Ohio State

Mudslinging and giant fish

By Amelia Robinson, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

Good morning, friends.

There is enough mudslinging going on in Ohio and national politics that I could write a newsletter the size of a book.

Instead of talking about them, I want to tell you about big fish, rather a bill that might save them.

|Opinion: Massive Ohio fish from 'age of dinosaurs' among animals bill would save

Before reading a "fishy' guest column by Matt Misicka, executive director of the Ohio Conservation Federation, and Collin O’Mara, president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation, I did not know much about Lake sturgeon other than they exist.

What I didn't know could fill a book.

Misicka and O’Mara write:

Lake sturgeon can grow up to 6 feet long and weigh up to 200 pounds, and dates back to the time of the dinosaurs. Due to historic overharvest and habitat degradation, this ancient fish is currently one of the most threatened species in the Great Lakes and is listed as endangered in Ohio.

They say the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act would help the sturgeon and other animals.

They write:

"It prioritizes proactive, local collaboration and innovation to save the full diversity of wildlife , rather than waiting until species decline until the point where primarily federal regulation is needed. It’s the ultimate ounce of prevention. The $20.6 million annually for Ohio would unleash a new era of conservation for brook trout , barn owls, cerulean warblers , Blanding’s turtles, and dozens of other species."

Thanks for reading,

Amelia

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Mudslinging and giant fish

wksu.org

A voter guide for Ohio's Nov. 8, 2022 midterm election

Early in-person and absentee voting for the Nov. 8 general election starts Wednesday, Oct. 12. This voter guide can help you to navigate the election, including information on how to vote and the names of the candidates that will appear on your ballot. Am I registered to vote?. The deadline...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s Seven Brothers Distilling opens new tasting room, larger distillery in Ashtabula County

HARPERSFIELD, Ohio -- Seven Brothers Distilling Co. has moved from Leroy Township in Lake County to Harpersfield Township in Ashtabula County. The 10-year-old distillery now has a 1,800-square-foot tasting room and has more than quadrupled its production space. Visitors to the new facility, which opened in mid-August, can sample spirits, quaff craft cocktails and buy bottles to go. The spirits are also available in local state liquor stores.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
