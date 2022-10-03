ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

vermontbiz.com

Vermont businesses bring in $1.7 million at Big E, set single-day attendance record

Big E Vermont Building Vendors and Visitors Experience Exceptional Year at 17-Day Event!. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont businesses have fantastic year at the region’s biggest fair: The Big E. When the 2022 Big E ended on Sunday October 2nd, preliminary sales totaled $1.7 million dollars. The 17-day event invited visitors from New England and beyond to come experience a taste of our region’s businesses, food, agriculture, and products. The Vermont Building once again hosted many great businesses from the Green Mountain State, providing a wonderful, historic venue for a great year.
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gasoline prices increase after long decline

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont rose 1 cent in the last week, after falling the last few months. US prices already were on the rise and OPEC+ is planning to cut production(link is external), which is expected to raise petroleum prices. As of today, the Vermont average for gasoline is $3.66, which is 26 cents per gallon lower than last month and 52 cents higher than a year ago.
Middlebury Campus

Vermont mycologist Meg Madden leads weekly mushroom walks

On a recent mid-September afternoon, I biked up to Wright Park to join Middlebury-based mycologist Meg Madden on one of her mushroom walks. Cars trailed into the Wright Park parking lot, the drivers greeting each other and Madden for the walk. Madden introduced herself and brought out a basket of...
WCAX

Vermont researchers join study aimed at stopping spread of Lyme disease

JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Researchers at NVU-Johnson are beginning a five-year regional study to figure out how to stop the spread of Lyme disease. “This is going to be applied research really to find practical solutions to see what works best to lower the tick population,” said William Landesman, an associate professor of biology at NVU-Johnson, soon to be Vermont State University.
sevendaysvt

Vermont’s School PCB Testing Program Is Off to a Rocky Start

The week before school started this fall, Caledonia Central Supervisory Union superintendent Mark Tucker got a call from the Department of Environmental Conservation. As part of a statewide mandate, the department had tested Cabot School for airborne PCBs, a class of chemicals considered a probable carcinogen. The test found high levels of PCBs around the stage in the school's gymnasium, so Tucker and Cabot's principal, Rebecca Tatistcheff, decided to close the gym.
WCAX

Dangerous drugs on campus have kids speaking out at Vermont high school

Crews on Thursday recovered the red pickup truck that belonged to a missing man, pulling it off the bottom of the Winooski River in Waterbury. It's only a game, but for Paul Trono, football has been part of who he is for more than half a century. Our Joe Carroll takes you out on the field to meet this Vermont Super Senior.
WCAX

Thousands of Vermonters now disqualified from student loan forgiveness

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Not as many Vermont borrowers as expected will be eligible for student loan relief. More than 11,000 Vermonters have private Federal Family Education Loans or FFEL loans. The Biden administration originally said borrowers could be eligible for loan relief if they consolidate these loans into direct...
WCAX

Poll finds Vermont voters likely to send 2 Democrats to Washington

Schools with high levels of PCBs discovered through mandatory state testing must foot the bill for fixes and additional testing. Breast Cancer Awareness Month: How ‘You First’ helps with screening, follow-ups Updated: 5 hours ago. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and advocates are reminding women to get...
WCAX

Doughnut-making demo

State pitches Vermont to Canadian businesses as part of ‘reverse-trade mission’. The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development welcomed Montreal-area businesses and entrepreneurs in Burlington Tuesday morning as a part of its ‘reverse-trade mission.’. Updated: 3 hours ago. Your Tuesday evening outlook. Campaign Countdown: Candidates for New...
WCAX

Vermonters who got pandemic unemployment benefits must prove they were eligible

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermont gig workers who got pandemic unemployment benefits will have to prove to the state that they were eligible. The federally administrated Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program provided unemployment insurance benefits for thousands of self-employed workers. Claimants had to self-attest that they lost their jobs. But...
WCAX

Police recover missing man's pickup from Winooski River

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel and incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott took the stage Thursday night. It's only a game, but for Paul Trono, football has been part of who he is for more than half a century. Our Joe Carroll takes you out on the field to meet this Vermont Super Senior.
WCAX

Campaign Countdown: Candidates for New York’s 45th State Senate District

Williston approves new zoning changes and residents aren't happy. Vermont school PCB testing program off to rocky start. Schools with high levels of PCBs discovered through mandatory state testing must foot the bill for fixes and additional testing. Breast Cancer Awareness Month: How ‘You First’ helps with screening, follow-ups...
