WECT
U.S. 701 bridge in Bladen County to experience brief closures over two week span
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River will experience brief closures for “about two weeks,” per an announcement from the N.C. Department of Transportation. According to NCDOT, the closures will allow crews to safely transport the concrete-reinforced girders being used to...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: warmer then cooler at home, tropics still hum with activity
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ahead of an approaching cold front, your First Alert Forecast features a warmer pattern through Friday across the Cape Fear Region. Expect high temperatures in the lower 80s for Friday afternoon. Enjoy that with copious amounts of sunshine, light westerly breezes, and continued low humidity levels!
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County holding free cleanup week for Ian storm debris
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you have debris laying around your yard from Hurricane Ian, you have the opportunity to dispose of it next week. Brunswick County is holding a free clean up week at the Brunswick County Landfill in Bolivia October 10th through 15th for county residents and property owners to dispose of certain debris following Hurricane Ian. During this week, only storm-related construction and demolition debris and vegetative/yard debris is accepted at no charge.
WECT
Topsy the elephant incident remembered 100 years later
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Oct. 9th, 1922, the Hagenbeck-Wallace circus came to Wilmington. After the show, a four-ton Indian elephant named Topsy broke loose and headed toward downtown Wilmington. She traversed all over the city, stomping through downtown, wading into Greenfield Lake, and even swimming across the Cape Fear...
The State Port Pilot
Oak Island: Beach plan on hold, parking stalls
Oak Island Town Council heard pleas from both sides of the beach management plan at Tuesday’s public hearing and delved into some of the details of the long-term implications of adding sand to the beach, promising to continue to add sand for at least three decades. Ultimately, council unanimously...
WECT
Wilmington firefighters return after helping in Florida after Hurricane Ian
Town hall forum held at Southeastern Community College for Columbus County political candidates. Town hall forum held at Southeastern Community College for Columbus County political candidates. Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Brunswick Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A pedestrian died after he was struck by a...
An escaped elephant rampaged through Wilmington 100 years ago. Celebrate her Sunday!
Topsy the circus pachyderm broke loose twice in 1922, making nationwide news. An NC restaurant wants to commemorate this weird occasion.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Road closures planned in Wilmington for two upcoming projects
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A couple of projects throughout Wilmington could delay your travel in the next week. The City of Wilmington will close the northbound lanes of South Third Street for emergency tree work on October 6th. Asplundh Tree Service, a contractor for Duke Energy Progress, will conduct...
WECT
Part of S McCullen St. in Burgaw closed for morning repairs
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw has announced that S McCullen St. between Wilmington and Fremont streets is closed as of this time. Per the announcement, crews are working to repair a water leak. The street is expected to be closed “during the morning hours.”. This story...
The State Port Pilot
Midway Road detour begins Monday
Contractors are building a new bridge across wetlands along Midway Road (N.C. 906) that will affect drivers going to and from Bolivia from Monday, October 10, until May 19, 2023, according to a notice from the state Department of Transportation. A detour is needed for construction across Middle Swamp. The...
wcti12.com
Wild canine seen near Emerald Isle, is it a coyote or is it a wolf?
EMERALD ISLE, Carteret County — People in Spinnaker's Reach were alarmed at the sight of a large, wild canine roaming their neighborhood. Several took photos of the animal. "We've been living in Spinnaker's Reach for a couple of months. I'm a hunter and have seen many coyotes in the wild, none as big as this here in this area. It was the size of a full-grown German Shepherd," Matthew Miles said.
WECT
Riverfest begins in downtown Wilmington on Friday, October 7
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Riverfest is expected to bring around 60,000 people to downtown Wilmington for three days of events, beginning Friday, October 7. Per the City of Wilmington, the festival is returning after a two-year hiatus due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the festival will be back in full swing. You can also find the full event layout online here.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: cooling trend through the weekend, humidity remains low
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features the peak of a warmer pattern Friday ahead of an approaching cold front across the Cape Fear Region. Expect high temperatures to push north of 80 by the afternoon. Enjoy that with copious amounts of sunshine, light westerly breezes, and continued low humidity levels!
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County community closer to having sewer issues resolved
SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) – After nearly two years, a Brunswick County community is closer to having its sewer issues resolved. Village Pointe residents have been dealing with a foul smell coming from the sewer system. The Town of Shallotte has been trying to resolve the issue, but couldn’t pinpoint...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cedar Point Planning Board recommends approval of Tractor Supply store, other projects
CEDAR POINT — Several major new developments are headed to the Cedar Point Board of Commissioners with favorable recommendations from the town planning board. The planners, during their meeting Tuesday night in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue, turned thumbs up to plans for a Tractor Supply store off Old Highway 58, CSP Extra Space Storage near the intersection of Highway 24 and Old Highway 58 and a new, two-story, nearly 5,000-square-foot commercial building at 1160 Highway 24.
WECT
Maides Cemetery to receive plaque for historical significance
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Historic Wilmington Foundation is dedicating a historic plaque to the Maides Cemetery during a ceremony on East Wilmington Community Day, October 8, at 11 a.m. The ceremony is part of HWF’s annual Preservation Weekend events from October 6 to 9, and local leaders such as...
WECT
Coastal Horizons dedicates garden in honor of Worth Bolton
CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Horizons held a dedication ceremony Wednesday for the Worth Bolton Memorial Garden. The ceremony, which took place at Coastal Horizon’s Outdoor Adventure Course at 3807 Juvenile Center Drive, Castle Hayne, honored former employee Worth Bolton. Organizers said that Bolton was instrumental in the...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: brief warming trend at home, activity in the tropics
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Wednesday. High pressure will extend a dry streak across the Cape Fear Region for many days - perfect if you have an outdoor project or trip to the pumpkin patch coming up! Temperatures will rise and fall with First Alert Forecast highs within a few degrees of 79 Thursday, 83 Friday, 76 Saturday, and 72 Sunday. Overnights should maintain a generally crisp, comfy, classically autumnal character through the period.
68th Swansboro Mullet Festival happening this weekend
SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Happening this weekend is the 68th annual Mullet Festival in Swansboro! Let’s Go Out festivals and other events The festival kicks off Saturday with a street parade in downtown Swansboro at 9 am. Festival goers can taste fried mullet served all around the festival, participate in a mullet toss, attend a […]
WECT
Local fire departments send assistance to Florida following Hurricane Ian
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Following the impact of Hurricane Ian on Florida, firefighters from the Wilmington FD and Wrightsville Beach FD have headed south to help communities recover. Master Firefighter Eli Venecia, along with Firefighters Timothy Lusk and Zach Whisenhunt from the WFD have joined Captain Sam Profitt from the...
