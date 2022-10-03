Read full article on original website
Power House Woman Launches First Book In Power House Women Who Win Anthology Book Series
Interviewing powerhouse women in the coaching industry. International Best Selling author, publisher, and speaker Sharlrita Deloatch has announced the launch of her new book Power House Women Who Win in Coaching: Proven Strategies to Start, Build & Grow From Successful Women Making Power Moves in the Coaching Industry. Her book is being published through her own company, BWE Publishing and Consulting, with the goal of empowering rising professional women to take initiative in their careers.
ICR Hosts AvePoint CEO TJ Jiang on the Welcome to the Arena Podcast
ICR, a leading strategic communications and advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Dr. Tianyi (TJ) Jiang, CEO of AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), recently appeared on Episode 46 of ICR’s “Welcome to the Arena” podcast. Welcome to the Arena is hosted by Tom Ryan, Co-Founder & CEO of...
Rosalyn Fung Coaching: Abundance Warrior nominated for National Entrepreneur of the Year Award and Champion Award
Rosalyn Fung is getting recognition on a National scale. The Business from the Heart Awards celebrate and commend heart-centred business owners and their teams across Canada. Small businesses are the lifeblood of Alberta and Canada and it’s essential to honour their efforts. The CEO and owner of Rosalyn Fung...
