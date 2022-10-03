ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okeechobee County, FL

Storm cleanup continues in Okeechobee County

By Meghan McRoberts
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cb9Nn_0iKbC8ZH00

WPTV is taking another look at Okeechobee County’s efforts to clean up the mess left behind from Hurricane Ian.

Five days after the storm’s impact, nearly every power customer has electricity again and cleanup efforts have made huge progress.

The good news is that some residents who feared cleanup would be daunting, but they’ve actually made great progress.

Stacking up fallen branches and debris, Amy Williamson on Monday just got started on cleaning up her home at the Journey’s End mobile home community north of Lake Okeechobee.

Williamson just got in town for the first time since Hurricane Ian’s winds ripped through.

"We just pulled in, rested, and back out trying to clean up our yard," Williamson said.

Not knowing exactly what she’d pull up to, a big surprise considering what her neighbors went through, multiple losing their patios.

Frank Garrison completely lost his glass-enclosed-sunroom.

"A storm for the ages, that’s for sure," Garrison said.

But got some help cleaning up this mess.

"Some guy, just him and his wife, were picking up aluminum, I guess. And he stopped and saw we had some stuff laying here," Garrison said.

For the last five days or so, Garrison slowly chipped away at pickup, now just waiting to repair his sunroom.

But the power is on and power crews nearby work on powering up the remaining power outages.

Last reported under 300, but WPTV stopped by some areas reported as having outages, but the power was restored.

That’s the big final step for Okeechobee County to put an end to their Hurricane Ian cleanup.

WPTV is also watching for what the lake level will do following Hurricane Ian and the downflow of water from northern communities, but so far, rising less than a foot from its pre-storm level.

Comments / 0

Related
wflx.com

Three IRC beaches still closed over erosion concerns

County crews across the Treasure Coast continue to assess the impacts of Hurricane Ian on our local beaches. Though the storm didn’t directly hit the east coast, high tides, storm surges, and winds contributed to erosion, forming scarps a couple of feet high to ten feet or more. In...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Okeechobee County, FL
Government
County
Okeechobee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
treasurecoast.com

Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County

Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff reported that Jaws with Paws Canine Officer Groll caught a West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water (gross) in Martin County. We hope that Groll got a nice bath and a treat!
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WPTV

New Hurricane Ian death toll for Florida includes 1 in Martin County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — There are now 72 deaths officially being attributed to Hurricane Ian in Florida, including one in Martin County. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Tuesday night that 72 storm-related deaths have now been confirmed by the Florida Medical Examiners Commission. Hurricane Ian Florida...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Okeechobee#Mobile Home
cw34.com

VIDEO: Car fire leads to warehouse going up in flames in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A car fire in Port St. Lucie led to a warehouse going up in flames. The fire sent up a column of smoke that could be seen for miles. According to the St. Lucie County Fire District, the car caught fire sometime around 11:03 a.m. inside a warehouse at SW Grove Avenue near Biltmore Street and Prima Vista Boulevard.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
cw34.com

Unoccupied truck crashes into ditch in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A truck was found in a ditch in Vero Beach Thursday morning. The Vero Beach Police Department said officers are investigating after a truck was found in a ditch at 20th Avenue and 20th Street. Officials say the truck was unoccupied and no injuries...
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Upcoming development projects excite county officials

Top officials from Vero Beach, Sebastian, Fellsmere and Indian River County spoke at a symposium at the Indian River Mall last Monday to talk about future real estate development in the county. One of the topics keyed off a question from the moderator, who asked each speaker what projects coming...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Fort Pierce to Close Jaycee Park Monday Oct. 10 for Rebuild

Fort Pierce - Tuesday October 4, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce Public Works Department will be closing Jaycee Park from Monday, October 10 for the Community Rebuild of the Jaycee Park Playground. The re-built park is scheduled to re-open on Monday, October 17. The closure effects the entire park...
FORT PIERCE, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy