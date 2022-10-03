Louisiana-based Meditation Guru turned Author, LaTosha Kelly Launches her New Book titled ‘Finding Your Calm’.

Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Power House Woman Launches First Book In Power House Women Who Win Anthology Book Series
Interviewing powerhouse women in the coaching industry. International Best Selling author, publisher, and speaker Sharlrita Deloatch has announced the launch of her new book Power House Women Who Win in Coaching: Proven Strategies to Start, Build & Grow From Successful Women Making Power Moves in the Coaching Industry. Her book is being published through her own company, BWE Publishing and Consulting, with the goal of empowering rising professional women to take initiative in their careers.
Woonsocket Call
Enjoy Beauty and Practicality on Amazing Force Bathroom and Kitchen Faucets
Whether it’s a new install or a replacement faucet, bathroom faucet is where one can marry functionality with a little personality. It’s a good choice for those who highly value bathroom experiences. AMAZING FORCE has been making professional kitchen and bathroom products and equipment for over 20 years. AMAZING FORCE kitchen furniture and equipment has been sold worldwide to the retails, interior design companies and hospitality industry. Working with various designers around the world, AMAZING FORCE bathroom faucet creates a clean and uncluttered look that blends beautifully with any decoration.
Woonsocket Call
Fight For Life Club successfully supports Fatima to receive her liver transplant.
Charity organization, Fight For Life Club supported Fatima to win her fight and have a second chance in life. July 7, the day had come, it was time for Fatima to give the fight of her life, her liver transplant surgery. Her aunt Clarita was ready and willing to donate part of her liver and give Fatima a second chance to live. This was the third attempt to have the surgery performed, hopefully it was the final and successful attempt.
Woonsocket Call
An Unprecedented Limb Regeneration Project launches Indiegogo Campaign
Now Seeking Community Support via Indiegogo, This Revolutionary Project is for the Future of the Humanity!. Biosis LRP Inc. has proudly announced the launch of an inspiring new revolutionary project aimed to serve the humanity for the generations to come. Biosis LRP is a Canadian startup that strives to make a difference in the world and this unprecedented project is committed to limb and organ regeneration for those who need them. To introduce this project to the world, the Canadian startup has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, and the team of Biosis LRP is welcoming generous community support and backing.
