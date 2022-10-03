ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden pledges ‘further action’ against ‘perpetrators of violence’ in Iran

By Olivia Olander
 3 days ago
The White House has previously characterized Mahsa Amini’s death as an “egregious affront to human rights.” | Chris McGrath/Getty Images

The U.S. will take “further action” against “perpetrators of violence against peaceful protesters” in Iran, President Joe Biden said on Monday.

“I remain gravely concerned about reports of the intensifying violent crackdown on peaceful protesters in Iran, including students and women, who are demanding their equal rights and basic human dignity,” Biden said in a statement issued by the White House.

It was not immediately clear from the statement what further actions the U.S. might take against the Iranian government.

The U.S. has already worked to facilitate greater Internet access, and is “holding accountable” Iranian entities that use violence, Biden wrote.

“The United States stands with Iranian women and all the citizens of Iran who are inspiring the world with their bravery,” he added.


The U.S. has watched with concern as the Iranian government has violently punished protesters and limited Internet access . Demonstrators have a number of social, economic and political grievances against the government, catalyzed by the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who died in the custody of Iran’s Morality Police.

The White House has previously characterized Amini’s death as an “ egregious affront to human rights .”

