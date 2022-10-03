ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Billy Eichner Stands Firm on Homophobia as a Cause of ‘Bros’ Bad Box Office: ‘It Was a Factor’

Billy Eichner isn’t backing away from his assessment that the poor box office performance of his gay romantic comedy “Bros” was due at least in part to homophobia. Speaking at the 2022 New Yorker Festival on Friday, Eichner reiterated his point that that in many parts of the country, anti-gay sentiment is a powerful social force. “Homophobia is a bigger problem than how it pertains to this silly rom-com. But do I think it’s a factor? Yes, in certain parts of the country, I think it was a factor,” he said.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘SNL': Bowen Yang Earns MVP Status by Making Yet Another Current Events Cold Open Hilarious (Video)

Yang played the host of a game show that exposes the last people in America who haven’t snapped to bad recent news. In the cold open to the second episode of “SNL” Season 48, Bowen Yang proved the show still has some lode-bearing talent in the cast when he somehow made yet another “SNL runs through recent current events” cold open sketch hilarious and delightful, instead of tedious. You can see for yourself at the top of the page now.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
TheWrap

Judy Tenuta, Accordion-Playing Comedian, Dies at 72

Judy Tenuta, the quirky comedian known for playing the accordion and for her colorful characters, died Thursday at her home in Studio City, California, of ovarian cancer, according to her publicist. She was 72. She had been battling stage 4 ovarian cancer as she detailed in her video “Judy Tenuta...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Cumming
Person
Eli Gold
Person
Michelle King
Person
Sarah Steele
TheWrap

‘The Midnight Club’ Review: Mike Flanagan’s YA Netflix Series Is Hauntingly Beautiful

A show about dying kids is always going to be a tough sell, and sure, Netflix’s “The Midnight Club” has most of the usual tropes. There are doomed romances and devastating deaths mixed in with the harsh side effects of cancer and all five stages of grief. And as an anthology of ghost stories, “The Midnight Club” is also not too revolutionary. It’s like a YA “Black Mirror” mixed with executive producer Mike Flanagan’s usual fare (he directs the first two episodes and wrote or co-wrote most of the season), with twists that most savvy viewers will see coming. But when you put those two things together — dying kids telling ghost stories — that’s when a show becomes something magical. And there is definitely a magic to “The Midnight Club.”
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Tvseries#Linus Entertainment#Democratic#Paramount#Dems#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheWrap

‘A Friend of the Family’ Review: Jake Lacy Channels His Nice-Guy Persona to Chilling Effect in True Crime Series

The documentary to podcast to scripted series is now a familiar progression for those of us who can’t help but blast blue light into our eyes at night, plunging into one true crime rabbit hole or another instead of sleeping. It’s no longer enough to consume a real-life travesty just for the facts; we need to obsess over the really juicy ones from every angle, from the lurid to the topical to the philosophical.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
53K+
Followers
31K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy