ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Comments / 0

Related
104.5 The Team

Upstate New York Casino Adds Country Legend To Concert Lineup

Time to add another great show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Now that our Luke Combs weekend in Albany has passed, for the time being, the schedule of the huge arena and amphitheater shows is slowing up. But the great news here is the concert schedule itself is showing now signs of slowing down as we get into the season of great theater, club, and casino shows.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Entertainment
albanymagic.com

WATCH: Bob Kovachick Gets Big Surprise During Emotional Farewell

Legendary Capital Region meteorologist Bob Kovachick said his goodbyes Monday afternoon after a decades long run at WNYT. Kovachick joined the channel back in 1988 and had been a fixture on Capital Region TV for many years prior. He announced his retirement earlier this year and Monday he was joined by family, co-workers and thousands of viewers as they honored him.
MENANDS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Bear attack claims life of Lucy the donkey

Bears are expanding out of their core populations over the past few decades as an increase in forest cover has meant a more suitable habitat. Bear attacks could become more prevalent as one Columbia County woman has learned this week when her pet donkey was attacked and mauled to death.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teatime#Hot Coffee#City Center#Christian#Readersmagnet#Barnes Noble#Publi
NEWS10 ABC

Jump into Fall Festival returns October 15

The Jump into Fall festival will be returning to Pitney Meadows Community Farm on Saturday, October 15, and will start at 10 a.m., and last until 3 p.m. Admission for the event is free, however, parking is $12 pre-pay for $15 the day of the event. To pre-purchase parking, interested attendees can visit the Jump into Fall website.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Potential kidney donor found for young Clifton Park girl

A little girl from Clifton Park may have found her superhero. NewsChannel 13 introduced you in September to a brave little girl and her family. They were searching for a kidney donor with a specific blood type. For the last several months, Maya Charles Rivera has been treated for Stage...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Food trucks around the Capital Region

If you're hosting an event or just want to grab a quick bite, you may be looking for a food truck in the area. Many food trucks will be at public events like festivals or breweries, but many also cater for private parties and events
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
103.9 The Breeze

Italian Eatery Sets Opening Date At Old Van Dyck Location In Schenectady

A local pasta bar has announced its grand opening at the old Van Dyck building in Schenectady's Stockade neighborhood. Earlier this year we got the sad news that the Van Dyck, a legendary jazz music lounge that has hosted some legendary musicians like Dizzie Gillespie and Dave Brubeck, was closing its doors. While it is a bummer that this Schenectady Stockade staple was closing, it was nice to hear that a local eatery would be taking over that historical building.
SCHENECTADY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Reimagining Wilton Mall with 382 Luxury Apartments & Townhomes

WILTON — A proposal initiated last year that would see the development of nearly 400 apartments and townhouses alongside the Wilton Mall continues on its path forward. The parties behind the development proposal recently launched the website “Reimagine Wilton Mall” that points to a detailed timeline of upcoming public meetings with local and regional officials for the purpose of seeking approval for the project.
WILTON, NY
Q 105.7

Holiday Lighted Nights To Bring Drive-Thru XMas Cheer At Washington Co. Fairgrounds

Holiday Lighted Nights will be back for its second year at Washington County Fairgrounds with a stunning array of drive-thru Christmas light displays. For me and my family, one of our favorite things to do around the holidays is to drive through different neighborhoods taking in all the wonderful Christmas light displays. From small and simple to large and elaborate, seeing those twinking nights all around just adds to the spirit of the Christmas season. So I give major props to whomever first came up with the idea of creating a drive-thru course dedicated to Christmas light displays. Genius!
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy