ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Comments / 0

Related
Valley Breeze

Woonsocket honors its top school employees

WOONSOCKET – Supt. Patrick McGee recognized a Sept. 28 meeting as one of the best School Committee meetings of the year, as he honored several staff members from Woonsocket who have gone above and beyond in their roles. Rep. Bob Phillips said the awards he gave out were special,...
WOONSOCKET, RI
whatsupnewp.com

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Xaykham Khamsyvoravong, candidate for Newport City Council At-large￼￼

Xaykham Khamsyvoravong, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large, joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday, October 5 at 10 am. During this interview we introduce/re-introduce you to Xay, chat about his priorities and platform, discuss regionalization, and more. Xay is one of seven candidates seeking one of the four seats on Newport City Council At-Large.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Letter: Portsmouth voters time for change￼

We finally have new candidates running for office in Portsmouth:. Town Council candidates: Sharlene Patton, David Reise, David Gleason. Portsmouth needs change. We have had the same people in power for far too long, making decisions that have had a significant negative impact on our Town. We need to restore transparency to our town leadership.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Government
Newport, RI
Education
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Dennis Keith Evans

Having succumbed to a multitude of illnesses, Dennis passed away at Newport Hospital on September 20, 2022. He was one of eight children of the late Marie V (Holland) Evans of Newport, and the late Chief Fred Evans, USN, (Ret.) Mobile, AL. Dennis was a graduate of Rogers High School....
NEWPORT, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Winslow
whatsupnewp.com

RIDOT opening a new Route 138 extension in Newport tonight

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is reminding motorists that tonight, Thursday, October 6, it will change the traffic pattern on Route 138 East in Newport, shifting traffic onto the new Route 138 extension road to Admiral Kalbfus Road. The new Route 138 extension will follow the path of...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Letter: Vote for defenders of shoreline access, vote for Lauren Carson

“We are all joined by a common interest, a common devotion and love for the sea.”. Sixty years ago, President John F. Kennedy spoke those words right here in Newport, Rhode Island. Nearly three hundred years prior, King Charles the Second, in the Royal Charter of Rhode Island declared the...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Longtime Met Museum chair presents conference keynote as Salve Regina celebrates ‘75 Years of Preservation’

Morrison Heckscher, the longtime chairman of the American wing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, will present the Richard A. Grills Keynote Address in Historic Preservation when Salve Regina presents its annual Conference on Cultural and Historic Preservation Oct. 13-15. Hosted by the university’s Noreen Stonor Drexel Cultural and Historic...
NEWPORT, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Wun On One#Newport School Committee
ABC6.com

Sowams School closed in Barrington due to an emergency

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Sowams School in Barrington will be closed Tuesday. In email to parents Tuesday morning, the district wrote: “Due to a school emergency, Sowams is closed today, Tuesday, October 4, 2022. We apologize for the late notice. Staff report for a meeting at 8 a.m. All other schools are open.”
BARRINGTON, RI
ABC6.com

‘It’s great’: Newport mayor thrilled for new third-party rental registration

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island’s new short-term property registry is live, kickstarting the countdown to when property owners must register with by January. “I think it’s sending a message you can’t just come in here, buy a property, leave town and leave it to some booking agent to occupy the house at your will and not be responsible for the liability,” Newport Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano said.
NEWPORT, RI
Valley Breeze

Despite big change, Autumnfest rolls on

WOONSOCKET – When the Woonsocket Rotary announced earlier this year that it would no longer be involved in Autumnfest, some questioned whether the event could still be pulled off due to the amount of involvement from Rotary members over the years in nearly every aspect of Woonsocket’s fall festival, but organizers say that after months of planning, the annual fall favorite will proceed as always and still be a great time for families.
WOONSOCKET, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
whatsupnewp.com

The Amica Newport Marathon returns this weekend￼

Runners from across the country and around the globe will be in town this weekend to compete on 13.1 or 26.2 miles of Newport and Middletown’s most picturesque roadways as part of the annual Amica Insurance Newport Marathon and Half Marathon. On Sunday, October 9th, both races will start...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Pamela Mary Correia

Pamela Mary (Borges) Correia passed away on October 3rd after a heroic battle with pancreatic cancer. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Sr. and Dorothy Borges of Middletown. Pam was a graduate of Middletown High School and Roger Williams College. She worked for 18 years at the Middletown...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

The Community Players start 101st Season

Rhode Island has a lot of history. That’s a given. But it’s amazing to say that Rhode Island is home to two community theater groups that are over 100 years old. The oldest is the Barker Players in Providence – founded in 1909, and about to start their 114th season. Just 13 years younger is the Community Players in Pawtucket, about to start their 101st season.
PAWTUCKET, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy