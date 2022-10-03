Read full article on original website
CNET
Stephen King Names the Best Miniseries He's Seen This Year
It's an all too familiar question: What should I watch tonight?. Legendary author Stephen King has a suggestion. "FIVE DAYS AT MEMORIAL (Apple+) is the best limited series I've seen this year," King tweeted last week. "Heartbreaking. All episodes are now streaming." Five Days at Memorial is an eight-episode drama...
The Verge
Netflix’s latest Stephen King film is about the horrors of phone addiction
Stephen King’s works are full of all kinds of memorable monsters and villains. The likes of the man in black, Pennywise the clown, and Jack Torrance are ingrained in pop culture. In the latest cinematic adaptation, though, the bad guy isn’t a guy at all: it’s an object. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is a horror story all about being addicted to your smartphone.
EW.com
Fairy Tale review: Stephen King's epic story takes an unexpected turn
Once upon a time, Stephen King wrote a fairy tale, although the prolific author takes a third of this book, or around 200 pages, to make clear that the title of his latest opus is entirely, enjoyably unironic. The lead character and narrator of Fairy Tale is teenager Charlie Reade,...
Even a Wicked New Pinhead Can’t Bring ‘Hellraiser’ Salvation
Every October, horror fans are treated to the acute displeasure of having to wade through the season’s selection of streamer-dumped genre content in search of any gems, lest they fall through the cracks and get lost forever. This can sometimes lead to exciting discoveries, things that are still flying under the radar after an extremely limited theatrical release, or bold and exciting projects from first-time directors that go for broke on gonzo gore (even if they aren’t all the most narratively sound).
Time Out Global
The 15 scariest horror movies based on true stories
In these movies, truth is scarier than fiction... During a truly terrifying horror film, there’s a mantra many of us silently repeat in order to bring ourselves down from any potential dread-induced anxiety attacks: ‘It’s only a movie.’ What happens, though, when the movie is based on a true story? In those cases, we may try to convince ourselves that the filmmakers are playing fast and loose with the facts for cinematic effect, and that the actual truth of the story is less disturbing than what’s being put on screen. And yeah, that’s usually the deal… but not always.
Gizmodo
What Inspirations Did Adria Draw For Her Andor Character?
Andor star Adria Arjona tells io9 how she developed her character. Andor streams Wednesdays on Disney+.
Gizmodo
The Gaming Shelf Enters Its Era of Silence
We truly have an incredible lineup of games today! In between digital tools, tarot-inspired TTRPGs, a new version of Catan, and even some of the Dragon Game in the “other news” section, there’s a little something for everyone. Featured Designer: Shrike Tabletop. Shrike Tabletop is a democratically...
Gizmodo
Open Channel: What's Going to Be the Hottest Halloween Costume of 2022?
Halloween party season is upon us! And let’s not forget our own io9 Costume Show too. Are you ready to craft your best fandom-inspired look or get it in a store? Spirit Halloween, Target, ShopDisney, Hot Topic, Party City, and beyond have rolled out all their selections—but we want to know what you think will be this year’s hottest look.
Hypebae
Jamie Lee Curtis Finally Explains Why She Returned for the Final 'Halloween' Reboot Trilogy
From an outsider’s perspective, it may seem like Jamie Lee Curtis can’t get enough of Michael Myers and Halloween movies. However, she was actually set on being done with the films until a new opportunity presented itself, thanks to Jake Gyllenhaal. Curtis initially starred in the horror films...
EW.com
Jurassic World Dominion director says there 'probably should have only been one' Jurassic Park movie
Life — and the Hollywood studio system — found a way to repeatedly milk Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park franchise for new stories, says Jurassic World Dominion filmmaker Colin Trevorrow. Though the final chapter in his blockbuster Jurassic World trilogy, which continues the dinosaur-centric story set in motion by...
Paul Greengrass, Universal Team for Stephen King’s ‘Fairy Tale’
Stephen King remains a hot commodity in Hollywood. Universal has won a bidding war for the rights to the frightmaster’s latest tome, Fairy Tale, with Paul Greengrass attached to direct, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Greengrass, best known for his grounded Jason Bourne thrillers, will produce the adaptation with Greg Goodman.
wegotthiscovered.com
Everything we know about Blumhouse’s ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ movie
Five Nights at Freddy’s is one of the most popular horror games of the past decade. The first game also titled Five Nights at Freddy’s launched in 2014, and it spawned a giant franchise. This franchise includes games, books, and toys. And ever since the game became popular, there have been rumors of a movie adaptation.
Gizmodo
Is the Next Spawn Movie Finally Happening?
McKenna Grace won’t return as a young Carol Danvers in The Marvels, but she’d really like to. Tenoch Huerta discusses Namor’s role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Plus, take a peek at Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. To me, my spoilers!. The Nun 2. Deadline reports Taissa...
Knives Out sequel Glass Onion coming to movie theaters in November for one week
Netflix is giving Glass Onion: A Knives Out Sequel a one week exclusive release in movie theaters a month before it premieres on the streaming service.
Gizmodo
Andor Gives Everyone a Reason for Rebellion
Everything is moving into place as Andor edges closer to the heist on Aldhani. This week’s episode, “The Axe Forgets,” directed by Susanna White, delivers another tension-filled slow burn of a Star Wars story. The Dan Gilroy-written preamble to the heist really digs into the inner workings of strangers being brought together for something they have their reasons to be a part of but need to trust each other to pull off... at least somewhat.
Gizmodo
Finally, Velma Gets to Be Herself (a Lesbian, Obviously) in New Scooby-Doo Special
In this fall’s Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! Halloween special, we seemingly get a confirmation about Velma’s long-debated sexual orientation. Embraced as a lesbian among fans, the unofficial canon becomes a reality when she meets costume designer Coco Diablo, who cutely clouds the mind of our brainy Mystery Inc. detective.
Gizmodo
It's-a Me, the First Peek at the Super Mario Movie
Today, on the Nintendo Twitter account, we got the first look at the upcoming Mario movie via its movie poster, as well as a drop date for the upcoming trailer, and... wait... what’s going on with Mario’s butt?. Nintendo’s Mario film has already gained some notoriety because of...
Gizmodo
Los Angeles' Delusion Brings Interactive Theater to Haunting New Heights
The Valley of Hollows—the latest interactive theater show from immersive storytellers Delusion—opened in Los Angeles just in time for Halloween season. It’s Delusion’s eighth year being a part of the city’s haunt scene, and io9 was invited to check out this year’s production. We also spoke with director Jon Braver about the show’s impact over the years, his brief Disney stint, and the future of the company’s highly sought-after shows in other mediums.
Gizmodo
Jack Black May Be the Real Hero of the Super Mario Movie
The first reveal of footage from the Super Mario Bros. movie was met with an odd mix of excitement and confusion at New York Comic Con on Thursday—but the star power of co-star Jack Black saved the event, and probably portends good things for the movie. Crowds in the...
digitalspy.com
Buy Top Gun and Maverick 'superfan' Blu-ray Steelbook boxset
Top Gun superfans can now get both movies in one deluxe boxset. After the recent release of Top Gun: Maverick in its own Steelbook and on digital, Paramount Pictures has announced a two-movie 4K Ultra HD Steelbook Superfan Collection coming later this year. Zavvi has this Steelbook boxset up for...
