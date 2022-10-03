ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Serve & Connect kicks off 14th Annual Greg's Groceries packing event

COLUMBIA, SC — A day to bridge the divide, that’s what hundreds of law enforcement officers throughout the state and one organization are pushing to create . The promise coming during the annual Serve and Connect Greg's Groceries packing day event. Serve and connect, a non-profit in Columbia,...
COLUMBIA, SC
Funeral service held for fallen Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It was a very somber day for the Columbia Police Department Thursday, as one of their own was last to rest. Master Patrol Officer Tyrell A. Owens–Riley, lost his life back on September 24th, when he suffered a heart attack after training towards becoming a member of Columbia Police Department's SWAT team.
COLUMBIA, SC
Lower Richland student charged with gun on school property

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Lower Richland High School student has been charged after bring a gun onto school property, the Richland County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday. Deputies say school administrators were made aware around 3:30 p.m. of the 17-year-old having a gun in their car. Upon investigation,...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Rapid Shelter Columbia makes progress towards November 1 deadline

Construction is underway on a multi million dollar project Columbia leaders say could be a fix for the Capital City's homeless issue. The project is supposed to be ready to November first. "It's really been amazing how aggressively we've been able to bring people together and start building the rapid...
COLUMBIA, SC
skyWACH Weather visit to Seven Oaks Elementary 2nd Graders

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The second graders at Seven Oaks Elementary School had a special visit from Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight Wednesday. This was Josh's first time to the school and the student scientists were excited to have him there!. Josh and the second graders were able to talk...
COLUMBIA, SC
FBI alerts of Hurricane Ian relief scams days after storm aftermath

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — FBI officials are alerting everyone to be aware of scams posing as relief efforts for Hurricane Ian. Investigators tell WACH FOX News criminals are getting craftier: now going door to target residents in areas affected by hurricanes. Officials say scammers may even call, text, or email you with promises to quickly provide aid for victims.
COLUMBIA, SC
Three charged in death of elderly woman

SALUDA COUNTY (WACH) — Three people have been charged in connection with the death of a vulnerable adult, according to The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Kelle Nicole Bedenbaugh, 40, is charged with fraudulently obtained money, goods & services more than $1,000, exploitation of a vulnerable adult, and abuse or neglect resulting in death.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
Lexington man facing multiple drug trafficking charges

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Community tips led Lexington County narcotics agents to arrest a Lexington man last month accused of trafficking meth and cocaine and distributing fentanyl. Nehemiah Jimmy Mayes, 28, is charged with two meth trafficking offenses, trafficking cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WACH Fox weather visits the Doby's Mill 2nd Graders

LUGOFF, SC (WACH) — Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight had a great visit with the 2nd graders at Doby's Mill Elementary School Tuesday. The students were already in their weather unit in science and impressed Josh, already knowing so much information!. Riley Horlback helped Josh give the weather forecast. Easten...
LUGOFF, SC
Warmer end to the work week then below normal again!

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — We're heating up for Thursday and Friday, then a cold front will swing through just before the weekend. When we go below normal again this weekend, we won't be that far down, but cooler than usual for early October nonetheless. Thursday will be another beautiful...
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Middle School goes into lockdown after active shooter hoax

NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — At approximately 11:08 a.m., Newberry Middle School received notification of an active shooter on campus. As law enforcement was responding, the on-site SRO and staff determined this was a part of the active shooter hoax. For safety precautions and while investigations were being completed, the...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC

