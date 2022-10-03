ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menomonee Falls, WI

WISN

Man accused of killing transgender woman arrested

MILWAUKEE — The man accused of killing a transgender woman is now in custody. Clayton Hubbird is charged with killing 35-year-old Mya Allen. She was found at 26th and Wells streets in Milwaukee in August. A criminal complaint says Hubbird and Allen were arguing before Hubbird shot her. An...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

South Shore massacre suspect appears in court

MILWAUKEE — The suspect from one of Milwaukee's most notorious mass shootings made his initial appearance in court Wednesday. Police say on May 29, 2006, Octaviano Juarez-Corro confronted his ex-wife at a family picnic in South Shore Park. Police said witnesses told investigators Juarez-Corro became upset his ex-wife wouldn't...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee man accused of fatal stabbing in Mequon

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — A Milwaukee man is charged in a fatal house party stabbing in Mequon. A criminal complaint against Kevin Nguyen says the stabbing happened early Sunday morning south of Mequon Road on West Obikoba Circle. The complaint says there was an argument that night, and Nguyen...
MEQUON, WI
WISN

Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks trial: Jury selected on Day 2

DAY 2 - Jury Selection Continued, Jury Seated. At the end of the day Tuesday, a jury was selected in trial for Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks. WISN 12 News reporter Hillary Mintz said the jury is made of 10 men and six women. They are all white. They need 16 jurors -- 12 to decide the case and four alternates.
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Who is Darrell Brooks?

Darrell Edward Brooks Jr., 40, is accused of killing six people when he drove his SUV into the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Nov. 21, 2021. He is charged with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, which he pleaded not guilty to. He will be representing himself during the trial. At...
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Former high school teacher remembers Dahmer victims

MILWAUKEE — Millions of people all over the world have tuned into the new Netflix show focusing on Milwaukee's serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer. WISN 12 News spoke to a Milwaukee man who had some of Dahmer's victims in his classroom, and he shared why he wants them to be remembered for so much more.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Car falls off 16th Street Bridge onto Canal Street, three people dead

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said officers from District 2 were involved in a chase with a vehicle suspected of drug dealing and reckless driving. Police say the chase lasted about one minute as the suspected vehicle fled across the 16th Street viaduct. The vehicle, a Toyota Avalon, crossed the center line of the roadway, crashed through a fence and went over the side of the bridge.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee lawmakers angry Hyundai is charging for security kits

MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee Common Council members want carmaker Hyundai to cover the cost of new security kits. In a statement, Alderwoman Milele Coggs and Alderman Khalif Rainey said the new kits, aimed at stopping car thefts, will cost $170 at the owners' expense. "We find it insulting and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Mystery of south side stench solved

MILWAUKEE — There was a stinky situation in Bay View this week. Apparently, some maintenance work by the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District is to blame. The neighborhoods around Chase Avenue and the Kinnickinnic River have been dealing with the strong odor since Monday. Resident Vince Hack complained about the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Wisconsin judge blocks absentee ballot spoiling

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin judge is prohibiting voters from canceling their original absentee ballot and casting a new one, siding with a conservative group created by prominent Republicans that said the practice known as ballot spoiling is illegal. The ruling Wednesday from a Waukesha County judge who was...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Milwaukee Fire Department to host community meetings this month

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department will be holding community meetings at every fire station over the next two weeks, starting Wednesday, Oct. 5. Fire Chief Aaron Lipski hopes the meetings will address cuts that he said have resulted in increased response times, decreased service to the public and have placed firefighters, paramedics and residents in danger.
MILWAUKEE, WI

