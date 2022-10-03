Mudslinging and giant fish

Good morning, friends.

There is enough mudslinging going on in Ohio and national politics that I could write a newsletter the size of a book.

Links to some of the most recent political submissions are below.

Instead of talking about them, I want to tell you about big fish, rather a bill that might save them.

|Opinion: Massive Ohio fish from 'age of dinosaurs' among animals bill would save

Before reading a "fishy' guest column by Matt Misicka, executive director of the Ohio Conservation Federation, and Collin O’Mara, president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation, I did not know much about Lake sturgeon other than they exist.

What I didn't know could fill a book.

Misicka and O’Mara write:

Lake sturgeon can grow up to 6 feet long and weigh up to 200 pounds, and dates back to the time of the dinosaurs. Due to historic overharvest and habitat degradation, this ancient fish is currently one of the most threatened species in the Great Lakes and is listed as endangered in Ohio.

They say the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act would help the sturgeon and other animals.

They write:

"It prioritizes proactive, local collaboration and innovation to save the full diversity of wildlife , rather than waiting until species decline until the point where primarily federal regulation is needed. It’s the ultimate ounce of prevention. The $20.6 million annually for Ohio would unleash a new era of conservation for brook trout , barn owls, cerulean warblers , Blanding’s turtles, and dozens of other species."

What's on your mind?

Let me know your thoughts in a letter to the editor of 200 words or less emailed to Letters@Dispatch.com.

Include your name, address and daytime phone number. The address and number are needed for verification and won't be published.

If someone sent you this email, make sure you subscribe to this newsletter to never miss the Conversation.

More: How to submit a letter to the editor for The Columbus Dispatch

And while I am at it, join the Columbus Dispatch Conversation Facebook group.

It is a place to share in meaningful discussions.

Please consider subscribing to this newsletter if you are not already.

Thanks for reading,

Amelia

Email: arobinson2@dispatch.com

Twitter: @1AmeliaRobinson

Facebook: Amelia Robinson

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Mudslinging and giant fish