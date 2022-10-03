FOXBOROUGH — Last Sunday, Garrett Gilbert was home on his couch. This Sunday, he could be on the field in Foxborough. The journeyman was signed to the practice squad on Tuesday. It’s his third stint with the Patriots and fourth season in New England. Brian Hoyer was placed on injured reserve Thursday afternoon, so if Mac Jones isn’t ready to return against the Lions this weekend, Gilbert will likely dress and back up Bailey Zappe.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO