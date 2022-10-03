Read full article on original website
WISN
Man accused of killing transgender woman arrested
MILWAUKEE — The man accused of killing a transgender woman is now in custody. Clayton Hubbird is charged with killing 35-year-old Mya Allen. She was found at 26th and Wells streets in Milwaukee in August. A criminal complaint says Hubbird and Allen were arguing before Hubbird shot her. An...
WISN
Cudahy father charged with reckless homicide after infant son died from head injury
CUDAHY, Wis. — A Cudahy man is accused of killing his 5-month-old son. Damien Edwards Jefferson, 24, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide. The criminal complaint says police and EMS were called to an apartment at Lake and College in Cudahy around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 10. The complaint...
WISN
Menomonee Falls police release video in connection with suspected day care abuse
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — **Warning, the above video could be disturbing to some. Menomonee falls police released new video in connection with a case of suspected child abuse at a day care. Madeline Ferguson, a now-fired day care worker of Cadence Academy Preschool in Menomonee Falls, is accused of...
WISN
South Shore massacre suspect appears in court
MILWAUKEE — The suspect from one of Milwaukee's most notorious mass shootings made his initial appearance in court Wednesday. Police say on May 29, 2006, Octaviano Juarez-Corro confronted his ex-wife at a family picnic in South Shore Park. Police said witnesses told investigators Juarez-Corro became upset his ex-wife wouldn't...
WISN
Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks trial Day 3: Judge denies Brooks' request to adjourn trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. — DAY 3 - Housekeeping Items. Court began at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The plan was to finish up some procedural items and finalize jury instructions, but Darrell Brooks dropped a bombshell. He requested an adjournment because he said he is on a COVID-19 protocol. Brooks is seated...
WISN
Milwaukee man accused of fatal stabbing in Mequon
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — A Milwaukee man is charged in a fatal house party stabbing in Mequon. A criminal complaint against Kevin Nguyen says the stabbing happened early Sunday morning south of Mequon Road on West Obikoba Circle. The complaint says there was an argument that night, and Nguyen...
WISN
Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks trial Day 4: Opening statements begin
DAY 4 - Jurors appeared in court for the first time and opening statements and testimonies began. Within the first 10 minutes of day 4 of the Waukesha Parade trial, after continuous interruptions from the defendant, Darrell Brooks was removed from the main courtroom and put in an adjacent courtroom.
WISN
Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks trial: Jury selected on Day 2
DAY 2 - Jury Selection Continued, Jury Seated. At the end of the day Tuesday, a jury was selected in trial for Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks. WISN 12 News reporter Hillary Mintz said the jury is made of 10 men and six women. They are all white. They need 16 jurors -- 12 to decide the case and four alternates.
WISN
City still without response to Milwaukee police union lawsuit, guns misfiring
MILWAUKEE — WISN 12 News learned from Milwaukee Common Council members Tuesday morning there is no update or timeline for the city to respond to the Milwaukee Police Association's lawsuit. The police union sued the city Sept. 19 over officers' weapons firing on their own. The union claims the...
WISN
Who is Darrell Brooks?
Darrell Edward Brooks Jr., 40, is accused of killing six people when he drove his SUV into the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Nov. 21, 2021. He is charged with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, which he pleaded not guilty to. He will be representing himself during the trial. At...
WISN
MPD: 2-year-old in critical condition after triple shooting at 21st and Keefe
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting at North 21st Street and West Keefe Avenue at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday. Police said several shots fired from a vehicle wounded three people. The first victim, a 20-year-old man transported to a local hospital for non-threatening injuries. The second victim is...
WISN
Milwaukee Fire Department facing increased run totals, decreased resources
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's fire chief says his crews are fighting more than just fires. They are fighting to get more money and resources from both the city and the state of Wisconsin. "It's a life and death scenario and we don't want to put the citizens in that spot,"...
WISN
Former high school teacher remembers Dahmer victims
MILWAUKEE — Millions of people all over the world have tuned into the new Netflix show focusing on Milwaukee's serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer. WISN 12 News spoke to a Milwaukee man who had some of Dahmer's victims in his classroom, and he shared why he wants them to be remembered for so much more.
WISN
Car falls off 16th Street Bridge onto Canal Street, three people dead
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said officers from District 2 were involved in a chase with a vehicle suspected of drug dealing and reckless driving. Police say the chase lasted about one minute as the suspected vehicle fled across the 16th Street viaduct. The vehicle, a Toyota Avalon, crossed the center line of the roadway, crashed through a fence and went over the side of the bridge.
WISN
Milwaukee lawmakers angry Hyundai is charging for security kits
MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee Common Council members want carmaker Hyundai to cover the cost of new security kits. In a statement, Alderwoman Milele Coggs and Alderman Khalif Rainey said the new kits, aimed at stopping car thefts, will cost $170 at the owners' expense. "We find it insulting and...
WISN
Highway 100 SB to close between North Avenue, Watertown Plank Road over weekend
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — Highway 100/Mayfair Road southbound will be closed between North Avenue and Watertown Plank Road over the weekend. The closure is expected to last from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. During the closure, Northbound Highway 100/Mayfair Road will be reduced to one lane. Walnut...
WISN
Mystery of south side stench solved
MILWAUKEE — There was a stinky situation in Bay View this week. Apparently, some maintenance work by the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District is to blame. The neighborhoods around Chase Avenue and the Kinnickinnic River have been dealing with the strong odor since Monday. Resident Vince Hack complained about the...
WISN
Wisconsin judge blocks absentee ballot spoiling
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin judge is prohibiting voters from canceling their original absentee ballot and casting a new one, siding with a conservative group created by prominent Republicans that said the practice known as ballot spoiling is illegal. The ruling Wednesday from a Waukesha County judge who was...
WISN
Milwaukee Fire Department to host community meetings this month
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department will be holding community meetings at every fire station over the next two weeks, starting Wednesday, Oct. 5. Fire Chief Aaron Lipski hopes the meetings will address cuts that he said have resulted in increased response times, decreased service to the public and have placed firefighters, paramedics and residents in danger.
WISN
Milwaukee prepares to count tens of thousands of absentee ballots on Election Day
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee election officials say they anticipate having to count fewer absentee ballots than the historic number in 2020. Claire Woodall-Vogg, executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, said the process though will still take several hours past when polls closing at 8 p.m. election night. "Ideally, in...
