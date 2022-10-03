Read full article on original website
5 Reasons Broncos Preseason Hype Was Unjustified
Prior to the 2022 NFL season getting underway, plenty of Denver Broncos fans had visions of a Super Bowl dancing through their heads. After all, the Broncos had acquired quarterback Russell Wilson in a trade, and some people thought the team was a quarterback away from breaking through. However, after...
'Peyton Manning doesn't recognize any part of this game': Colts vs Broncos 1st half is ugly
Amazon Prime has put out some great programming: "Reacher," "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "The Boys," "Fleabag" and "Jack Ryan" are some of their offerings. They probably won't too much crowing about the first half of Thursday night's game between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. Neither team could generate a touchdown for the first...
Who is Garrett Gilbert? Patriots QB will be backup if Mac Jones’ injury sidelines him
FOXBOROUGH — Last Sunday, Garrett Gilbert was home on his couch. This Sunday, he could be on the field in Foxborough. The journeyman was signed to the practice squad on Tuesday. It’s his third stint with the Patriots and fourth season in New England. Brian Hoyer was placed on injured reserve Thursday afternoon, so if Mac Jones isn’t ready to return against the Lions this weekend, Gilbert will likely dress and back up Bailey Zappe.
Patriots QB Mac Jones present for stretching, Brian Hoyer and core special teamer missing
FOXBOROUGH — For the second day in a row, Mac Jones was on the Patriots practice field. The quarterback was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s walkthrough as he nurses a high ankle sprain, so with the Patriots increasing the intensity in shorts and shells on Thursday, it’ll be interesting to see whether his participation level stays the same.
Julian Edelman had Patriots’ smelliest locker, kept ‘400 pairs of smelly old gloves’
Julian Edelman was known as a gritty, scrappy player who was OK with getting a little dirty on the field. Off the field, that was apparently true as well. Former New England Patriots teammate Danny Amendola appeared on the latest episode of Edelman’s “Games With Names” Podcast to discuss the famous “28-3″ Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons. But before long, it turned to the longtime friends swapping stories from their playing days.
Former Patriots player Jermaine ‘Wiggy’ Wiggins to scare guests at DementedFX
Guests going through a Massachusetts haunted house this month might be getting scared by a former New England Patriots player. Jermaine ‘Wiggy’ Wiggins is set to scare guests at DementedFX in Holyoke Oct. 15 from 7-9 p.m. going from tight end to zombie. Wiggins has retired from football...
Draymond Green won’t be suspended for striking Jordan Poole at Warriors practice
Draymond Green isn’t expected to miss any games due to suspension on the heels of his altercation with Jordan Poole at Warriors practice on Wednesday according to GM Bob Myers. Myers told reporters on Thursday that Green apologized to both coaches and teammates in attendance, including the player he...
