Aiken, SC

wfxg.com

EAT.PLAY.GO. to Arie's Confectioneries

EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - A local woman hopes to share her passion for baking with you at her shop Arie's Confectioneries. Arielle Page, owner of Arie's Confectionaries, says, “It’s chef’s kiss delicious.”. Her shop is dedicated to bite sized cheesecakes. Page says that makes her store one...
EVANS, GA
The Post and Courier

Taste of the Town: Rack & Grill III offers opulent, all-American hamburgers

​One way to find a good hamburger in our part of the world is to walk into a pool parlor. ​CSRA favorites include City Billiards in Aiken, Bruce's Bar & Grill in Warrenville, the Edgefield Pool Room, Atomic City Cafe in New Ellenton and the Sports Center in Augusta. Each serves its own notable version of the all-American burger.
AUGUSTA, GA
Aiken Standard

Downtown mural benefits FOTAS, celebrates pet adoption

When Joanie Schisler and Margi Dorger arrived at the Love to the Rescue Wall dedication in downtown Aiken on Thursday, they attracted a lot of attention. Accompanying the Windsor residents were a Percheron/Haflinger cross pony named Smarty and a Cairn Terrier named Dolly. Many in the crowd were eager to...
AIKEN, SC
City
Aiken, SC
Aiken, SC
Lifestyle
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Clinton Sease Farm Offers Incredible Fall Fun in Lexington, SC

Are you thinking about a trip to Clinton Sease Farm this fall? If you’re looking for a family-friendly place to enjoy the season and all the festivities it has to offer, Clinton Sease is the place for you! At this farm, you will find a huge corn maze, pumpkin patch, two awesome kid zones FULL of activities, tractor rides, and more. We recently went and have all you need to know in order to make your trip a memorable one!
LEXINGTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Registration, distribution set for James Brown Turkey Giveaway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Registration and distribution dates have been set for this year’s James Brown Turkey Giveaway. Registration for free turkeys will be offered from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 29, Nov. 5 and Nov. 12 at May Park, 622 Fourth St. Registrants will need a valid state ID and...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Rescue Of The Week – Grizzly

Grizzly is only about a year old, and he’s still full of energy. He’s crate trained, house broken, and was really good with a six month old baby. He will need some work when it comes to walking on a leash without pulling. He has a joy for...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

Edgefield's wild turkey museum to close; collections headed to Missouri

The Winchester Museum in Edgefield has for decades celebrated the wild turkey and its preservation, but the collections there are soon to be packed up, shipped out and installed at the Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri. The National Wild Turkey Federation, whose collection is at...
EDGEFIELD, SC
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

Witnesses Knocking on Doors Again

Columbia Jehovah’s Witnesses Return to Door-to-Door Ministry After 30-month Pandemic Pause. Over 2,800 of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Columbia area will resume their trademark. door-to-door ministry beginning September 1 when a two-and-half-year suspension of the. work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Boom and rumble leave CSRA residents feeling rattled

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pair of rumbles rattled CSRA residents just before and after midday Thursday. The first one, described as a loud boom, happened around 11:30 a.m. and was felt across Burke County. People walking, sitting and even driving reportedly felt the boom, which also shook windows. People...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

Domestic Violence: What about the children?

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – October is recognized nationally as “Domestic Violence Awareness Month.”. This month serves as a time to punctuate the ugliness of domestic violence and highlight resources available to victims while providing a time for reflection on greater weapons to fight the battle to save lives from this vicious, evil and vile crime.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

AFD responds to structure fire on Emmett St. in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Fire Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in downtown Augusta. According to Richmond County dispatch, the call came in at 5:42 a.m. Wednesday morning at a home located at 1132 Emmett Street. No word if the home was occupied or how the fire started. We’ll bring you the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Greenbrier High School Homecoming Dance incident under investigation

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - An investigation is underway after an incident during the Greenbrier High School homecoming dance. According to the Columbia County School District, a substance caused some students to experience a burning sensation in their throat, ultimately disrupting the event. Many parents and even some students are...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA

