Wilmington, NC

North Carolina high school football scores, live updates NCHSAA Week 7 in Wilmington, NC

By Michael Cuneo, Wilmington StarNews
Star News
Star News
 3 days ago

A special edition of Monday night high school football in the Wilmington area saw lots of action. While team's will have a short week as they prepare for more action on Friday night, we still have lots to talk about.

North Brunswick 15, Topsail 12 : The Scorpions edged out Topsail in a defensive battle for their fifth win of the season.

Hoggard 42 South Brunswick 21: The Vikings pulled away in the second half of this game thanks to a consistent running game and stout defensive play.

Laney 45, West Brunswick 29: The Buccaneers bounced back from Week 6 loss as a Ty Little led offense was firing on all cylinders.

New Hanover 33, Ashley 0: New Hanover didn't have any struggles containing Ashley in their fifth straight win.

Trask 28, West Columbus 7: The Titans bounced back a Week 6 loss for their fourth win of the season.

Pender 58, South Columbus 18: The Patriots cruised to their fourth win of the season.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: North Carolina high school football scores, live updates NCHSAA Week 7 in Wilmington, NC

whqr.org

New Hanover County Schools addresses potential Title IX violations for sports teams

A third-party agency, Helen Grant Consulting LLC, conducted an audit of New Hanover County Schools’ compliance with Title IX law. Title IX is federal law and the district must comply with its regulations in terms of equal opportunity and equitable treatment in participating in sports, which includes access to facilities, support services, and locker rooms, for example.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Investigation begins into shooting that injured one in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One man was hospitalized due to a shooting at the 600 block of Montclair Drive a little after noon on Thursday, October 6. Police first responded to reports of a “suspicious person” trying to break into cars. Per the Wilmington Police Department, that person was in some sort of altercation with someone else that eventually lead to the man being shot.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Riverfest begins in downtown Wilmington on Friday, October 7

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Riverfest is expected to bring around 60,000 people to downtown Wilmington for three days of events, beginning Friday, October 7. Per the City of Wilmington, the festival is returning after a two-year hiatus due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the festival will be back in full swing. You can also find the full event layout online here.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pedestrian killed in accident near Shallotte

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian was killed Thursday morning on SR1134 near Shallotte. The crash happened around 6:40 am while a person was standing in the road picking up debris from a previous crash. A 2007 GMC SUV struck the person, who was pronounced dead on the scene.
SHALLOTTE, NC
WECT

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Brunswick Co.

BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - A pedestrian died after he was struck by a car Thursday morning in Brunswick County. According to N.C. State Highway Patrol, 46-year-old Jon Downey, of Shallotte, was killed in the collision, which took place on Gray Bridge Road near Tar Landing Road at around 6:40 a.m.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Murder trial enters second week in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A murder trial is now in its second week, as prosecutors present their case against Andrew Boynton. Boynton is accused of murdering his friend and co-worker Kim Bland. Bland was found dead in her Wilmington apartment in November of 2019, during a wellness...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees

WHITEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees personally and through those under his command, WECT-TV reported. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing could be held on the petition for removal.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Woman arrested following deadly hit and run in Bladen County

BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) — A woman is dead after a hit and run in Bladen County. A minor accident involving two vehicles took place on NC 410 on October 1st, around 1.5 miles south of Bladenboro. Fire crews and police were called to the scene. An 18-year-old woman in...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
EDEN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WATCH: Driver wanted after causing damage in Winnabow

WINNABOW, NC (WWAY) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help. Deputies are looking for the person driving the black BMW captured in the video posted above. The driver caused damage to property at the Winnabow Fire Department on Governors Road, according to the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Road closures planned in Wilmington for two upcoming projects

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A couple of projects throughout Wilmington could delay your travel in the next week. The City of Wilmington will close the northbound lanes of South Third Street for emergency tree work on October 6th. Asplundh Tree Service, a contractor for Duke Energy Progress, will conduct...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

McDonald’s announces return of iconic Boo Buckets

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — McDonald’s made a spook-tacular announcement on Thursday. The global fast food chain is bringing back their iconic Halloween Boo Buckets for the first time since 2016. McDonald’s began the buckets back in 1986 for the Halloween season but discontinued the tradition six years ago....
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bill Rogers appointed acting sheriff in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — During an emergency meeting on Wednesday afternoon, Columbus County commissioners appointed Bill Rogers as acting sheriff, following the suspension of Jody Greene. This stems from racially-charged comments Greene allegedly made in 2019 while he was temporarily suspended from office pending a State Board of...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County community closer to having sewer issues resolved

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) – After nearly two years, a Brunswick County community is closer to having its sewer issues resolved. Village Pointe residents have been dealing with a foul smell coming from the sewer system. The Town of Shallotte has been trying to resolve the issue, but couldn’t pinpoint...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
Star News

Star News

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wilmington, NC from Wilmington Star-News.

