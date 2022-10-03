Read full article on original website
EAT.PLAY.GO. to Arie's Confectioneries
EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - A local woman hopes to share her passion for baking with you at her shop Arie's Confectioneries. Arielle Page, owner of Arie's Confectionaries, says, “It’s chef’s kiss delicious.”. Her shop is dedicated to bite sized cheesecakes. Page says that makes her store one...
Giving Local: Tony Howard’s Motown and Elvis Revue
(Augusta, GA): Tony Howard’s Motown and Elvis Revue will be held at the Bell Auditorium on February 11th and is sure to sell out! Get your tickets to this special event and help support SafeHomes of Augusta!
Taste of the Town: Rack & Grill III offers opulent, all-American hamburgers
One way to find a good hamburger in our part of the world is to walk into a pool parlor. CSRA favorites include City Billiards in Aiken, Bruce's Bar & Grill in Warrenville, the Edgefield Pool Room, Atomic City Cafe in New Ellenton and the Sports Center in Augusta. Each serves its own notable version of the all-American burger.
Downtown mural benefits FOTAS, celebrates pet adoption
When Joanie Schisler and Margi Dorger arrived at the Love to the Rescue Wall dedication in downtown Aiken on Thursday, they attracted a lot of attention. Accompanying the Windsor residents were a Percheron/Haflinger cross pony named Smarty and a Cairn Terrier named Dolly. Many in the crowd were eager to...
Clinton Sease Farm Offers Incredible Fall Fun in Lexington, SC
Are you thinking about a trip to Clinton Sease Farm this fall? If you’re looking for a family-friendly place to enjoy the season and all the festivities it has to offer, Clinton Sease is the place for you! At this farm, you will find a huge corn maze, pumpkin patch, two awesome kid zones FULL of activities, tractor rides, and more. We recently went and have all you need to know in order to make your trip a memorable one!
Students, rescued animals sharing the spotlight in the heart of downtown Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County high school students will now have their artwork on full display on an outdoor mural downtown Aiken. The Love to the Rescue wall features real animals with stories about how they were saved. “I want people to know that rescues are cool, just like...
The Salvation Army First Stop Shop is now open
Augusta’s latest defense in the fight against homelessness is now open.
Registration, distribution set for James Brown Turkey Giveaway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Registration and distribution dates have been set for this year’s James Brown Turkey Giveaway. Registration for free turkeys will be offered from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 29, Nov. 5 and Nov. 12 at May Park, 622 Fourth St. Registrants will need a valid state ID and...
Rescue Of The Week – Grizzly
Grizzly is only about a year old, and he’s still full of energy. He’s crate trained, house broken, and was really good with a six month old baby. He will need some work when it comes to walking on a leash without pulling. He has a joy for...
Orangeburg County Fair returns for 111th year
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — It's October which means the Orangeburg County Fair is back and in it's 111th year. “I do a lot of fairs. This is by far my favorite fair. This is a country fair. Everybody is friendly," said Jason Wilkey of Five Star Wilkey Farms. Wilkey's...
Edgefield's wild turkey museum to close; collections headed to Missouri
The Winchester Museum in Edgefield has for decades celebrated the wild turkey and its preservation, but the collections there are soon to be packed up, shipped out and installed at the Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri. The National Wild Turkey Federation, whose collection is at...
Witnesses Knocking on Doors Again
Columbia Jehovah’s Witnesses Return to Door-to-Door Ministry After 30-month Pandemic Pause. Over 2,800 of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Columbia area will resume their trademark. door-to-door ministry beginning September 1 when a two-and-half-year suspension of the. work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring...
Everything you need to know for the Western Carolina State Fair
WJBF NewsChannel 6 is a proud sponsor of the 2022 Western Carolina State Fair and we have everything you need to know to be ready to go!
Boom and rumble leave CSRA residents feeling rattled
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pair of rumbles rattled CSRA residents just before and after midday Thursday. The first one, described as a loud boom, happened around 11:30 a.m. and was felt across Burke County. People walking, sitting and even driving reportedly felt the boom, which also shook windows. People...
70-foot-tall oak tree crashes through Columbia musicians' house during Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA — Roger Caughman was suspicious of the position of the tire swing in his backyard. The swing that normally swayed at least a foot above the grass from the sturdy behemoth of an oak tree was now resting on the ground. He thought maybe the rope had come...
Customers confused after Evans restaurant alcohol license revocation
The Columbia County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 on Tuesday night to revoke Stay Social Tap and Table's alcohol license.
Domestic Violence: What about the children?
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – October is recognized nationally as “Domestic Violence Awareness Month.”. This month serves as a time to punctuate the ugliness of domestic violence and highlight resources available to victims while providing a time for reflection on greater weapons to fight the battle to save lives from this vicious, evil and vile crime.
AFD responds to structure fire on Emmett St. in downtown Augusta
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Fire Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in downtown Augusta. According to Richmond County dispatch, the call came in at 5:42 a.m. Wednesday morning at a home located at 1132 Emmett Street. No word if the home was occupied or how the fire started. We’ll bring you the […]
Greenbrier High School Homecoming Dance incident under investigation
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - An investigation is underway after an incident during the Greenbrier High School homecoming dance. According to the Columbia County School District, a substance caused some students to experience a burning sensation in their throat, ultimately disrupting the event. Many parents and even some students are...
Columbia opens Community Promotions Grant applications for first time in years
COLUMBIA — For the first time in years, Columbia nonprofits can apply for funding through the city's Community Promotions Grant program. The city has $140,000 to dole out. Applications are due by noon on Oct. 28. The grant comes from the city's general fund, so it's only available when...
