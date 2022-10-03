COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tacoma is a two-month-old kitten up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. Tacoma’s name comes from her special rescue story. A Toyota Tacoma had broken down on the side of interstate 126. Aldrin, from Schroeder’s Towing, arrived at the scene to meet the customer. While loading the car, he heard a bunch of squeals and found little tiny Tacoma huddled on top of the tire crying for help! Aldrin and his coworker Jesse kept Tacoma safe and brought her to Pawmetto Lifeline so she can find the loving home she deserves!

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO