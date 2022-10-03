A show about dying kids is always going to be a tough sell, and sure, Netflix’s “The Midnight Club” has most of the usual tropes. There are doomed romances and devastating deaths mixed in with the harsh side effects of cancer and all five stages of grief. And as an anthology of ghost stories, “The Midnight Club” is also not too revolutionary. It’s like a YA “Black Mirror” mixed with executive producer Mike Flanagan’s usual fare (he directs the first two episodes and wrote or co-wrote most of the season), with twists that most savvy viewers will see coming. But when you put those two things together — dying kids telling ghost stories — that’s when a show becomes something magical. And there is definitely a magic to “The Midnight Club.”

