Read full article on original website
Related
E. coli outbreak in 6 states including Florida and Ohio linked to frozen falafel
Both state and federal officials announced Friday that they are investigating a multi-state outbreak of E. coli related to Earth Grown frozen falafel sold by Aldi stores. While no deaths have been reported, at least 20 people have been sickened by the E. coli O121:H19 infections in Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin.
WFMZ-TV Online
Another month of solid US hiring suggests more big Fed hikes
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers slowed their hiring in September but still added 263,000 jobs, a solid figure that will likely keep the Federal Reserve on pace to keep raising interest rates aggressively to fight persistently high inflation. Friday’s government report showed that hiring fell from 315,000 in...
Comments / 0