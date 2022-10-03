ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

charlestondaily.net

Volunteers Wanted for Charleston Beerfest – Volunteers receive a free shirt and festival admission!

CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
walterborolive.com

Colleton spared significant damage from Ian

Hurricane Ian caused some minor damage in Colleton County on Sept. 30th, as it made landfall and wreaked havoc near Myrtle Beach in coastal South Carolina. Ian landed near Georgetown at about 2:05 p.m. on Sept. 30th as a category one hurricane, bringing maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston-area industrial development catching up to rural Winding Woods

A long-planned industrial park in rural Dorchester County is starting to gain traction as the Charleston region's warehouse boom continues its move inland. Illinois-based developer Janko Group is building a pair of warehouses in the Winding Woods Commerce Park on U.S. 78 near the intersection of Interstates 26 and 95 in St. George.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
Kennardo G. James

Top Three Things To Do in Georgetown/Williamsburg County This Weekend

Here are the top three things to do in Georgetown County this weekend!Cheapism. Georgetown and Williamsburg County certainly had a lot of great and exciting events over the summer and that trend looks to continue going into the fall and winter! Rather you like good BBQ, live entertainment, boat shows, or festivals, Georgetown and Williamsburg County definitely has an event that you will want to attend! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top things to do in Georgetown and Williamsburg County this weekend!
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Emanuel Nine Memorial receives $1M donation from local company

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A memorial dedicated to the victims and survivors of the Charleston Church Shooting has just received a $1 million donation from a local company with close ties to the church. The Beach Company’s corporate office sits just blocks away from Mother Emanuel AME Church. After...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: A fitting tribute to a North Charleston public servant

As hundreds of family, friends and coworkers of Ray Anderson gathered Wednesday for his memorial service inside the North Charleston Performing Arts Center, Mayor Keith Summey paid tribute to his special assistant of 26 years and then made news. The mayor announced he will ask City Council to name the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
blufftonsun.com

Hopeful Horizons to display wedding dress reminders of violence

Each year, advocates, survivors and supporters recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). This fall, Hopeful Horizons, a nonprofit based in Beaufort County, is joining the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) and the South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (SCCADVASA) in their national campaign for DVAM.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

MOJA Arts Festival still going strong through Sunday

While a few events for Charleston’s MOJA Arts Festival were canceled when Hurricane Ian blew through, the celebration of African-American and Caribbean culture is going strong from now until Sunday when it ends. “Obviously, Hurricane Ian threw MOJA a curve, with the parade and reggae getting washed out,” said...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Residents pack Cypress Gardens with free admission

Cypress Gardens offers an aquarium, boat rides in the swamp, miles of walking trails and South Carolina’s largest alligator in captivity. It has reemerged as a go-to destination after being closed for four years following a one-two punch by the flood in 2015 and Hurricane Matthew in 2016. It...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
kiss951.com

7 South Carolina Restaurants Named With Best Shrimp and Grits in the World

Shrimp and grits are a southern staple. So I am not surprised that you can find some of the best shrimp and grits in the world right in South Carolina. As a Charleston girl, I can tell you that shrimp and grits is no joke. It is not only the brunch staple but also the must-eat whenever in Charleston. It’s something about Charleston cooking that just is good for the soul. According to food experts, South Carolina has more than one of the best shrimp and grits in the world. Can you believe it?
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Anti-Semitic flyers litter in Georgetown Co. neighborhoods, deputies investigating

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are investigating after anti-Semitic flyers were found in several neighborhoods. “It’s an unfortunate reminder that we are, as Jews, one of the largest targets of hate crimes everywhere around the world. Some countries maybe worse than others, but despite that we do feel welcome here but […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

