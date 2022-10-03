Read full article on original website
Serve & Connect kicks off 14th Annual Greg's Groceries packing event
COLUMBIA, SC — A day to bridge the divide, that’s what hundreds of law enforcement officers throughout the state and one organization are pushing to create . The promise coming during the annual Serve and Connect Greg's Groceries packing day event. Serve and connect, a non-profit in Columbia,...
'A real problem': Residents, council members meet over emergency responder shortage
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – Passionate discussions led to a heated debate between Fairfield county council members, first responders and community members Thursday over ongoing concerns about a shortage of emergency responders. The crisis forced one of their EMS stations to close for nearly a week and a half.
Funeral service held for fallen Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It was a very somber day for the Columbia Police Department Thursday, as one of their own was last to rest. Master Patrol Officer Tyrell A. Owens–Riley, lost his life back on September 24th, when he suffered a heart attack after training towards becoming a member of Columbia Police Department's SWAT team.
Lower Richland student charged with gun on school property
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Lower Richland High School student has been charged after bring a gun onto school property, the Richland County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday. Deputies say school administrators were made aware around 3:30 p.m. of the 17-year-old having a gun in their car. Upon investigation,...
Several Lexington schools ends lockout after deputies perform area manhunt
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Three Lexington County schools were placed on lockout Tuesday Morning as deputies search for a man who ran from the scene of a domestic-related call, officials said. Officials say the situation took place around the 700 block of Haskell Road in Gilbert, with the...
Students sent into panic after shooting hoax prompts lockdowns across SC schools
BLYTHEWOOD, SC (WACH) -- A social media challenge prompted lockdowns and evacuations at 18 elementary, middle, and high schools across South Carolina after unknown callers claimed there was an active shooter on school grounds. The Richland County Sheriff's Department responded to Blythewood High School on Oct. 5 with roughly 150...
Rapid Shelter Columbia makes progress towards November 1 deadline
Construction is underway on a multi million dollar project Columbia leaders say could be a fix for the Capital City's homeless issue. The project is supposed to be ready to November first. "It's really been amazing how aggressively we've been able to bring people together and start building the rapid...
skyWACH Weather visit to Seven Oaks Elementary 2nd Graders
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The second graders at Seven Oaks Elementary School had a special visit from Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight Wednesday. This was Josh's first time to the school and the student scientists were excited to have him there!. Josh and the second graders were able to talk...
Active school shooter hoax made across SC stems from TikTok challenge, officials say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Schools across South Carolina Wednesday morning received shocking calls that were threatening and/or notifying officers of "shots fired" in the facilities. After hours of investigating, officials now say this is part of a "TikTok prank" where someone calls a school threatening to “shoot them...
"I want to buy a house and a car": Midlands woman wins the lottery on her day off
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — On her day off, a Midlands woman played the South Carolina Education Lottery and won $200,000. “Wow!” was her reaction to the win. For fun, she says she dropped by the Neel Mart on the Paxville Hwy. in Manning and picked out the $5 Payday Bonus Play scratch-off that won her the game’s top prize.
"I don't hate him": A Midlands mother reacts to life sentence of son's killer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Erica Brisbon has waited nearly two years for justice in the death of her son, Gabriel Brisbon. On Thursday, she said although it won't bring him back, it feels good to know that she and her family have some closure. "When they took him, it...
FBI alerts of Hurricane Ian relief scams days after storm aftermath
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — FBI officials are alerting everyone to be aware of scams posing as relief efforts for Hurricane Ian. Investigators tell WACH FOX News criminals are getting craftier: now going door to target residents in areas affected by hurricanes. Officials say scammers may even call, text, or email you with promises to quickly provide aid for victims.
Three charged in death of elderly woman
SALUDA COUNTY (WACH) — Three people have been charged in connection with the death of a vulnerable adult, according to The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Kelle Nicole Bedenbaugh, 40, is charged with fraudulently obtained money, goods & services more than $1,000, exploitation of a vulnerable adult, and abuse or neglect resulting in death.
Lexington man facing multiple drug trafficking charges
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Community tips led Lexington County narcotics agents to arrest a Lexington man last month accused of trafficking meth and cocaine and distributing fentanyl. Nehemiah Jimmy Mayes, 28, is charged with two meth trafficking offenses, trafficking cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession...
WACH Fox weather visits the Doby's Mill 2nd Graders
LUGOFF, SC (WACH) — Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight had a great visit with the 2nd graders at Doby's Mill Elementary School Tuesday. The students were already in their weather unit in science and impressed Josh, already knowing so much information!. Riley Horlback helped Josh give the weather forecast. Easten...
Man shoots his wife and then takes his own life, Lexington sheriff says
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Lexington County deputies are investigating a shooting that started Tuesday morning with a domestic-related call for service at a home near Gilbert. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, a woman was shot by her husband during the incident at their home on Haskell Road.
Coroner identifies pick-up truck driver who died in 18-wheeler tractor trailer crash
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Newberry County Coroner’s Office along with South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a pick-up truck versus 18-wheeler tractor trailer collision that occurred on Oct. 4 at approximately 9:16 am. Officials say the collision occurred on Interstate 26 westbound near the 72-mile marker in...
Warmer end to the work week then below normal again!
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — We're heating up for Thursday and Friday, then a cold front will swing through just before the weekend. When we go below normal again this weekend, we won't be that far down, but cooler than usual for early October nonetheless. Thursday will be another beautiful...
Cayce woman charged with tax evasion; failed to report over $370,000 in wages
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Lexington County woman has been charged with tax evasion by South Carolina Department of Revenue agents after she knowingly failed to report hundreds of thousands of earned wages to the state. Arrest warrants claim 31-year-old Serena Olivi, reported less than half of her...
Newberry Middle School goes into lockdown after active shooter hoax
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — At approximately 11:08 a.m., Newberry Middle School received notification of an active shooter on campus. As law enforcement was responding, the on-site SRO and staff determined this was a part of the active shooter hoax. For safety precautions and while investigations were being completed, the...
