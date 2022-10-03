Read full article on original website
Related
Valley Breeze
Woonsocket honors its top school employees
WOONSOCKET – Supt. Patrick McGee recognized a Sept. 28 meeting as one of the best School Committee meetings of the year, as he honored several staff members from Woonsocket who have gone above and beyond in their roles. Rep. Bob Phillips said the awards he gave out were special,...
whatsupnewp.com
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Xaykham Khamsyvoravong, candidate for Newport City Council At-large￼￼
Xaykham Khamsyvoravong, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large, joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday, October 5 at 10 am. During this interview we introduce/re-introduce you to Xay, chat about his priorities and platform, discuss regionalization, and more. Xay is one of seven candidates seeking one of the four seats on Newport City Council At-Large.
whatsupnewp.com
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Kate Jessup, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large￼￼
Kate Jessup, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Thursday, October 6 at 2 pm. These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: Portsmouth voters time for change￼
We finally have new candidates running for office in Portsmouth:. Town Council candidates: Sharlene Patton, David Reise, David Gleason. Portsmouth needs change. We have had the same people in power for far too long, making decisions that have had a significant negative impact on our Town. We need to restore transparency to our town leadership.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whatsupnewp.com
Here’s what’s on the docket for Newport City Council’s next Regular Council Meeting
Newport City Council will host its next Regular City Council Meeting on Wednesday, October 12 at 6:30 pm. The meeting will be held in the City Council Chamber at Newport City Hall. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda;. The agenda with supporting attachments will soon be...
whatsupnewp.com
League of Women Voters of Newport County to screen ‘No Time To Fail’ at The JPT on Oct. 17
The League of Women Voters of Newport County (LWV) has announced that it will screen No Time To Fail, a documentary film produced by Sara Archambault of ArchandBow Productions, on October 17 at 7:30 pm at The JPT. This documentary follows Rhode Island state and local election workers as they...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Dennis Keith Evans
Having succumbed to a multitude of illnesses, Dennis passed away at Newport Hospital on September 20, 2022. He was one of eight children of the late Marie V (Holland) Evans of Newport, and the late Chief Fred Evans, USN, (Ret.) Mobile, AL. Dennis was a graduate of Rogers High School....
New Route 138 extension off Pell Bridge in Newport opens
Starting Thursday night, traffic will shift to the new extension that connects to Admiral Kalbfus Road.
RELATED PEOPLE
whatsupnewp.com
RIDOT opening a new Route 138 extension in Newport tonight
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is reminding motorists that tonight, Thursday, October 6, it will change the traffic pattern on Route 138 East in Newport, shifting traffic onto the new Route 138 extension road to Admiral Kalbfus Road. The new Route 138 extension will follow the path of...
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: Vote for defenders of shoreline access, vote for Lauren Carson
“We are all joined by a common interest, a common devotion and love for the sea.”. Sixty years ago, President John F. Kennedy spoke those words right here in Newport, Rhode Island. Nearly three hundred years prior, King Charles the Second, in the Royal Charter of Rhode Island declared the...
ABC6.com
Another former North Kingstown student speaks out against middle school teacher
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Another former North Kingstown student has come forward to speak about alleged inappropriate behavior by a middle school teacher. In April, attorney Timothy Conlon said a family submitted a “formal complaint” to school officials in regard to the unnamed teacher back in late 2018.
whatsupnewp.com
Longtime Met Museum chair presents conference keynote as Salve Regina celebrates ‘75 Years of Preservation’
Morrison Heckscher, the longtime chairman of the American wing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, will present the Richard A. Grills Keynote Address in Historic Preservation when Salve Regina presents its annual Conference on Cultural and Historic Preservation Oct. 13-15. Hosted by the university’s Noreen Stonor Drexel Cultural and Historic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Kingstown mourns passing of former fire chief
According to current Chief Steven Pinch, Boisvert passed away on Tuesday.
ABC6.com
Sowams School closed in Barrington due to an emergency
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Sowams School in Barrington will be closed Tuesday. In email to parents Tuesday morning, the district wrote: “Due to a school emergency, Sowams is closed today, Tuesday, October 4, 2022. We apologize for the late notice. Staff report for a meeting at 8 a.m. All other schools are open.”
ABC6.com
‘It’s great’: Newport mayor thrilled for new third-party rental registration
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island’s new short-term property registry is live, kickstarting the countdown to when property owners must register with by January. “I think it’s sending a message you can’t just come in here, buy a property, leave town and leave it to some booking agent to occupy the house at your will and not be responsible for the liability,” Newport Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano said.
Valley Breeze
Despite big change, Autumnfest rolls on
WOONSOCKET – When the Woonsocket Rotary announced earlier this year that it would no longer be involved in Autumnfest, some questioned whether the event could still be pulled off due to the amount of involvement from Rotary members over the years in nearly every aspect of Woonsocket’s fall festival, but organizers say that after months of planning, the annual fall favorite will proceed as always and still be a great time for families.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whatsupnewp.com
The Amica Newport Marathon returns this weekend￼
Runners from across the country and around the globe will be in town this weekend to compete on 13.1 or 26.2 miles of Newport and Middletown’s most picturesque roadways as part of the annual Amica Insurance Newport Marathon and Half Marathon. On Sunday, October 9th, both races will start...
WCVB
Pawtucket, Rhode Island business restores pinball machines to previous glory
NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheElectromagnetic Pinball Museum is a nonprofit in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The owners are fierce collectors of the machines that eventually took over their home. You can play pinball all day for just $10. Unclaimed Baggage buys orphaned bags and sells, recycles, or donates the items inside....
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Pamela Mary Correia
Pamela Mary (Borges) Correia passed away on October 3rd after a heroic battle with pancreatic cancer. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Sr. and Dorothy Borges of Middletown. Pam was a graduate of Middletown High School and Roger Williams College. She worked for 18 years at the Middletown...
whatsupnewp.com
The Community Players start 101st Season
Rhode Island has a lot of history. That’s a given. But it’s amazing to say that Rhode Island is home to two community theater groups that are over 100 years old. The oldest is the Barker Players in Providence – founded in 1909, and about to start their 114th season. Just 13 years younger is the Community Players in Pawtucket, about to start their 101st season.
Comments / 0