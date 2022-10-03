Read full article on original website
Whitmer, Dixon agree to second televised gubernatorial debate ahead of election
LANSING − The two major candidates for governor of Michigan have scheduled a second televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election, broadcasters announced Wednesday. A live one-hour debate between Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon, the Republican challenger, will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Oakland University in Rochester....
fox2detroit.com
Grosse Pointe school board candidate accused of lying about background, provides teacher credentials as proof
GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - From the high-traffic business corridors to the residential areas of the Grosse Pointes, school board candidates are trying to get their names out there. On Wednesday, a concerned voter reached out to FOX 2 about one candidate specifically — Ginny Jeup – and claimed...
wemu.org
Ypsilanti interim police chief: Hiring new officers is "number one goal"
The future of the Ypsilanti Police Department was the focus of last night’s city council meeting as they were joined by the Police Advisory Commission. One of the primary topics was the process of finding a new police chief after Tony DeGiusti resigned in August. The job opening has not yet been posted and the police advisory commission wants to be a part of the hiring process.
Ann Arbor joins Whitmer’s legal fight against Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor has officially joined the legal fight for abortion rights in Michigan. Attorneys for the city and Washtenaw County recently laid out arguments in an amicus brief filed with the Michigan Supreme Court in support of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s lawsuit challenging the state’s 1931 abortion ban.
wemu.org
"Right to Renew" ordinance adopted by Ann Arbor City Council
The City of Ann Arbor adopted a “Right to Renew” ordinance last night. Landlords will no longer be allowed to deny a tenant a lease renewal without cause. If they do, they would have to pay the tenant up to two times the current rent to cover the cost of relocating.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘The law needs to be changed.’ Ann Arbor superintendent, Gov. Whitmer address Count Day falling on Yom Kippur
ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s Count Day -- the beginning of a monthlong census to determine future funding for schools -- falls each year on the first Wednesday of October. This year, it coincides with Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year. Ann Arbor Public Schools superintendent...
Student made online threat that closed Ann Arbor’s Scarlett Middle School
ANN ARBOR, MI - A Washtenaw County middle school student who made a threat online that forced Ann Arbor’s Scarlett Middle School to close this week has been identified and suspended by his school district. The Ann Arbor Police Department received a report of the social media threat late...
Democratic candidate for Jackson, Washtenaw County state House seat ends campaign
JACKSON, MI – A 20-year-old Democratic candidate for the Michigan House of Representatives has ended his campaign after social media posts surfaced alleging he had threatened schools he attended. Maurice Imhoff of Jackson posted a statement on his Facebook page Wednesday, Oct. 5, stating he will no longer seek...
Veteran Attorney Lisa Screen Joins Mike Morse Law Firm
With more than two decades of experience, Screen has tried more than 250 cases and pivoted from representing auto insurance companies to assisting accident victims. /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Morse Law Firm is pleased to welcome veteran attorney. Lisa Screen. to its talented team of trial lawyers. Screen has a diverse...
HometownLife.com
Two running to represent Garden City, Inkster, parts of Westland in state House
Some new faces are on the ballot for voters in western Wayne County, including the new 26th State House district. The western Wayne County district includes all of Garden City and Inkster, as well as parts of Westland and Romulus. Garden City resident Dylan Wegela was the winner of the...
Rep. Haley Stevens getting divorced, moves to Birmingham
U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens confirmed for the Free Press on Thursday that she is divorcing from her husband after about a year of marriage and has moved to Birmingham. Stevens, a 39-year-old Democrat, is running for reelection to a third two-year term in the new 11th Congressional District centered in Oakland County. In August, she defeated U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township, in a race to be the party's nominee in the predominately Democratic district.
Detroit News
Howes: In the battery wars, Michigan snags $4B investment, 4,500 new jobs
Michigan is battling back in the state-vs.-state battery wars, landing two investments totaling nearly $4 billion and creating close to 4,500 jobs in two parts of the state. Our Next Energy Inc., a two-year-old battery startup based in Novi with just 160 employees, confirmed Wednesday that it will invest $1.6 billion to create a battery-cell manufacturing plant in western Wayne County’s Van Buren Township. With a $200 million grant from the state’s Critical Industry Fund, the project code-named “Project First” is expected within six years to employ 2,112 new jobs paying an average of $35 an hour.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s how Detroit public schools is battling against chronic absenteeism
DETROIT – The Detroit Public School Community District is preparing for a crucial day for Michigan Public Schools. Tuesday (Oct. 5) is Count Day, an opportunity to gain nearly $10,000 in state funding per student. Yet, chronic absenteeism continues to plague DPSCD. DPSCD hired a team of attendance agents...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4
DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
Our Next Energy investing $1.6B to build battery plant in Wayne County
Our Next Energy, a Michigan-based energy storage company, is investing $1.6B to build a battery manufacturing plant in Wayne County.
Produce from Michigan farm using untreated human waste declared public health risk
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
Inkster Housing Commission awarded $250,000 Emergency Safety and Security Grant
The Inkster Housing Commission (IHC) announced Wednesday that it will receive $250,000 from the 2022 Capital Fund Emergency Safety and Security Grant
wemu.org
creative:impact - Getting the dish on…dishes!
Creative industries in Washtenaw County add hundreds of millions of dollars to the local economy. In the weeks and months to come, host Deb Polich, the President and CEO of Creative Washtenaw, explores the myriad of contributors that make up the creative sector in Washtenaw County. ABOUT MARGARET CARNEY:. Margaret...
candgnews.com
De La Salle students give it a clean sweep
WARREN — The 160 football players at De La Salle Collegiate High School were on a mission Sept. 16. They met up at Woodside Bible Church in Warren, and grabbed some garbage bags, rakes and brooms, and cleaned up several neighborhoods throughout the city. In groups, and with several...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Bill proposes felony for trespassing on major Michigan bridges
Back in 2020, an Ohio man scaled the Mackinac Bridge and posted photos on social media of himself sitting on top of its southern tower. Afterward, he did the same thing on the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit. Nobody was hurt in either incident, but the Mackinac Bridge Authority took it...
