Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
charlestondaily.net
Volunteers Wanted for Charleston Beerfest – Volunteers receive a free shirt and festival admission!
New thrift store turning second-hand goods into community support
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A new thrift store in Mount Pleasant is providing a little more than second-hand goods. The God’s Goods Thrift Store opened last month with the purpose to help raise money for other needs in the Lowcountry. “We are an all-volunteer staff. There are no paid individuals in the store,” said […]
WJCL
Ask Asa: South Carolina man wrestles with alligators in his yard
PORT ROYAL, S.C. — How would you like to find this bad boy on your front steps? This is the third alligator Joe Anthony Smith found in his yard, a spot where his children and grandchildren play. When it rains near his home in Beaufort County's Port Royal, the...
live5news.com
Paralyzed dog found in Dorchester County flys to forever home in Pa.
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A paralyzed dog found on the side of the road in Dorchester County is getting a new shot at life thanks to a Pennsylvania shelter and a life-changing flight. Lenny arrived at Dorchester Paws as a stray on Aug. 29 after being found on the side...
walterborolive.com
Colleton spared significant damage from Ian
Hurricane Ian caused some minor damage in Colleton County on Sept. 30th, as it made landfall and wreaked havoc near Myrtle Beach in coastal South Carolina. Ian landed near Georgetown at about 2:05 p.m. on Sept. 30th as a category one hurricane, bringing maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The Post and Courier
Charleston-area industrial development catching up to rural Winding Woods
A long-planned industrial park in rural Dorchester County is starting to gain traction as the Charleston region's warehouse boom continues its move inland. Illinois-based developer Janko Group is building a pair of warehouses in the Winding Woods Commerce Park on U.S. 78 near the intersection of Interstates 26 and 95 in St. George.
The Post and Courier
Dollars through dresses: Dorchester women join forces to give back
There was no shame in sporting the same duds every day for a group of 30 women who raised in excess of $17,000 last month to help single moms pay their essential dues via the Little Black Dress Week campaign sponsored by the Dorchester Habitat for Humanity. During the week...
This Is The Best Bakery In South Carolina
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in South Carolina.
Top Three Things To Do in Georgetown/Williamsburg County This Weekend
Here are the top three things to do in Georgetown County this weekend!Cheapism. Georgetown and Williamsburg County certainly had a lot of great and exciting events over the summer and that trend looks to continue going into the fall and winter! Rather you like good BBQ, live entertainment, boat shows, or festivals, Georgetown and Williamsburg County definitely has an event that you will want to attend! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top things to do in Georgetown and Williamsburg County this weekend!
Thousands of starfish wash ashore on Folly Beach after Hurricane Ian
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- Visitors who ventured out to Folly Beach in the days after Hurricane Ian were met with a surprising sight on the sand. Users took to social media over the weekend to share photos and videos of thousands of stranded starfish scattered along the shore. According to the South Carolina Department of […]
counton2.com
Emanuel Nine Memorial receives $1M donation from local company
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A memorial dedicated to the victims and survivors of the Charleston Church Shooting has just received a $1 million donation from a local company with close ties to the church. The Beach Company’s corporate office sits just blocks away from Mother Emanuel AME Church. After...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: A fitting tribute to a North Charleston public servant
As hundreds of family, friends and coworkers of Ray Anderson gathered Wednesday for his memorial service inside the North Charleston Performing Arts Center, Mayor Keith Summey paid tribute to his special assistant of 26 years and then made news. The mayor announced he will ask City Council to name the...
blufftonsun.com
Hopeful Horizons to display wedding dress reminders of violence
Each year, advocates, survivors and supporters recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). This fall, Hopeful Horizons, a nonprofit based in Beaufort County, is joining the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) and the South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (SCCADVASA) in their national campaign for DVAM.
The Post and Courier
Loads of sea stars, jellies and other small marine species wash ashore after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian's strong winds and heavy currents caused swarms of sea stars and other small marine animals to wash ashore on South Carolina beaches since last week. The strandings normally happen coastwide a couple of times a year and almost always coincide with big offshore winds that push the animals onshore.
Charleston City Paper
MOJA Arts Festival still going strong through Sunday
While a few events for Charleston’s MOJA Arts Festival were canceled when Hurricane Ian blew through, the celebration of African-American and Caribbean culture is going strong from now until Sunday when it ends. “Obviously, Hurricane Ian threw MOJA a curve, with the parade and reggae getting washed out,” said...
The Post and Courier
Residents pack Cypress Gardens with free admission
Cypress Gardens offers an aquarium, boat rides in the swamp, miles of walking trails and South Carolina’s largest alligator in captivity. It has reemerged as a go-to destination after being closed for four years following a one-two punch by the flood in 2015 and Hurricane Matthew in 2016. It...
The Post and Courier
Photos: After Hurricane Ian, Towboat U.S. raises sunken boat in Charleston Harbor
Towboat U.S. Charleston employees pump water from the hull and use inflatable bags to raise a yacht that broke free and sunk in the Charleston Harbor Marina as Hurricane Ian moved across the South Carolina Coast. 1 of 8.
kiss951.com
7 South Carolina Restaurants Named With Best Shrimp and Grits in the World
Shrimp and grits are a southern staple. So I am not surprised that you can find some of the best shrimp and grits in the world right in South Carolina. As a Charleston girl, I can tell you that shrimp and grits is no joke. It is not only the brunch staple but also the must-eat whenever in Charleston. It’s something about Charleston cooking that just is good for the soul. According to food experts, South Carolina has more than one of the best shrimp and grits in the world. Can you believe it?
Anti-Semitic flyers litter in Georgetown Co. neighborhoods, deputies investigating
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are investigating after anti-Semitic flyers were found in several neighborhoods. “It’s an unfortunate reminder that we are, as Jews, one of the largest targets of hate crimes everywhere around the world. Some countries maybe worse than others, but despite that we do feel welcome here but […]
abcnews4.com
Victim identified in N. Charleston shooting: Dorchester County coroner
The Dorchester County coroner has identified the person shot and killed in North Charleston on Wednesday, October 5th. Dominique B. Whitehead, 29, was shot around 2:45 p.m. in the yard of a residence located at the intersection of Hunters Ridge Lane and Peppertree Lane. The Dorchester County coroner pronounced Whitehead...
