Ypsilanti, MI

wemu.org

Ypsilanti interim police chief: Hiring new officers is "number one goal"

The future of the Ypsilanti Police Department was the focus of last night’s city council meeting as they were joined by the Police Advisory Commission. One of the primary topics was the process of finding a new police chief after Tony DeGiusti resigned in August. The job opening has not yet been posted and the police advisory commission wants to be a part of the hiring process.
YPSILANTI, MI
Local
Michigan Education
Ypsilanti, MI
Education
City
Ypsilanti, MI
wemu.org

"Right to Renew" ordinance adopted by Ann Arbor City Council

The City of Ann Arbor adopted a “Right to Renew” ordinance last night. Landlords will no longer be allowed to deny a tenant a lease renewal without cause. If they do, they would have to pay the tenant up to two times the current rent to cover the cost of relocating.
ANN ARBOR, MI
HometownLife.com

Two running to represent Garden City, Inkster, parts of Westland in state House

Some new faces are on the ballot for voters in western Wayne County, including the new 26th State House district. The western Wayne County district includes all of Garden City and Inkster, as well as parts of Westland and Romulus. Garden City resident Dylan Wegela was the winner of the...
The Detroit Free Press

Rep. Haley Stevens getting divorced, moves to Birmingham

U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens confirmed for the Free Press on Thursday that she is divorcing from her husband after about a year of marriage and has moved to Birmingham. Stevens, a 39-year-old Democrat, is running for reelection to a third two-year term in the new 11th Congressional District centered in Oakland County. In August, she defeated U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township, in a race to be the party's nominee in the predominately Democratic district.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
Detroit News

Howes: In the battery wars, Michigan snags $4B investment, 4,500 new jobs

Michigan is battling back in the state-vs.-state battery wars, landing two investments totaling nearly $4 billion and creating close to 4,500 jobs in two parts of the state. Our Next Energy Inc., a two-year-old battery startup based in Novi with just 160 employees, confirmed Wednesday that it will invest $1.6 billion to create a battery-cell manufacturing plant in western Wayne County’s Van Buren Township. With a $200 million grant from the state’s Critical Industry Fund, the project code-named “Project First” is expected within six years to employ 2,112 new jobs paying an average of $35 an hour.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s how Detroit public schools is battling against chronic absenteeism

DETROIT – The Detroit Public School Community District is preparing for a crucial day for Michigan Public Schools. Tuesday (Oct. 5) is Count Day, an opportunity to gain nearly $10,000 in state funding per student. Yet, chronic absenteeism continues to plague DPSCD. DPSCD hired a team of attendance agents...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4

DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
DETROIT, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Produce from Michigan farm using untreated human waste declared public health risk

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
MICHIGAN STATE
wemu.org

creative:impact - Getting the dish on…dishes!

Creative industries in Washtenaw County add hundreds of millions of dollars to the local economy. In the weeks and months to come, host Deb Polich, the President and CEO of Creative Washtenaw, explores the myriad of contributors that make up the creative sector in Washtenaw County. ABOUT MARGARET CARNEY:. Margaret...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

De La Salle students give it a clean sweep

WARREN — The 160 football players at De La Salle Collegiate High School were on a mission Sept. 16. They met up at Woodside Bible Church in Warren, and grabbed some garbage bags, rakes and brooms, and cleaned up several neighborhoods throughout the city. In groups, and with several...
WARREN, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Bill proposes felony for trespassing on major Michigan bridges

Back in 2020, an Ohio man scaled the Mackinac Bridge and posted photos on social media of himself sitting on top of its southern tower. Afterward, he did the same thing on the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit. Nobody was hurt in either incident, but the Mackinac Bridge Authority took it...
MICHIGAN STATE

