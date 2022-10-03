ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Another month of solid US hiring suggests more big Fed hikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers slowed their hiring in September but still added 263,000 jobs, a solid figure that will likely keep the Federal Reserve on pace to keep raising interest rates aggressively to fight persistently high inflation. Friday’s government report showed that hiring fell from 315,000 in...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy