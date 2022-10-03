ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

What would you like to ask Oregon’s governor’s race candidates?

By Kaitlin Flanigan
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JZZxt_0iKbBDvs00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — All three candidates in Oregon’s governor’s race will join Eye on Northwest Politics for a special half-hour broadcast each.

Democratic nominee Tina Kotek, Republican nominee Christine Drazan and unaffiliated hopeful Betsy Johnson will be joining Ken Boddie in studio throughout the month of October.

Kotek’s interview will air Sunday, Oct. 9, with Johnson’s interview airing on Oct. 16 and Drazan’s interview the following weekend on Oct. 23.

However, KOIN 6 News wants to hear from its viewers about the questions they have for the gubernatorial candidates.

Share your questions in the form below and they may be asked by Boddie during the interview.

Be sure to tune in to Eye on Northwest Politics on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. on Portland’s CW and at 6 p.m. on KOIN 6.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 43

Stephen Ogden
3d ago

are you going to stop adding fees and taxes to everything? 60% of our pay checks goes to taxes and fees, what are you going to do about that?

Reply(1)
13
Mary Ann Brandon
3d ago

Compare your current campaign promises to your past voting record as a legislator. Are they consistent? — that is, have you walked the talk?

Reply
9
Dean Boudreau
3d ago

For Tina: Everything you voted for or sponsored in state government has been a miserable failure, how can you convince me anything you have planned will work?For the other two: How do you plan to get the state legislature which the majority is Democrat to go along with any of your plans??

Reply
8
Related
Yahoo!

Republican candidate gains momentum in Oregon governor's race

Oregon may be on the verge of electing its first Republican governor in a generation next month. It would be a heavy blow for Democrats, an indictment of the party’s brand in what has been one of the most progressive states in the country. Portland, its largest city, has been an epicenter of left-wing activism in support of causes like defunding the police and drug decriminalization.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Oregon governor debate: What the candidates said about Measure 110

PORTLAND, Ore. — The three women who want to be Oregon's next governor clashed over the biggest issues facing the state, including the landmark law that decriminalized small amounts of hard drugs while increasing funding for drug treatment. Republican candidate Christine Drazan, nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, and Democrat candidate...
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Phil Knight gives another mil to Oregon governor candidate, but not the same one

Nike co-founder Phil Knight is hedging his bet on the outcome of the Oregon governor's race, giving $1 million on Thursday, Oct. 6 to Republican Christine Drazan. The move comes after Knight has given unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson $3.75 million, the largest contribution total of his long involvement in Oregon political races.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Government
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
The Oregonian

Curious about The Oregonian/OregonLive poll on statewide issues, governor’s race? Read all the details here

The Oregonian/OregonLive commissioned a statewide poll of 600 likely voters ahead of the fall election. Questions centered on the highly competitive three-way race for governor and issues of highest importance to Oregonians, including homelessness, crime and the cost of living. Portland-based DHM Research designed and conducted the poll on the...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Nike co-founder Phil Knight changes course, donates $1 million to Republican governor candidate Christine Drazan

Oregon’s most well-known billionaire appears to have switched allegiance in the governor’s race. After donating $3.75 million to unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson – including $2 million on Sept. 1 – Nike co-founder Phil Knight on Thursday contributed $1 million to Republican candidate Christine Drazan. His gift to Drazan was first reported by Willamette Week.
OREGON STATE
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 10/6 – Oregon Governor Candidates Debate on TV Tonight; Train Derailment In KF Train Yard, County Thanks Long Time Employees Serving Community in Ceremony

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Kotek
Person
Betsy Johnson
The Oregonian

Oregon voters appear poised to support new gun control regulations: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll

Oregonians appear poised to adopt some of the strictest gun regulations in the country, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. A slight majority of likely Oregon voters polled, 51%, said they would vote this November for Measure 114, which would require a background check, safety training and a permit to acquire a firearm. If approved, the measure also would require that police maintain a firearms database and would outlaw ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Watch: KATU hosts Oregon governor debate

The three leading candidates for Oregon governor participated in a debate hosted by KATU in Portland on Tuesday evening. KATU’s Steve Dunn moderated the debate between Republican nominee Christine Drazan, Democratic nominee Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson. You can watch a replay of the debate here. A...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Democratic#Republican#Nexstar Media Inc
ijpr.org

Oregon’s gubernatorial candidates say Measure 110 isn’t working

Many Oregonians like to view themselves as progressive trailblazers. But Measure 110 has some gubernatorial candidates suggesting the state has beaten a path to the edge of a bottomless pit. The pioneering drug decriminalization measure passed comfortably in 2020 with the following goal: That by focusing less on penalizing drug...
OREGON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 10/5 – Warrant for Grants Pass Animal Abuse Suspect After No Show for Arraignment, FEMA Housing Issues in Phoenix

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Warrant for Grants Pass Animal Abuse Suspect After No Show for Arraignment. One of the suspects accused of abusing animals at his business,...
GRANTS PASS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Sports
KOIN 6 News

Idaho Supreme Court hears arguments over 3 abortion laws

The Idaho Supreme Court heard arguments in lawsuits over three of Idaho’s abortion laws on Thursday, sharply questioning attorneys about the value placed on a pregnant woman’s health, the state’s interest in ensuring that pregnancies are carried to term and Idaho’s long history of anti-abortion laws.
IDAHO STATE
KDRV

Oregon Taxpayers Bill of Rights gets new push with Taxpayer Advocate

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Revenue is reminding people about rights they've had more than 30 years, " but many taxpayers just don’t know what their rights are." Oregon Department of Revenue (ODR) today is launching a new effort before the 2023 tax season with Oregon’s Taxpayer Advocate to remind Oregon taxpayers of their rights under the law.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Another bull elk poached in Oregon; 3rd report in a week

(Editor’s note: A photo of the elk that was poached appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some.) Oregon State Police are investigating another elk poaching case. It’s at least the third one announced in the past week. OSP said it’s looking for...
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy