in the sunshine state are going through the claims process to recover what was lost. “When I got up on the roof, I could see how the wind could literally separate material from the under […]
FLORIDA STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two New England airports rank among best in 2022

HARTFORD, Conn. — The travel industry has been a bit unpredictable since the pandemic started, but this year, two New England airports ranked among the best in the U.S. in Condé Nast Traveler. The outlet released its Readers' Choice Awards for 2022 on Tuesday, and Rhode Island's T.F....
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

In East Granby, 'Light into the Dungeon' screams Halloween

EAST GRANBY, Conn. — Usually, the Old New-Gate Prison and Copper Mine in East Granby is associated with darkness but not this October. For the first time, the staff at the historic prison museum has introduced “Light into the Darkness: A Jack O’ Lantern Experience.”. Throughout the...
EAST GRANBY, CT

