North Carolina high school football scores, live updates NCHSAA Week 7 in Wilmington, NC

A special edition of Monday night high school football in the Wilmington area saw lots of action. While team's will have a short week as they prepare for more action on Friday night, we still have lots to talk about.

North Brunswick 15, Topsail 12 : The Scorpions edged out Topsail in a defensive battle for their fifth win of the season.

Hoggard 42 South Brunswick 21: The Vikings pulled away in the second half of this game thanks to a consistent running game and stout defensive play.

Laney 45, West Brunswick 29: The Buccaneers bounced back from Week 6 loss as a Ty Little led offense was firing on all cylinders.

New Hanover 33, Ashley 0: New Hanover didn't have any struggles containing Ashley in their fifth straight win.

Trask 28, West Columbus 7: The Titans bounced back a Week 6 loss for their fourth win of the season.

Pender 58, South Columbus 18: The Patriots cruised to their fourth win of the season.

