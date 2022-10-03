Holiday Lighted Nights will be back for its second year at Washington County Fairgrounds with a stunning array of drive-thru Christmas light displays. For me and my family, one of our favorite things to do around the holidays is to drive through different neighborhoods taking in all the wonderful Christmas light displays. From small and simple to large and elaborate, seeing those twinking nights all around just adds to the spirit of the Christmas season. So I give major props to whomever first came up with the idea of creating a drive-thru course dedicated to Christmas light displays. Genius!

