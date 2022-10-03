ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, VT

Middlebury Campus

Middlebury hosts first Fall Festival and Car Show

The inaugural Middlebury Fall Festival and Car Show is coming to town on Sunday, Oct. 16. Situated in the Triangle Park area of downtown Middlebury, the festival will feature live music, 75 antique cars and the opportunity for attendees to buy food and products from small vendors. The event will...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
sevendaysvt

Stuck in Vermont: Diane Sullivan Talks to Weed Shoppers on Opening Day at FLŌRA Cannabis in Middlebury

Three adult-use cannabis retail stores opened on October 1 in Rutland, Burlington and Middlebury. That morning, a line of dozens of people waited outside FLŌRA Cannabis in Middlebury’s quaint downtown to buy legal weed. There was a party atmosphere, and shoppers were joined by some of the politicians who helped make the day possible. Rev. Diane Sullivan, art director at Seven Days, was there to interview them with a giant inflatable joint. Eva Sollberger, senior multimedia producer at Seven Days, filmed the festivities with some help from tattoo artist Jim DuVal of Monster Mash Ink.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Middlebury Campus

Vermont mycologist Meg Madden leads weekly mushroom walks

On a recent mid-September afternoon, I biked up to Wright Park to join Middlebury-based mycologist Meg Madden on one of her mushroom walks. Cars trailed into the Wright Park parking lot, the drivers greeting each other and Madden for the walk. Madden introduced herself and brought out a basket of...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Security concerns postpone free concert in downtown Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A free concert in Burlington’s City Hall Park has been canceled just days before artists were expected to hit the stage. Folks at Burlington City Arts say because of the overwhelming interest in the free show, the city made the move to postpone it because of security concerns.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

UVM introduces new School of the Arts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont has created a new School of the Arts. The College of Arts and Sciences makes up the largest portion of students at UVM, and within that college, the university has created a new School for the Arts to bring together programs in music, theater, dance, art and several other areas.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Have a taste for fall? Check out these sweet seasonal treats

MONKTON, Vt. (WCAX) - From apple picking to a trip through the corn maze or a stroll through the pumpkin patch, there’s a lot to love about fall in Vermont. That includes the sweet treats, like the ones our Elissa Borden found at Yates Family Orchard in Monkton. Apple...
MONKTON, VT
WCAX

Waterford is 1st town on track to complete NEK Broadband installation

WATERFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Waterford will be the first town in the NEK Broadband region to have almost all of its homes covered next year. NEK Broadband is one of nine communication union districts working throughout the state to get Vermonters connected to adequate broadband. NEK Broadband is working to...
WATERFORD, VT
sevendaysvt

Lee’s Asian Mart Opens in South Burlington

A large Asian grocery store opened on September 18 in the Blue Mall at 150 Dorset Street in South Burlington. Lee's Asian Mart occupies the renovated, 7,000-square-foot space that was most recently Vermont's sole Outback Steakhouse, which closed in May 2020. Open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., the...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Burlington's Penny Cluse Café to Close Permanently

After almost a quarter of a century, the buckets-o-spuds, tofu scrams, biscuits and gravy, and chiles rellenos will cease flowing at downtown Burlington breakfast-and-lunch landmark Penny Cluse Café. Husband-and-wife co-owners Charles Reeves and Holly Cluse told their staff on Monday and then sent an email to about 100 friends...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont College of Fine Arts faculty divided over campus future

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Faculty members at the Vermont College of Fine Arts are sharply divided over the future of their campus. In June, VCFA President Leslie Ward announced the school’s summer residencies would be held at Colorado College instead of at the campus in Montpelier. Ward said the...
MONTPELIER, VT
mynbc5.com

Peru, NY, teacher wins $50,000 prize in national program

PERU, N.Y. — An educator in Peru, New York, was awarded a $50,000 prize for teaching excellence on Tuesday as part of a national recognition program. Leif Sorgule, an Industrial Technology teacher at Peru High School, was one of 20 winners of the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.
PERU, NY
WCAX

Vermont College of Fine Arts president under fire by faculty

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Faculty members at the Vermont College of Fine Arts have expressed no confidence in the school’s president. In June, President Leslie Ward announced the school’s summer residencies would be held at Colorado College instead of the school’s Montpelier campus. Ward told WCAX News...
MONTPELIER, VT
ehshive.com

Local Vermonters Open a Neighborhood Bakery

They are certainly not new to the baking world, but Stacey and MK Daley are finally making t. heir dream a reality with Boxcar Bakery. It began in 2010, originally a small vendor to local grocery stores like City Market, Healthy Living and Sweet Clover, the Daleys will now bring their family recipes and variety of other items into the Essex community.
ESSEX, VT

