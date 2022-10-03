Read full article on original website
FIRST ALERT- Temperatures will fall this weekend and creep back up early next week.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunny and dry weather is expected for the weekend with highs in the 70s. In the tropics, we are watching Tropical Storm Julia. A cold front will cross the area tonight which will bring some clouds but no rain. However, it brings in cooler weather for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s and for Sunday, we’ll be in the mid 70s,
“That part is really emotional for me,” resident recalls moments leading up to evacuation during thousand-year flooding
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week marks the 7-year anniversary of the thousand-year flooding that devastated areas across the Midlands. The historic flooding cost millions of dollars in damages and 19 lives were lost. All of this was brought on by days of record-breaking rainfall of more than 20 inches of rain and more than fifteen dams failing.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash stalls traffic on I-20 west near I-77
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 west near I-77 slowed traffic Thursday morning. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. between Exit 76 and Exit 73A, according to SCDOT. Lanes were closed but have since reopened. However, as of 9:15, the average speed near the crash is 13 mph.
Soda City Live: Run for Life - a race to the finish
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Daybreak LifeCare Center will soon be hosting its 6th Annual Run for Life 5k walk/run. This year’s theme is A Race to the Finish. Eddie Benton is the executive director of Daybreak Lifecare Center. And Wendy Gillard is the director of client services. They joined Soda City Live to invite the community to support the services available at the center. They say they exist to walk alongside women and families facing unplanned pregnancies in the greater Columbia area. All of their services are free and kept completely confidential.
Two people displaced after fire in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A house fire on Token Street displaced two people Saturday morning. The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to the 5800 block of Token Street at around 9:15 a.m. and was able to get the fire under control. No one was injured during the fire, according to officials.
Police searching for missing Sumter man
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is searching for a man Saturday evening after a vehicle went into a pond. Investigators said they’re concerned for the well-being of Chad Gregory Head, 54 of Brogdon St. Head was last seen walking near Second Mill Pond on Pinewood Rd. First responders were sent to the area at around 6 p.m. after reports of a vehicle being released into the pond.
Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. hosts neighborhood cleanup
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department hosted a neighborhood cleanup and beautification project Saturday morning. Captain Russell Brewton organized the event for the Woodfield Park neighborhood off Decker Boulevard. Cpt. Brewton, Forest Lake Presbyterian Church, Woodfield Baptist Church and students and staff from the Islamic Academy of Columbia participated in picking up trash and sanding and painting wooden benches.
Soda City Live: The return of Oktoberfest Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After a two-year hiatus, the original Oktoberfest Columbia is returning for a weekend of fun, food, and authentic German experience. The event will be held at the Incarnation Lutheran Church From Friday, October 7, until Sunday, October 9. This year will feature a kinderzone for young...
Richland Co. officials search for two missing children
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding two missing children. Kobe Jackson, 11, and Rodrigo Nunez, 12, both went missing early Saturday morning around 1 from Wynette Way and Fore Avenue, respectively. The boys are not related but are...
Walk to End Alzheimer’s to take place at Segra Park
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is set to take place in Segra Park Saturday. The Alzheimer’s Association of South Carolina said they’re inviting residents of the Midlands to join them in the fight against the disease by participating in the walk. The walk,...
RCSD searching for Parklane Road burglary suspects
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re looking for two men involved in a break-in at a Columbia convenience store. At around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 investigators say two men were spotted on surveillance footage at the Circle K in the 7900 block of Parklane Rd. RCSD said one of them used a rock to smash the front window. Once inside he filled a trash bag with cigarettes and chewing tobacco.
Soda City Spotlight: Brewery Hopping with Ken Walker
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Spotlight is a way we highlight activities, places, and things happening in our own backyard. Popular local vlogger, Ken Walker shares a few places people can check out if they are Brewery Hopping. For more information about Ken and his vlog, click here. Notice...
Furry Friend Friday - Tacoma
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tacoma is a two-month-old kitten up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. Tacoma’s name comes from her special rescue story. A Toyota Tacoma had broken down on the side of interstate 126. Aldrin, from Schroeder’s Towing, arrived at the scene to meet the customer. While loading the car, he heard a bunch of squeals and found little tiny Tacoma huddled on top of the tire crying for help! Aldrin and his coworker Jesse kept Tacoma safe and brought her to Pawmetto Lifeline so she can find the loving home she deserves!
Soda City Live: Claire Bryant releases her debut album, “Whole Heart”
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A musical treat for you today by a South Carolina musician who just released her debut solo album. One thing very interesting about this is where she launched the album: Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville. Claire Bryant is the assistant professor of Cello and Coordinator for...
Church donates $3000 to establish food pantry at Richland Northeast High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday Pastor Chris Leevy Johnson and the Brookland Baptist Church donated $3000 to establish a food pantry at Richland Northeast High School. The church and the pastor said they’re committed to establishing a food pantry at every high school in Richland Two. Friday’s donation to Richland Northeast was made in honor of an R2 graduate, Justice Reginé Stewart.
Columbia Police searching for missing elderly man
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said they’re looking for a man missing since Monday, Oct. 3. CPD said they’re asking the public for help finding 72-year-old Calvin Corley. Investigators say he has a medical condition that needs attention. Notice a spelling or grammar error in...
Fort Jackson basic trainee dies after being found unresponsive in barracks
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An 18-year-old Fort Jackson trainee was found unresponsive in her barracks and later died in the hospital, according to Fort Jackson officials. A basic combat training soldier from the 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment, was taken to the hospital after being found unresponsive Friday night. Emergency personnel performed life-saving measures but the woman was pronounced dead at 11 p.m.
Clarendon County offering reward in club shooting investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office said a reward for information is being offered in a deadly shooting investigation. On Sept. 24 CCSO and SLED were at the scene of a shooting at Petey’s Social Club and Restaurant on Azalea Ln. Three victims were shot in the incident. One of them died.
Deputies search for teen accused of pepper-spraying store clerk
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a teen accused of pepper-spraying a store clerk. The incident happened on Wednesday around 7:15 p.m. at the Marathon convenience store at the intersection of Magnolia and Chestnut streets. The victim told...
