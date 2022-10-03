Louisiana-based Meditation Guru turned Author, LaTosha Kelly Launches her New Book titled ‘Finding Your Calm’.

Now Seeking Community Support via Indiegogo, This Revolutionary Project is for the Future of the Humanity!. Biosis LRP Inc. has proudly announced the launch of an inspiring new revolutionary project aimed to serve the humanity for the generations to come. Biosis LRP is a Canadian startup that strives to make a difference in the world and this unprecedented project is committed to limb and organ regeneration for those who need them. To introduce this project to the world, the Canadian startup has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, and the team of Biosis LRP is welcoming generous community support and backing.

CHARITIES ・ 32 MINUTES AGO