Don Lemon Fights Back Tears on Final CNN Primetime Show: ‘I Was Not Always Perfect’ (Video)
"I hope I made you proud," the CNN star added ahead of shift to lead anchor of the network's morning show next week
Billy Eichner Stands Firm on Homophobia as a Cause of ‘Bros’ Bad Box Office: ‘It Was a Factor’
Billy Eichner isn’t backing away from his assessment that the poor box office performance of his gay romantic comedy “Bros” was due at least in part to homophobia. Speaking at the 2022 New Yorker Festival on Friday, Eichner reiterated his point that that in many parts of the country, anti-gay sentiment is a powerful social force. “Homophobia is a bigger problem than how it pertains to this silly rom-com. But do I think it’s a factor? Yes, in certain parts of the country, I think it was a factor,” he said.
‘Ghosts': Rebecca Wisocky Breaks Down Hetty’s Mission to Relieve Her ‘Pent Up Energy’ in Season 2
Hetty is learning to let loose on Season 2 of “Ghosts.” During Thursday’s episode, Rebecca Wisocky’s character is introduced to the joys of sexual exploration when Flower (Sheila Carrasco) teaches her that she can find pleasure in the broken dryer at Woodstone Mansion. The story is...
‘SNL': Bowen Yang Earns MVP Status by Making Yet Another Current Events Cold Open Hilarious (Video)
Yang played the host of a game show that exposes the last people in America who haven’t snapped to bad recent news. In the cold open to the second episode of “SNL” Season 48, Bowen Yang proved the show still has some lode-bearing talent in the cast when he somehow made yet another “SNL runs through recent current events” cold open sketch hilarious and delightful, instead of tedious. You can see for yourself at the top of the page now.
Fallon Celebrates ‘Bully’ DeSantis Working With Biden on Hurricane Relief: Like ‘Special Episode of a Disney Sitcom’ (Video)
Jimmy Fallon was pleasantly surprised to see Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden working amicably together this week, following the damage of Hurricane Ian. The “Tonight Show” host joked that it gave him the same feeling that a very special episode of a beloved sitcom might.
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Boss Krista Vernoff Felt the Best Way Forward for Season 19 Was to ‘Start Again’
"When the question came up of like, 'OK, what next? What now?' It felt like, let's get back to the roots of the show," the showrunner told TheWrap
Judy Tenuta, Accordion-Playing Comedian, Dies at 72
Judy Tenuta, the quirky comedian known for playing the accordion and for her colorful characters, died Thursday at her home in Studio City, California, of ovarian cancer, according to her publicist. She was 72. She had been battling stage 4 ovarian cancer as she detailed in her video “Judy Tenuta...
Dwayne Johnson Rules Out a Run for President: ‘It’s Off the Table’ (Video)
The ”Black Adam“ star has reconsidered his aspirations for political office. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is no longer considering running for president. The actor/producer/entrepreneur revealed in a new interview that, despite alluding to exploring a run for president over the past few years, he’s now decided against the idea. And for good reason.
‘Last Flight Home’ Review: Ondi Timoner’s Beautiful Tribute to Her Father Documents His Last Days
The veteran doc director celebrates her dad's life as she tracks his chosen path to his own demise
What It Was Really Like for ‘The Midnight Club’ Cast to Make Mike Flanagan’s Netflix Series: ‘It’s a Roller Coaster of Emotions’
The YA horror series marks the first major roles for a majority of the ensemble
‘TAR’ Film Review: Cate Blanchett Is at Her Peak in Razor-Sharp Character Study
Todd Field's drama engages playfully and provocatively with hot-button topics as Blanchett delivers yet another fiery performance
‘The Midnight Club’ Review: Mike Flanagan’s YA Netflix Series Is Hauntingly Beautiful
A show about dying kids is always going to be a tough sell, and sure, Netflix’s “The Midnight Club” has most of the usual tropes. There are doomed romances and devastating deaths mixed in with the harsh side effects of cancer and all five stages of grief. And as an anthology of ghost stories, “The Midnight Club” is also not too revolutionary. It’s like a YA “Black Mirror” mixed with executive producer Mike Flanagan’s usual fare (he directs the first two episodes and wrote or co-wrote most of the season), with twists that most savvy viewers will see coming. But when you put those two things together — dying kids telling ghost stories — that’s when a show becomes something magical. And there is definitely a magic to “The Midnight Club.”
‘Grey’s Anatomy': Chandra Wilson Says Audiences Will See a Different Side of Miranda Bailey in Season 19
”I think in Bailey’s mind, she’s still the person that you met in the pilot for the most part, but as an audience member, you know better now,“ the actress told TheWrap. Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital is about to be injected with new life as another class...
Jon Stewart Uses the Bible to Shoot Down Republicans’ ‘Gotcha Question’ on Defining a Woman (Video)
For most of recorded history, women were just defined by whatever men had in their wallets that day, the comedian points out
‘Triangle of Sadness’ Review: Gross-Out Comedy Is Overlong and Understuffed
"The Square" filmmaker Ruben stlund returns with a social commentary that relishes in toilet humor
Margot Robbie Thinks Lady Gaga Will ‘Do Something Incredible’ Playing Harley Quinn in ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’
All I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters [that] gets passed from great actor to great actor, Robbie said of the DC Comics villain
‘A Friend of the Family’ Review: Jake Lacy Channels His Nice-Guy Persona to Chilling Effect in True Crime Series
The documentary to podcast to scripted series is now a familiar progression for those of us who can’t help but blast blue light into our eyes at night, plunging into one true crime rabbit hole or another instead of sleeping. It’s no longer enough to consume a real-life travesty just for the facts; we need to obsess over the really juicy ones from every angle, from the lurid to the topical to the philosophical.
‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Offers First Look at Season 5 at New York Comic-Con
Callum Keith Rennie and Eve Harlow are among the newcomers to the Paramount+ series
‘The Rings of Power’ Star Owain Arthur Breaks Down Durin’s ‘Vulnerable’ Episode 7
The actor also tells TheWrap about his unique audition experience and the joy of working with Peter Mullan
‘John Wick’ Writer Derek Kolstad, Dmitri Johnson and Mike Goldberg Launch Media Company Story Kitchen
The new venture will be focused on franchise-building and the worlds of "Gun-Fu," "Popcorn-Fu" and "Controller-Fu"
