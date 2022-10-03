Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Motivational Speaker of Talk With Tevin LLC Lands Number One Best-Selling Book on Amazon
Tevin Ali’s book ‘Forging Your Inner Diamond’ aims to help others overcome personal struggles. Tevin Ali, Motivational Speaker of Talk With Tevin LLC, has landed a number one best-selling book on online buying platform Amazon. His novel Forging Your Inner Diamond, is an adventure story blended with...
Woonsocket Call
Fight For Life Club successfully supports Fatima to receive her liver transplant.
Charity organization, Fight For Life Club supported Fatima to win her fight and have a second chance in life. July 7, the day had come, it was time for Fatima to give the fight of her life, her liver transplant surgery. Her aunt Clarita was ready and willing to donate part of her liver and give Fatima a second chance to live. This was the third attempt to have the surgery performed, hopefully it was the final and successful attempt.
San Bernardino family seeking help to hold haunted house fundraiser for daughter with terminal illness
A San Bernardino family known for their annual haunted house is left searching for help and answers after they were forced to move the show on the road when their neighborhood pushed back against the large crowds that came with it. The Caitlin Manor Haunted House has been a staple of Southern California Halloween for nearly 10 years now, filled with jump scares and spooky moments, everything in the house can reach out and touch you. Just like Augie Cowan was hoping his daughter Andrea's story would touch the City of San Bernardino. "She's so tough," he said. Andrea, 14, suffers from metachromatic...
Comments / 0