Vermont businesses bring in $1.7 million at Big E, set single-day attendance record
Big E Vermont Building Vendors and Visitors Experience Exceptional Year at 17-Day Event!. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont businesses have fantastic year at the region’s biggest fair: The Big E. When the 2022 Big E ended on Sunday October 2nd, preliminary sales totaled $1.7 million dollars. The 17-day event invited visitors from New England and beyond to come experience a taste of our region’s businesses, food, agriculture, and products. The Vermont Building once again hosted many great businesses from the Green Mountain State, providing a wonderful, historic venue for a great year.
Vermont cannabis retailers report brisk sales in first days of legal market
Most of the sales are of cannabis flower, due to a shortage of manufactured products. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont cannabis retailers report brisk sales in first days of legal market.
Vermont gasoline prices increase after long decline
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont rose 1 cent in the last week, after falling the last few months. US prices already were on the rise and OPEC+ is planning to cut production(link is external), which is expected to raise petroleum prices. As of today, the Vermont average for gasoline is $3.66, which is 26 cents per gallon lower than last month and 52 cents higher than a year ago.
Vermont mycologist Meg Madden leads weekly mushroom walks
On a recent mid-September afternoon, I biked up to Wright Park to join Middlebury-based mycologist Meg Madden on one of her mushroom walks. Cars trailed into the Wright Park parking lot, the drivers greeting each other and Madden for the walk. Madden introduced herself and brought out a basket of...
Where do Vermonters stand on the issues? Poll results on hot ballot items
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A majority of Vermonters say a reproductive liberty amendment to the state’s Constitution should be given the greenlight. That’s one finding of several issues facing Vermonters that appears on a new University of New Hampshire poll commissioned by WCAX News. Proposition 5 is an...
Vermont researchers join study aimed at stopping spread of Lyme disease
JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Researchers at NVU-Johnson are beginning a five-year regional study to figure out how to stop the spread of Lyme disease. “This is going to be applied research really to find practical solutions to see what works best to lower the tick population,” said William Landesman, an associate professor of biology at NVU-Johnson, soon to be Vermont State University.
With Vermont transitional housing program winding down, what’s next?
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state’s transitional housing program is winding down. Applications closed last weekend, leaving many people asking questions about what’s next, and without housing sooner than planned. Two people removed from the Travelodge in South Burlington this month say they have nowhere to go.
Vermont’s School PCB Testing Program Is Off to a Rocky Start
The week before school started this fall, Caledonia Central Supervisory Union superintendent Mark Tucker got a call from the Department of Environmental Conservation. As part of a statewide mandate, the department had tested Cabot School for airborne PCBs, a class of chemicals considered a probable carcinogen. The test found high levels of PCBs around the stage in the school's gymnasium, so Tucker and Cabot's principal, Rebecca Tatistcheff, decided to close the gym.
Dangerous drugs on campus have kids speaking out at Vermont high school
Crews on Thursday recovered the red pickup truck that belonged to a missing man, pulling it off the bottom of the Winooski River in Waterbury.
From Flying Saucers to Starlink, Vermont Has a Long History of Strange Things in the Sky
The first shout went up from a group of friends who were standing in a dark field and gesturing wildly upward. "Look! Do you see it? My God!" someone yelled. "No way that's a plane!" I followed my friends' gazes up to the summer sky. With minimal light pollution this...
Thousands of Vermonters now disqualified from student loan forgiveness
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Not as many Vermont borrowers as expected will be eligible for student loan relief. More than 11,000 Vermonters have private Federal Family Education Loans or FFEL loans. The Biden administration originally said borrowers could be eligible for loan relief if they consolidate these loans into direct...
Poll finds Vermont voters likely to send 2 Democrats to Washington
Schools with high levels of PCBs discovered through mandatory state testing must foot the bill for fixes and additional testing.
Wheels for Warmth enters 17th year with a new central VT location; aims to keep homes warm and usable tires out of the landfill
Contact: Jason Rouse, Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity. Wheels for Warmth Enters 17th Year with a New Central VT Location; Aims to Keep Homes Warm and Usable Tires Out of the Landfill. (BARRE, VT) – It is no surprise that inflation is still high and will most certainly put...
Recent reversal on student loans could affect thousands of Vermont borrowers
The Biden administration quietly changed the criteria for loan relief, which could affect more than 10,700 people who took out student loans in Vermont. Read the story on VTDigger here: Recent reversal on student loans could affect thousands of Vermont borrowers.
Schools need subs as open positions and sickness cause teacher-shortage
Senator Patrick Leahy will be traveling Vermont Tuesday to highlight two different programs. Water debacle leads to residents asking for transparency.
Doughnut-making demo
State pitches Vermont to Canadian businesses as part of 'reverse-trade mission'. The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development welcomed Montreal-area businesses and entrepreneurs in Burlington Tuesday morning as a part of its 'reverse-trade mission.'.
Vermont cannabis retailers stymied by roadblocks in effort to sell edibles
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday was day one for retail sales of recreational cannabis in Vermont, and though there was a variety of THC products available at retailers across the state, one item was missing-- edibles. A variety of issues slowed down the rollout of edibles into Vermont dispensaries, one...
Vermonters who got pandemic unemployment benefits must prove they were eligible
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermont gig workers who got pandemic unemployment benefits will have to prove to the state that they were eligible. The federally administrated Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program provided unemployment insurance benefits for thousands of self-employed workers. Claimants had to self-attest that they lost their jobs. But...
Police recover missing man's pickup from Winooski River
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel and incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott took the stage Thursday night.
Campaign Countdown: Candidates for New York’s 45th State Senate District
Williston approves new zoning changes and residents aren't happy. Vermont school PCB testing program off to rocky start. Schools with high levels of PCBs discovered through mandatory state testing must foot the bill for fixes and additional testing.
