Readers’ Favorite recognizes “Mona Lisa, Becoming a Ghost” by A.L. Mengel in its annual international book award contest

Interviewing powerhouse women in the coaching industry. International Best Selling author, publisher, and speaker Sharlrita Deloatch has announced the launch of her new book Power House Women Who Win in Coaching: Proven Strategies to Start, Build & Grow From Successful Women Making Power Moves in the Coaching Industry. Her book is being published through her own company, BWE Publishing and Consulting, with the goal of empowering rising professional women to take initiative in their careers.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 6 HOURS AGO